Migos is one of the most influential boy groups in the United States. They became famous for their unique hip-hop music. Today, we will discover the facts behind Migos net worth, early life, and career.

Who are Migos?

Migos is an American hip-hop group. This group was founded in 2008 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The group was composed of rappers Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset. They were managed by Coach K, who is the former manager of Gucci Mane and Jeezy.

Billboard magazine stated that the Migos group influenced pop culture. This group made their musical debut in 2003 by releasing their single Versace. Later, they released their debut album in 2015, which earned them massive recognition.

Short Bio of Migos

Members Name Quavo, Takeoff, Offset Formed 2008 Location Lawrenceville, Georgia U.S. Nationality American Profession Musical Band Genres Hip hop, trap Labels Quality Control, Motown, Capitol, Atlantic Social Media Instagram, Twitter Net Worth $80 million

Migos Net Worth

Migos band’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be 80 million U.S. dollars. Being a successful hip-hop group is the main reason behind this massive net worth.

This band released a lot of recordings that gained huge recognition worldwide. Besides these, the Migos band’s various activities significantly impacted their financial status.

Early Life

The Migos was formed by Quavo in 2008. He added his nephews Takeoff and Offset to the group. At the beginning, they call themselves the Polo Club.

Quavo’s mother raised all of them together. For this reason, the band was named after the famous comedy film Three Amigos.

Sources Behind Migos Net Worth

Debut Studio Album

Migos band released their first studio album, Yung Rich Nation, on July 31, 2015. This album was recorded by the Quality Control recording label and released in CD and digital download formats.

The album was ranked at number 17 on the US Billboard 200 and at number 5 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard). Also, the album was rated 3.5 out of 5 stars by Billboard, the American musical magazine.

Other Studio Album

With this successful record, Migos released their second studio album, Culture, on January 27, 2017. The Quality Control recording label also recorded this album. The album was ranked at the top of the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard) charts.

Besides these, it was also ranked in 16 music rating charts worldwide. AllMusic, an online music rating website, rated this album 4.5 out of 5 stars.

With these achievements, the album made 1 million sales in the United States, 100,000 in the United Kingdom, 50,000 in France, and 20,000 in Denmark.

Later, the band released their thirst studio album, Culture II. This album gained massive recognition worldwide. It was ranked on various music rating charts, including the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard).

Also, the album ranked at the top of the Canadian Albums (Billboard) chart. Because of this recognition, the album made two million sales in the United States and over 300,00 sales across the world.

On June 11, 2021, Migos released their fourth and final album, Culture III. It also became very popular by ranking in 22 different music rating charts worldwide. The album gained massive recognition on the streaming platforms. It accumulated a total of 144.57 million on-demand streams.

All of Migos’s studio albums became very popular and sold a lot of copies, which is considered the main source of their net worth.

Films and television.

Migos band made their film debut by appearing in a short film titled Bando in 2014. They also made guest appearances on several popular shows and series. In 2016, the band appeared in the comedy-drama series Atlanta’s episode of “Go for Broke.”

They also appeared in the WWE’s biggest event, Wrestlemania’s beginning episode. The Migos band received a high payment for their every appearance in films and TV programs.

Collaborations

As the Migos band’s fame rose to the top, many famous artists and bands showed interest in collaborating with them. For this reason, Migos was featured in A$AP Ferg’s single song Shabba (Remix).

The song ranked at number 7 on the US Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles and at number 34 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (Billboard) chart. It made a total of 2 million sales in the United States and 80,000 in Canada.

With this success, the Migos band featured in several other singles, such as Soulja Boy’s We Ready, Sean Garrett’s Anytime, Fall Out Boy’s Irresistible (Remix), YFN Lucci’s Key to the Streets, and so on.

Those artists paid the Migos band a good amount to feature with them, which eventually increased their net worth massively.

Tours

The Migos band got many invitations from different cities and countries to perform at their concerts, opening ceremonies, or other festivals.

For this purpose, Migos went on many tours across the world. Some of his significant tours were in Parque Fundidora, Mexico; PNE Forum, Canada; Crystal Palace Park, UK; Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany; and many other places.

All of Migos’s live shows were ticket sell-out shows, and he received a massive amount from the organizers of those live shows.

Awards

The Migos band won a total of 13 awards and was nominated for 22 times. The most significant of those thirteen winning awards are as follows.

Best Group

Top Rap Collaboration

Viewers’ Choice Award

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

FAQs

What is Migos net worth in total?

Migos band’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be 80 million U.S. dollars.

Which of the Migos is the richest?

Rapper Quavo is the richest of the Migos band.

How does Migos make money?

Migos band earned through selling hit albums and performing on live shows.

Who is the Migos leader?

Rapper Quavo is the leader of the Migos band

Final Thoughts

Migos net worth is a result of their early successes. From the beginning, Migos applied their top skills to become an influential band and achieve a lavish financial status.