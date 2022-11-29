7 Simple and Quick Protein Pancakes Recipes You Should Try Today

Are you looking for amazing protein pancakes recipes? Do you want to make some delicious pancakes to impress your family and guests? Are your children bored of eating regular pancakes? If your answer to any of these questions is ‘Yes’, then continue reading this blog post.

Who does not like pancakes? They are one of the most preferred breakfast items in several countries across the world. Nothing beats pancakes and a cup of coffee for a yummy breakfast. A pancake, as the name suggests, is a cake prepared in a pan. People love to eat cakes but since baking and eating cakes on a regular basis is not feasible on a daily basis, they eat pancakes. Just like cakes, pancakes are also made from a batter.

Now, pancakes are made of various types using a wide range of ingredients. They are filling, tasty, and nutritious. Protein pancakes are the ones that have an adequate amount of protein. As you must be aware, protein is one of the nutrients a body needs to develop and stay healthy.

Traditionally, pancakes used to be made from unhealthy ingredients like refined flour and sugar, but nowadays, numerous alternatives exist in terms of the ingredients. Healthy ingredients like oats and brown sugar are also used. Pancakes made from such ingredients are ideal for breakfast since experts recommend starting your day with healthy foods. Thus, pancakes are suitable for people of all age groups. The ingredients to be used can be customized according to the medical conditions or nutritional deficiencies faced by a person.

If you want to make protein pancakes, you can use the recipes we have shared in this blog post. We have shared 7 protein pancakes recipes that are simple and quick to follow. Pancakes can be consumed even during snack time, lunch, and dinner. When you have protein pancakes, why worry about choosing the right meal time? You can eat them during any meal.

7 Protein Pancakes Recipes You Should Not Miss

Protein is an essential macronutrient for building muscle mass, repairing tissues, and growing the body. Macronutrients are the nutrients that your body uses in large amounts. Protein consists of long chains of amino acids, which are organic compounds.

It is recommended to take a minimum of 0.36 grams of protein per pound of your body weight. Those who do not lead a sedentary lifestyle should consume more protein every day. Vegetarians find it difficult to take the required amount of protein because most of the foods rich in protein belong to the non-vegetarian category. A few examples include meat, chicken, fish, turkey, and beef. If you are vegetarian, you can increase your protein intake by eating the pancakes made with the protein pancakes recipes mentioned here. Now, let’s have a look at the recipes.

Oats, Banana and Egg Pancakes

Oats, banana and egg pancakes are filled with not just protein but also calcium. They have the goodness of oats and flax meal. If you want, you can prepare these pancakes without using any oil or butter, depending on your griddle or skillet.

Ingredients

1 Cup Rolled Oats

1 Banana

2 Eggs

½ Cup Egg Whites

2 Tablespoons Protein Powder

2 Tablespoons Flax Meal

2 Tablespoons Milk

1 Tablespoon Baking Powder

A Pinch of Salt

A Pinch of Cinnamon

Coconut Oil or Butter for Frying the Pancakes

Maple Syrup, Chocolate chips, Peanut butter, or Banana Slices for Serving

Method

Take oats, a banana, eggs, egg whites, and milk in a blender jar. Blend all the ingredients on medium-low speed until you get a smooth consistency. Check if the oats have broken down properly or not.

Pour the mixture from the blender jar into a bowl. Add protein powder, flax meal, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon into the bowl. Mix all the ingredients well. Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes.

Take a large non-stick griddle or skillet and heat it up on medium-low flame. Now, add coconut oil or butter to the griddle. Take the pancake batter and pour the batter on the griddle into equal size pancakes with the help of a ladle. Cook the pancakes for 3-4 minutes until bubbles start to appear on the surface. Flip them and cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Top your pancakes with maple syrup, chocolate chips, peanut butter, or banana slices and serve them. You can use more than one of these items to put on your pancakes.

Pumpkin, Eggs, and Oats Pancakes

This protein pancakes recipe includes the use of pumpkin, which is an unconventional ingredient when it comes to making pancakes. We know that Halloween has already passed, but pumpkin is such a versatile ingredient that you can use it throughout the year.

Ingredients

1 Cup Pumpkin Puree

2 Large Eggs

1 Cup Rolled Oats

2 Tablespoons Protein Powder

1/3 Cup Milk

2 Tablespoons Honey

1 Tablespoon Baking Powder

½Teaspoon Cinnamon

½ Teaspoon Salt

½ Teaspoon Cardamom

½ Teaspoon Ground Cloves

Maple Syrup and Sliced Almonds for Garnishing

Method

Take pumpkin puree, eggs, oats, milk, honey, cardamom, and ground cloves in a blender jar. Blend all the ingredients on medium-low speed until you get a smooth consistency. Check if the oats have broken down properly or not.

Pour the mixture from the blender jar into a bowl. Add protein powder, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon to the bowl. Mix all the ingredients well. Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes.

Take a large non-stick griddle or skillet and heat it up on medium-low flame. Now, add coconut oil or butter to the griddle. Take the pancake batter and pour the batter on the griddle into equal size pancakes with the help of a ladle. Cook the pancakes for 3-4 minutes until bubbles start to appear on the surface. Flip them and cook for another 1-2 minutes.

Garnish your pancakes with maple syrup and sliced almonds and serve them.

Blueberry, Banana, and Eggs Pancakes

The combination of blueberries and banana makes this protein pancakes recipe interesting. This recipe contains minimal ingredients, but the pancakes are absolutely delicious.

Ingredients

1 Cup Blueberries + Some More Blueberries for Serving

1 Mashed Banana

2 Eggs

1 Cup Whole Wheat Flour

½ Cup Protein Powder

1 Cup Unsweetened Almond Milk

2 Tablespoons Coconut Oil + Some More Coconut Oil for Frying Pancakes

1 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

A Pinch of Salt

Maple Syrup and Sliced Almonds for Garnishing

Method

Take a bowl and mash 1 banana in it. Now add eggs, almond milk, and vanilla extract to the mashed banana.

Take another bowl. Add whole wheat flour, protein powder, baking powder, and salt to the bowl. Mix the ingredients properly.

Put the ingredients from the first bowl into the second bowl. Whisk all the ingredients until they combine well. Now add blueberries and coconut oil to the bowl and mix again.

Take a large non-stick skillet and heat it over medium heat. Drizzle coconut oil into the skillet. Once the oil is heated, pour the pancake batter into equal size pancakes on the skillet. Cook for 2 minutes or until they turn golden brown. Flip the pancakes and cook for another 2 minutes.

Top the pancakes with maple syrup, blueberries, and sliced almonds and serve them.

Spinach and Chickpea Flour Pancakes

Spinach pancakes are not the type of pancakes people usually eat. Therefore, you must try this recipe to taste something new. The primary ingredients in this protein pancakes recipe are just two. The method to prepare these pancakes is simple.

Ingredients

1 Medium Sized Cup of Fresh Spinach

½ Cup Chickpea Flour

2 Tablespoons Vanilla Protein Powder

2 Teaspoons Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Unprocessed Stevia

½ Cup Water

½ Teaspoon Sea Salt

Coconut Oil for Making Pancakes

Method

Put all the ingredients in a blender jar and blend them until you get a batter of smooth consistency. Check if the spinach leaves have been blended properly or not. Let the pancake batter sit for 5 minutes.

Now, take a non-stick skillet or griddle and heat it over medium-high heat. Add some drops of coconut oil to the skillet or griddle. Pour the pancake batter on the skillet into equal size pancakes using a ladle.

Cook the pancakes for 3-4 minutes until they look cooked around the edges. Flip the pancakes and cook for 1-2 minutes. Serve the pancakes hot.

Chocolate, Bananas, and Oats Pancakes

Oats are a true superfood because of their nutritional profile. You can eat oaks in various ways. If you don’t like to eat oatmeal, you can use oats in food items like pancakes, muffins, and cookies. This protein pancakes recipe can help you to consume oats in a tasty way.

Ingredients

2 Tablespoon Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

2 Bananas

¾ Cup Rolled Oats

2 Tablespoons Chocolate Protein Powder

4 Eggs

4 Teaspoons Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

1/8 Teaspoon Sea Salt

Coconut Oil for Frying the Pancakes

Raspberries and Maple Syrup for Garnishing

Method

Take unsweetened cocoa powder, bananas, oats, and eggs in a blender jar. Blend all the ingredients until smooth. Check if the oats have broken down properly.

Transfer the mixture from the blender jar into a bowl. Add chocolate protein powder, baking powder, ground cinnamon, and sea salt to the bowl.

Take a griddle and heat it over medium-high heat. Sprinkle some drops of coconut oil on the griddle. Pour the pancake batter on the griddle into equal size pancakes.

Cook the pancakes for 3-4 minutes until the bubbles start appearing in the center of the pancakes. Flip them and cook for another 1-2 minutes or until they turn golden brown.

Garnish the pancakes with raspberries and maple syrup. Serve the pancakes hot.

Eggs and Greek Yogurt Pancakes

Greek yogurt is one of the favorite food items of many people across the world, as it contains prebiotics. People consume it in different ways. One of the ways is to use Greek yogurt in pancakes. Greek Yogurt is rich in calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, sodium, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, protein, selenium, fiber, and carbohydrates. You can get several nutrients from the pancakes made using this protein pancakes recipe.

Ingredients

½ Cup Plain Greek Yogurt

2 Large Eggs

2 Tablespoon Unsweetened Protein Powder

1 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Stevia Glycerite

1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract

Coconut Oil for Making the Pancakes

Greek Yogurt and Honey for Serving

Method

Put Greek yogurt, eggs, stevia glycerite, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Whisk all the ingredients properly.

Now add unsweetened protein powder and baking powder to the bowl. Mix all the ingredients until you get a mixture of smooth consistency. Let the batter sit for 5 minutes.

Take a skillet and heat it over medium heat. Drizzle coconut oil into the skillet.

Pour the batter into equal size pancakes on the skillet. Cook the pancakes for 1-2 minutes until bubbles start appearing on top. Now flip the pancakes and cook them for 1 minute.

Top the pancakes with a scoop of Greek yogurt and a teaspoon of honey. Serve the pancakes.

Mixed Berries, Mixed Flour, and Eggs Pancakes

This protein pancakes recipe includes different types of berries as well as different types of flour. But don’t get overwhelmed by the ingredients used. The method to prepare these recipes is easy to follow. These pancakes are healthy and mouth-watering.

Ingredients

½ Cup Thinly Sliced Strawberries

¼ Cup Raspberries

¼ Cup Blueberries

¼ Cup Coconut Flour

¼ Cup Almond Flour

¼ Cup Tapioca Flour

2 Eggs

2 Tablespoons Protein Powder

½ Cup Unsweetened Almond Milk

2 Tablespoons Unsweetened Applesauce

½ Teaspoon Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon Baking Soda

½ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

A Pinch of Salt

Coconut Oil for Frying the Pancakes

Mixed Berries, Maple Syrup, and Almond Butter for Garnishing

Method

Take a medium-sized bowl and break eggs in it. Now add almond milk, unsweetened applesauce, and vanilla extract to the bowl. Whisk all the ingredients properly.

Take another bowl and put coconut flour, almond flour, tapioca flour, protein powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in it. Mix all the ingredients well.

Transfer the mixture from the second bowl to the first bowl. Stir all the ingredients in the first bowl until smooth.

Take a non-stick griddle and heat it over medium heat. Sprinkle a few drops of coconut oil on the griddle.

Once the oil gets heated, pour the pancake batter into equal size pancakes on the griddle. Drop 1-2 sliced strawberries, 1-2 raspberries, and 1-2 blueberries onto the batter on the griddle.

Let the pancakes cook for 2 minutes before flipping them. Cook them for 2 minutes on the other side as well.

Top the pancakes with mixed berries, maple syrup, and almond butter before serving them.

Each protein pancakes recipe mentioned in the list of 7 recipes above is unique. The pancakes made using these recipes can fill your stomach and please your taste buds. Each recipe is sugar-free. In order to make the pancakes healthier, you can replace coconut oil with non-stick cooking spray.

You can even make vegan and gluten-free versions of these pancakes by replacing some ingredients with their vegan or gluten-free counterparts. Eat pancakes and a bowl of smoothie for breakfast or eat them as protein powder desserts.

Final Thoughts

You might have to prepare pancakes in multiple batches when you use the recipes given in this blog post depending on the size of your skillet or griddle and the size of your pancakes. The best part about making any type of pancake is that you can store it in the refrigerator and even freeze it for use in the near or distant future.