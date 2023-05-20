Bradley Cooper Net Worth – The Hangover of Success

Bradley Cooper is an American actor, director, writer, and producer who showed the world that by the dint of sheer hard work and talent, one can achieve success in one’s chosen field. He is one of those actors who had to scramble their way to the top. With a roller coaster ride in Hollywood at the start, he is one of the highest-paid actors today. Bradley Cooper net worth and how he built it all make fascinating reading.

Early Life

Bradley Cooper was born in Abington Township, near Philadelphia, on January 5, 1975. He grew up in the nearby communities of Jenkintown and Rydal. His father, Charles Cooper, was a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch. He was of Irish ancestry. Cooper’s mother, Gloria, worked for the local NBC affiliate. She was of Italian descent. Cooper has an elder sister called Holly.

According to Cooper, he looked like a girl when he was a child. He was good at basketball. One of his hobbies during his childhood was cooking. At first, he wanted to attend Valley Forge Military Academy, a private boarding school (grades 7–12) and military junior college in Wayne, Pennsylvania. He wanted to go to Japan and become a Ninja, though his parents wanted him to take up finance. But destiny has its own way.

Education

Education plays a vital role in building the net worth of a person. Bradley Cooper completed his schooling at Germantown Academy. During his school days, he worked for Philadelphia Daily News. Cooper graduated from high school in 1993. After that, he attended Villanova University for one year. Then, he got transferred to Georgetown University to complete his education. He majored in English and minored in French. He graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

During this time, he acted in Nomadic Theatre. He was interested in a career in diplomacy. He auditioned for the master class graduate degree at the Actors Studio and got selected by the dean emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School, James Lipton. Cooper received a Master of Fine Arts in acting from the Actors Studio Drama School at The New School in New York City in 2000. Following this, he trained with coach Elizabeth Kemp.

How He Began His Career

At a young age, Bradley’s father introduced him to films like The Elephant Man. This film had a deep impact on him. And he decided to become an actor. Although his parents were against this decision, they accepted his choice when they saw him play the part of Joseph Merrick from The Elephant Man.

Cooper started with his television debut in a minor role in the famous series Sex and the City in 1999. He starred opposite Sarah Jessica Parker. In 2000, he started gaining popularity as a presenter on the tourism series Globe Trekker. This series, plus other projects, marked the start of Bradley Cooper net worth.

In 2001, Bradley Cooper made his cinematic debut with Wet Hot American Summer. The film was critically and commercially unsuccessful but developed a cult following. After this, Cooper acted in a television series called Alias from 2001 to 2006. In between, he worked on various other projects, including the psychological thriller Changing Lanes in 2002 and Wedding Crashers in 2004.

His Shot to Success

Wedding Crashers proved to be a turning point in his career. He had a minor role in a runaway hit – the antagonist character Sack Lodge. The film ran successfully. On a production budget of $40 million, the film made $285 million worldwide. It gave a boost to Bradley Cooper net worth. In 2005, Cooper bagged a leading role in the sitcom Kitchen Confidential which received positive reviews.

In the following few years, Cooper kept working on various projects for TV and the big screen, doing minor to chunky roles. He also appeared onstage in theatre festivals.

He hosted Saturday Night Live in 2009 and appeared in the film He’s Just Not That Into You in a supporting role. It was in 2009 that he got his first major breakthrough in the superhit movie The Hangover.

The Hangover

In the movie The Hangover, Cooper played the character Phil Wenneck. He was one of the three friends of the groom. The Hangover proved to be a much-loved movie which translated into commercial success. It was among the highest-grossing R-rated films in the United States. With this, Cooper catapulted into superstardom.

According to various sources, he earned less than $1 million while filming the movie. But the commercial success of this movie escalated Bradley Cooper net worth massively. It could also be due to all the awards and accolades that Cooper amassed due to his performance, like the following:

An award at the 13th Hollywood Film Festival

The first nomination for MTV Movie Awards (Best Comedic Performance)

The Hangover Part 2

After The Hangover, Cooper worked in many movies, including the hit romantic comedy Valentine’s Day co-starring with Julia Roberts. Grossing over $217 million worldwide, it was a commercial hit. Bradley Cooper net worth further increased with this.

In 2011, the sequel to the hit comedy, The Hangover Part 2 got released. The sequel was another blockbuster hit earning over $580 million worldwide.

The four main actors (the wolfpack) earned $30 million each.

The movie got negative reviews and but Cooper got positive ones. Mary Pols of Time magazine complimented Cooper – “he gives a knowing performance: he’s both the peacock and the parody of one. He’s blessed with good looks and fantastic timing, the kind that makes every line funnier, even the small asides.”

Cooper got nominated at the 38th People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Comedic Movie Actor.

Silver Linings Playbook

Cooper had a fair share of successes and failures at the box office with various projects in 2012. Out of all, he received positive reviews for The Place Beyond The Pines and Silver Linings Playbook. The latter was also a commercial success. It made $236.4 million on a production budget of $21 million.

Starring with big names like Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lawrence, the romantic comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook further pushed Bradley Cooper net worth upwards. For this movie, Cooper received an MTV Movie Award for Best Performance. He also got nominated for Best Actor at the

Academy Award

Golden Globe Award

Screen Actors Guild Award

Booming 2013

Cooper reprised his role in The Hangover Part 3 – the last of The Hangover trilogy in 2013 – a poorly reviewed but highly successful movie at the box office. It earned over $362 million worldwide, one of Cooper’s highest-grossing movies. Each of ‘The Wolfgang‘ earned a salary of $15 million and was also partaking in the profit-sharing.

Later that year, Cooper worked in American Hustle, a movie that was both a critical and commercial success grossing $251.1 million globally. That year Cooper was nominated for

Academy Award

BAFTA Award

Critics’ Choice Movie Award

Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor

But he did not win any of the above. Yet, with both his movies making gigantic revenues, Cooper surely found his net worth surging up by leaps.

Surge in Bradley Cooper Net Worth

In 2014, Bradley Cooper lent his voice to the character Rocket Raccoon in the film Guardians of the Galaxy by Marvel Studios. In the same year, he acted in the famous movie American Sniper directed by Clint Eastwood.

Cooper co-produced this movie. American Sniper is a biographical war drama based on United States Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle.

Cooper received praise from critics and audiences alike. The critic for Variety wrote, “An excellent performance from a bulked-up Bradley Cooper.”

Commercially, this movie made excellent revenues – a whopping $547 million worldwide. It was Cooper’s highest-earning live-action film and the third highest-earning R-rated film to date.

He won the MTV Movie Award for Best Male Performance. He got nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor. The film got nominated for Best Picture. These nominations made Cooper the tenth actor in history to receive an Academy Award nomination for acting in three consecutive years.

Cooper reprised his role in Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017; and for the same character (Rocket Raccoon) in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. By the end of 2019, Bradley Cooper net worth was around $72 Million.

A Star is Born

If the name is anything to go by, literally a star was born in 2018 when Bradley Cooper first donned the directorial hat. This was his first film as a director. A Star is Born was a remake of the 1937 musical love story of the same name. Cooper also starred in the movie. He played the lead character – an established singer, Jackson Maine. Songstress Lady Gaga played the female lead character.

The film premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival in August 2018 and was released worldwide later that year. Cooper received appreciation from critics for his acting, direction, singing, and his chemistry with Gaga. The film generated over $436 million at the box office for a production budget of $36 million.

For this movie, Cooper received

A National Board of Review Award for Best Director Two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Drama and Best Director

Three Academy Awards nominations for Best Picture , Best Actor , and Best Adapted Screenplay

Seven nominations at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards, including Best Film, Best Direction, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Adapted Screenplay , and Best Film Music. (He won the last one.)

Cooper became the first person to have five nominations in one ceremony in BAFTA’s history.

For a track in the movie called Shallow, Cooper earned two Grammy nominations – Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – won the latter.

Seven Grammy nominations across two different ceremonies for the soundtrack as a whole

Between June 2018 and June 2019, Bradley Cooper net worth was more than $75 million. He was one of the five highest-paid actors in the world.

Bradley Cooper Net Worth Before Covid

Cooper’s net worth got a sharp ascent with Todd Phillips’s psychological thriller Joker which he co-produced. The film earned over $1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The film got nominations for an Academy Award for Best Picture and a BAFTA Award for Best Film.

Cooper returned as Rocket a third time in Avengers: Endgame (2019), which was also a commercial success. By 2020, Bradley Cooper net worth was more than $80 Million. According to a report by Forbes, Cooper earned a total of $57 million that year. Out of which, about $6 million came from his work as Rocket that year.

Present and Future Projects

In 2022, Cooper reprised his voice-over for Rocket in the Disney+ series I Am Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. He will continue to do so again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023. At present, Bradley charges around $20 million for a movie. He also takes smaller upfront salaries in exchange for revenue participation.

Plus, he is about to direct, produce, co-write, and star in a biopic of Leonard Bernstein, titled Maestro, for Netflix. He will also produce Phillips’ sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Bradley Cooper net worth in 2022 was $100 million.

Cooper’s Sex Appeal

An Adonis such as Bradley Cooper has the advantage of looks in an industry that celebrates both talent and beauty. Some of the credits he received that contributed further to his net worth are:

People magazine named him Sexiest Man Alive in 2011.

GQ dubbed him as International Man of the Year in 2011.

He appeared in AskMen’s 49 most influential men in 2011.

He ranked tenth on Empire’s list of the 100 Sexiest Movie Stars in 2013.

He was one of the highest-paid actors in the world from 2013 to 2015 and in 2019. His earnings were $28 million, $46 million, $41.5 million, and $57 million, respectively.

Forbes ranked him first on their Celebrity 100: Ones To Watch list in 2013.

He got featured on Celebrity 100 again in 2014, 2015, and 2019. This list is based on the income and popularity of celebrities, as chosen by Forbes annually.

Time magazine declared him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015.

Cooper’s films have earned a total of $11.2 billion worldwide.

Throughout his career, Cooper has received one BAFTA , one Screen Actors Guild Award , and one Grammy Award .

Real Estate

According to sources, Bradley Cooper resides in a 4,000-square-foot townhouse in New York City’s Greenwich Village. He bought this in 2018 for $13.5 million. It has six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms across five floors.

After three years, he bought a 4,400-square-foot Pacific Palisades, California, home in a forest-like setting. This he bought at $4.8 million.

According to Architectural Digest, he has two more homes. One is in Southern California. And another one is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,462 sq ft Spanish-style home in Venice, California. He bought the house for $1.199 million and sold it for $3.13 million. He also owns a contemporary Santa Monica mansion, which he bought in 2014 for $4.7 million.

Conclusive Insight

Bradley Cooper, ‘the epitome of cool’ as described by The Hollywood Reporter‘s Bill Phelps, has had a fair share of commercially successful films. Over the years, he has emerged as a highly accomplished actor, despite a rough start. Bradley Cooper net worth, as of date, is $120 Million. According to different sources, the annual income of this 48-year-old Hollywood star is $10 million. The main sources of his income are acting and directing in movies, shows, promotions, and brand endorsements. Looking back at how he started and came so far, we can say that truly ‘a star is born.’