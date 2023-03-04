Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth – A Rapping Prodigy

The three-time Grammy Award Winner and Superhot Rapping Sensation has taken the Hip Hop world by storm. We are talking about the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Megan Thee Stallion, who is perhaps the hottest female rapper in the world. In this blog post we will look at Megan Thee Stallion net worth and her journey so far. We’ll see what makes this diva, a rich ratchet, a rapping sensation, and a cool multi-millionaire. Read on to find out why her success precedes Megan Thee Stallion age.

The Journey of Rapping

Megan Thee Stallion was born on 15th February, 1995 in San Antonio, Texas. Her real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. Megan Thee Stallion is a name she uses professionally. Her mother, Holly Thomas, was a rapper too. She rapped under the name Holly-Wood. Thomas moved to Houston, in the South Park neighborhood, soon after Megan was born. She would take Megan to recording sessions along with her. When Megan Thee Stallion age was 14 years old, she began writing raps, which she showed to her mother. Her mother being a rapper herself, could properly guide her and shape her career.

During her graduation in 2013, Megan participated in rap battles against male opponents in cyphers. She uploaded videos of her freestyling and battling at cyphers on social media platforms. Some of these videos went viral, which gave her a considerable digital presence. More people started following her on Instagram and other social media platforms. She achieved success as a rapper at a very young age. This also meant that Megan Thee Stallion net worth started building around that time.

Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth

In the following sections, we are going to see how Megan Thee Stallion started her career in rapping, and the songs she released and featured in. We are also going to read about the awards she has received, her endorsements, and finally how it all contributed to Megan Thee Stallion net worth every year.

2016 – 2017

By 2016, when Megan Thee Stallion age was 21, she started rapping professionally. She released her first single, ‘Like A Stallion’. The following year, she made her professional solo debut with the EP ‘Make it Hot’, which was released to commercial success. One of the tracks from that EP – ‘Last Week in HTx’, was Megan’s most successful single, which garnered millions of views on YouTube. This, plus her Mix Tapes, started Megan Thee Stallion net worth growing. She also auditioned for the reality television series on VH1 called ‘Love & Hip Hop: Houston’, although it got postponed indefinitely.

2018 – 2019

When Megan Thee Stallion age was 23, she signed a contract with the label 1501 Certified Entertainment, which is an independent label in Houston. Under this label, Megan released an EP called ‘Tina Snow’ which had 10 songs in it. Due to the positive reviews of this EP, Megan Thee Stallion net worth started multiplying. Later in the same year, she announced her contract with the label 300 Entertainment. She was the first female rapper to be signed by both of these labels, which points to her talent and popularity.

Tina Snow & Fever

Megan got her first chart entry in 2019 when ‘Big Ole Freak’ – a single from her album ‘Tina Snow’ charted at # 99 on the ‘Billboard Hot 100’. The track reached # 65 later. She released her second mix-tape ‘Fever’ in the same year. Paper, the New York City-based magazine, called ‘Fever’ the best album of 2019. Plus, she got great ratings and acclaim from various industry experts and critics. In June that year, she became one of the eleven artists to be covered in the 12th edition of the American Hip Hop magazine ‘XXL’. Music critics and Hip Hop lovers praised her freestyle in the cypher. At that time, Megan Thee Stallion age was 24.

Other Projects

At such a young age, Megan Thee Stallion net worth kept increasing just like her popularity, Megan started featuring and collaborating with renowned artists like ‘Chance The Rapper’, ‘Nicki Minaj’ and ‘Ty Dolla $ign’. The makers of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ (An American television sketch comedy series on HBO) used her song ‘Hot Girl’ in the opening theme music in their first season. Her number ‘Hot Girl Summer’ with American rapper Nicki Minaj and singer Ty Dolla $ign peaked at #11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and also topped Rolling Stone 100. This raised Megan Thee Stallion net worth further.

That year she signed a management deal with the entertainment agency Roc Nation, and also featured on the track ‘Pastor’ with ‘Quavo’ and ‘City Girls’. The same year, she created and starred in ‘Hottieween’, a horror series, and also performed in Tiny Desk Concert. By the end of 2019, Megan Thee Stallion was featured on the inaugural “Time 100 Next” list of the prestigious Time magazine.

Awards won in 2019

By the time Megan Thee Stallion age was 25, she bagged quite a few awards. At the BET Awards, she was the winner of Best Female Hip Hop artist. Her album ‘Fever’ had won BET Hip Hop Award in 2019 for Best Mix-Tape. She was nominated for MVP of the year and won the Hot Ticket Performer. She won the ‘Powerhouse Award’ at Billboard Women in Music Awards. Variety’s Hitmakers awarded her as the ‘Breakthrough Artist’. And her very popular track ‘Hot Girl Summer’ (featuring Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) won the ‘Best Power Anthem’ at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth in 2019

According to an article in the zine called ‘The Face’, the lower end for new artists in a feature in 2019 was somewhere between the $3,000 to $5,000 range. It increases according to the artist’s celebrity status. It gets as as high as $25,000 or more. DaBaby had claimed to get $25,000 for a featured verse, while Nicki Minaj had reported her feature payments as high as $50,000 and even $250,000. Megan was considered a new star that year. Plus, she also made money from shows, which was around $100,000-$125,000 per show, according to various sources.

Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth in 2020

As the world was reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, Megan Thee Stallion was experiencing superstardom. In January, she released her single ‘Diamonds’, which was used as the soundtrack for the movie ‘Birds of Prey’. In the same month, she announced her debut album ‘Suga’, the EP of which was released in March. She released the single track B.I.T.C.H. from the album. The following month she appeared on the famous show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Later that year, she became the judge of the HBO Max voguing reality competition called ‘Legendary’. Appearing on famous shows and events increased Megan Thee Stallion net worth.

In August of 2020, she became a ‘Global Brand Ambassador’ for Revlon, which further soared Megan Thee Stallion net worth. She also got nominated for ‘Top Rap Female Artist’ at the Billboard Music Award – her first ever. Around this time, Megan Thee Stallion age was 25. At such a young age, she also got featured in the distinguished magazine’s ‘Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world’. Towards the end of the year, Megan Thee Stallion net worth increased further when she released her new debut studio album ‘Good News’.

Savage

‘Savage’ is a track from the EP ‘Suga’ which brought immense popularity to Megan Thee Stallion. Due to a dance challenge on this song, thrown by social media influencer Keara Wilson, the OG track got a spike in views and likes – 15.7 million Views and 2.4 million Likes in March alone. Later a remix of this song featuring Beyonce was released in April, due to which it appeared in the top 10 entry in the United States.

The song reached #4 on the US Billboard Hot 100, #1 on the US Billboard Rhythmic Charts, #1 on the US R&B/Hip Hop Airplay, and the album peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200. The song became her first chart-topper in the country, and she became a household name. By May 2020, the remix had over 30.5 million streams in the U.S. and was nominated for American Music Awards. The remix with Beyonce won the BET Hip Hop Awards for the best collaboration and was nominated for the ‘Song of The Year’. It also won MTV Video Music Awards for ‘Best Hip-Hop’.

WAP

As her star was on the rise, she kept belting out one hit after another. This time she featured in Cardi B’s single ‘WAP’ and appeared in its music video too. WAP also turned out to be a huge hit. With 93 million views, the track broke records for most streams for a song in the first week of release in the U.S. The song hit the #1 position in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Greece, and Lithuania. Being such a big hit in other countries, it became #1 on US Billboard Global 200 list.

WAP got nominated for quite a few awards. For example, at the American Music Awards, it got nominated for ‘Best Collaboration of the Year’ and won ‘Favorite Song’ in the Rap category. It was nominated for ‘Best Video’ at the MTV Europe Music Awards, song of the summer at the MTV Video Music Awards. It was nominated for ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Music Video of the Year’ at the People’s Choice Awards, where it won ‘Collaboration Song of the Year’. At BET Awards, it won Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop, and Video of the Year.

Good News

The album debuted at #2 on the US Billboard 200. It also reached #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, with over 100,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Awards and Nominations in 2020

In 2020, when Megan Thee Stallion age was only 25, she was nominated for and won several categories in many awards including BET and MTV. At the American Music Awards 2020, she was the second most nominated artist. She was the most nominated musician at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, she was nominated for four categories, she won Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance for ‘Savage (Remix)’.

Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth in 2021

At the start of 2021, Megan Thee Stallion was featured in the remix version of Ariana Grande’s 34 +35, along with fellow American rapper Doja Cat. They also shot a video for this remix which got released in February. Mid of 2021, when Megan Thee Stallion age was 26, she released ‘Thot Shit’- another blockbuster hit that skyrocketed Megan Thee Stallion net worth. For the rest of the year, she was seen featuring in songs released by other well-known artists and bands like BTS, Maroon 5, and DJ Snake. Towards the end of 2021, she released a compilation album of unreleased songs and freestyles, called ‘Something for Three Hotties’, which debuted at #5 on the US Billboard 200. This was Stallion’s fourth top 10.

In 2021, she was one of the performers at Posty Fest 2021, and she was honored as ‘Woman of the Year’ by the esteemed magazine Glamour. In December, Megan Thee Stallion net worth increased even more as she was honored with the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. This is due to her philanthropy efforts in Houston. She also signed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix around this time.

Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth in 2022

Early in 2022, Megan collaborated with famous artist Dua Lipa for their hit number ‘Sweetest Pie’. Then at the 94th Academy Awards, she made a surprise appearance, thereby increasing Megan Thee Stallion net worth to an estimated $8 million. Later in the year, she collaborated with American rapper Future for a song titled ‘Pressurelicious’ for she paid Future $250,000.

Traumazine

In August of 2022, when Megan Thee Stallion age was 27, she announced and released her second studio album Traumazine. Traumazine, produced by 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified, received positive reviews from fans and critics. It debuted at #4 on the US Billboard 200 – which was Megan Thee Stallion’s fifth US top 10 album. The album contains the famous tracks – ‘Sweetest Pie’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ and had 63000 album-equivalents sold.

Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth Calculation

Her monthly income

Megan Thee Stallion net worth is not only decided by the sales of her songs and album equivalents but also by other factors like proceedings from concerts and shows, music streaming on Spotify etc. For her music tours and concerts, her net worth is generated by the ticket sales and royalties she earns. Earlier, she used to charge $500 per show. By 2022, she had already started to charge $13 million from concerts and tours.

On Spotify, she has 25,123,446 listeners. Every time one of her songs gets streamed, she receives $0.0033 for every single time a song is streaming. If each listener streams her song only once, she stands to earn $82907.37. But this amount has to be much higher as Megan Thee Stallion fans will keep streaming the songs multiple times, thereby increasing her earnings each time they stream the songs.

Other Sources of Income

In addition to all the above sources of income, she was also earning from endorsements with big brands and names such as Nike, online food culture magazine First We Feast, and fast-food company Popeyes where they named a sauce after her. She also associated herself with movies – in ‘F*cking Identical Twins’ and in the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ as a guest star. All of this adds to Megan Thee Stallion net worth. Also, she earned a $3 million check from Time Inc. to make a documentary film on her life.

How She Gained Popularity

Her first shot to popularity was through social media platforms, where she uploaded her freestyling videos and battles at the cypher. Her freestyling prowess not only amassed a huge fan following but also attracted the attention of industry biggies. After releasing her 3 Mix-Tapes, particularly ‘Fever’ in 2019, Megan Thee Stallion net worth and popularity started headlining. After this, with each EP, she kept growing both in terms of income and as an artist.

With EP ‘Suga’ peaking at #7 on the US Billboard and studio album ‘Good News’ reaching #2 on US Billboard and #1 in US R&B / Hip hop and doing so well globally, Megan Thee Stallion made her presence felt everywhere. And now her studio album ‘Traumazine’ is also doing extremely well with an 80/100 rating by the professional rating website Metacritic and has gained more than 3 stars from every popular music magazine and newspaper publication such as ‘The Telegraph’.

Her Albums

A musician’s best asset is her creation. That is also the most significant benchmark of her net worth. Megan Thee Stallion net worth can be well judged by her popularity and her Midas touch in each of her songs, collaborations, EPs, and albums. To date, Megan Thee Stallion has released three Mix-Tapes, three EPs, one compilation album, two successful studio albums, and many hit singles.

Her Awards

Right from the time Megan Thee Stallion age was 24, she has been winning awards each year. She started winning the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards for her ‘Fever’, and was later nominated for ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2020 BET Awards. The same year, she won MTV Music Video Award for her song, ‘Hot Girl Summer’.

She got nominated for three Grammy Awards and three MTV Video Music Awards for her superhit single, ‘Savage (Remix). And she won American Music Awards and was nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards for ‘WAP’. She won three Grammys for ‘Best Rap Performance’, ‘Best Rap Song’ for ‘Savage (Remix)’, and Best New Artist.

Again in 2020, she won BET Awards for ‘Best Female Hip-Hop Artist’, along with nominations for ‘Top Rap Female Artist’ at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, ‘Best New Hip-Hop Artist’ at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and ‘Artist of the Year’ at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. She also got the ‘Marketing Genius’ award at the 2020 Libera Awards and the ‘Powerhouse Award’ at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music awards. In total, she has 107 nominations and 34 Wins including 3 Grammys. All this she received before Megan Thee Stallion age turned 28, shows that she has the makings of a musical tycoon.

Her Philanthropy Works

Apart from making superhit rap songs and a lot of money, Megan Thee Stallion is also known for her various philanthropical projects. The most notable ones are – the proceeds of her collaboration with Beyonce on ‘Savage’, which was about $2.5 million, which was donated to communities hit by Covid-19. She launched scholarship funds for two women of color so that they could continue their education. Megan partnered with Fashion Nova on a project called ‘Women on Top’ to support female education and female-focused businesses.

She frequently keeps donating to causes and charities and launches various scholarships and other programs for the underprivileged. Megan founded the Pete and Thomas Foundation to help people by assisting them with their education, housing, and wellness expenses.

Key to the City & Megan Day

On 1st May 2022, she received a key to the city from Mayor Sylvester Turner, who declared 2nd May as ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day’. Thanking her for her philanthropic efforts, he said, “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness.”

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said, “Money isn’t something that makes my world go round, to be honest. My grandma was a super-generous lady. We lived on the South Side of Houston and I would literally see people coming to the gate to ask for help. She always made sure everyone was okay. So I picked that up from my grandmother. I really care.”

Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth – Conclusive Insight

Megan Thee Stallion net worth as of 2023 is estimated at $10 million. This is due to her hard work and talent that she used adroitly to entertain fans of Rap and Hip Hop music. In this process, she gained a fan base comparable to a sea. Her work has been appreciated in the US and garnered massive popularity in other countries. By the time Megan Thee Stallion age was 25, she had won several prestigious awards, including 3 Grammys. Looking at how she began her career, it seems like Megan Jovon Ruth Pete is here to rule like a queen. In her words in an interview with Rolling Stone, ‘I don’t feel like we ever really had a female rapper come from Houston or Texas and shut shit down. So that’s where I’m coming from.’

