What is the Best Time to Visit Bora Bora? Find It Out Here

Christmas is just around the corner, and so, you might have made plans to travel just like millions of other people. If you are still planning and haven’t selected the place, you should find out whether this is the right time to visit the destinations you have shortlisted or not. The fact that you are reading this blog post proves that you want to know what is the best time to visit Bora Bora.

First of all, we want to congratulate you as you are a smart traveler. Every person should acquire knowledge about the best time to visit a particular place, the best things to do over there, the cost of the whole trip, and so on. When you are aware of different aspects related to your trip, you can travel with ease and peace of mind.

Now, coming back to the topic, let us tell you that we have the answer you are looking for. In this blog post, we have shared information about the different times when you can visit Bora Bora. We have also shared the pros and cons of visiting this island during each of these items. We have also mentioned some other details about this amazing tourist destination.

When to Visit Bora Bora: High Season and Low Season

When it comes to vacationing, everyone has their own preference regarding the place to visit. While some prefer quiet villages, such as Pinehurst, others prefer such a beautiful island, such as Bora Bora. Located in the Leeward group of the Society Islands archipelago of French Polynesia, Bora Bora is a volcanic island known for its turquoise-colored water, white sand beaches, fantastic hotels, resorts, restaurants, and many more attractions.

Tourists can visit the island throughout the year, but just like every other tourist destination, Bora Bora also has its low season and high season. The term ‘high season’ refers to the ‘peak season’, i.e., the travel period during which the place gets a lot of tourists. The term ‘low season’ refers to the ‘off-peak season’, i.e., the travel period during which the place gets minimum tourists.

Some people prefer to visit a place during its high season to make the most out of their trip, whereas others prefer to undertake a trip during the low season of the destination to avoid the crowd. Depending on the destination, there are upsides and downsides to both high season and low season.

What is the Best Time to Visit Bora Bora?

Well, if you want to know what is the best time to visit Bora Bora, you should know about the high season, low season, and shoulder season for visiting this island. Shoulder season is a travel period between peak season and off-peak season. During the shoulder season, the tourists at a holiday destination are neither too many nor too few. The number of tourists is moderate, so you can get the best of both worlds.

In order to figure out when you should visit the island of Bora Bora, you must know about its climate. Bora Bora has primarily two seasons, which are the dry season and the wet season. The dry season lasts from May to October, whereas the wet season lasts from November to April. Winters take place in Bora Bora from June to October. Summers take place from December to March. The rainy season on the island runs from November to April. So, the rainy season coincides with the summer.

As Bora Bora is a tropical island, it stays warm and humid throughout the year. But the heat and humidity increase during the summer season. Heavy rains frequently occur in Bora Bora during the wet season, but after every rain, you can see a rainbow and feel a soft breeze.

Now let’s see which is the peak season, off-peak season, and shoulder season for Bora Bora, the island formed by a volcano over seven million years ago.

High Season – From May to October

From the month of May to the month of October, Bora Bora sees a ton of visitors because this is the high season, or the peak season, for visiting this volcanic island. The time period from May to October is the dry season. So, you don’t have to worry about heavy rains.

However, light rains take place occasionally during the dry season as well. The temperature and humidity levels are low, as June to October is a period when there is the winter season on the island. Overall, you can experience a cool and dry climate. The minimum temperature that you can experience during the high season is 22OC. The months between June and September are considered to be the best for tourists who want to visit Bora Bora Island during the high season.

Scuba diving is one of the attractions of this island. The water conditions are most suitable for scuba diving during the month of May.

June sees a huge influx of tourists on Bora Bora because school holidays begin this month in Europe and the USA. Temperature and humidity levels start to decrease. The wind creates suitable conditions for activities like kiteboarding and sailing.

The weather conditions are amazing during the month of July. You can witness Heive I Bora Bora, which is the annual festival of song and dance.

Bora Bora has the maximum number of tourists in the high season during the month of August. The tariff rates increase a lot. Long hours of sunshine can allow you to spend time on the beaches. If budget is not an issue for you, August can turn out to be the best time for you.

If you want to see humpback whales swimming, September might be the right time for you to visit Bora Bora. You can participate in a whale-watching tour.

October is the month when you can experience it all – sunshine, rainfall, and humidity – on Bora Bora Island. The water conditions again become suitable for scuba diving.

Low Season – From December to March

The answer to the question, “What is the best time to visit Bora Bora?” in the case of people who don’t like to visit crowded places is the low season. The low season for visiting the island is December to March. Bora Bora sees the summer and the rainy season during these months. November to March is the wet season on the island.

Therefore, along with the rains, you should also stay prepared for the hot weather conditions. Humidity levels are also high during the summer season. Temperature levels are unpredictable, but the maximum temperature the island has ever seen is 30OC. Frequent shifts between cloudy and hot weather conditions can make some people fall ill.

If you don’t have a strong immune system, you should avoid visiting Bora Bora during the off-peak season. You should also avoid the low season if you don’t like heavy rains and thunderstorms. The possibility of hurricanes also exists during this time of the year. If you are traveling on a budget, you should visit the island during the off-peak season, as the tariff rates charged by hotels and resorts are quite competitive due to the decrease in the number of tourists.

December is the perfect time to visit Bora Bora if you are planning to spend Christmas over there. Along with the festive spirit, you will also experience incredible humidity.

You can get great deals at resorts and hotels in the month of January as immense rainfall and humid atmosphere are common phenomena during this month.

If you love watching sunsets, you should visit Bora Bora during the month of February. But you should look out for the cyclone.

The month of March on Bora Bora is characterized by low levels of rainfall that happen regularly. Events start taking place on the island this month.

Shoulder Season – April and November

If you notice the months of both the low season and the high season, you will realize that only April and November are missing. Well, these two months account for the shoulder season for visiting Bora Bora Island. November is when the wet season starts, and April is when the wet season ends. November can be considered the month of transition from the dry season to the wet season. Similarly, April can be considered the month of transition from the wet season to the dry season.

Hence, during these two months, you will neither see heavy rainfall nor experience extreme heat. Weather conditions are pleasant during the shoulder season on Bora Bora Island. The number of tourists is also moderate. You can spot sharks, barracudas, and other aquatic creatures in the waters.

While the sunshine increases, the rainfall, and the humidity decrease. The scuba diving season starts in the month of April. The crowd is less, and so is the tariff rate for accommodation.

The number of tourists starts decreasing, and so, the tariff rates in hotels and resorts also start decreasing. As the heavy rains have not started falling, there is enough visibility to carry out activities like scuba diving and snorkeling.

How to Decide What is the Best Time to Visit Bora Bora for You?

You must have obtained a clear idea of the peak season, off-peak season, and shoulder season for visiting Bora Bora Island. We have explained the unique points related to spending time and money on this island for different months of the year.

However, it still might be difficult to choose the best time to spend your vacation in Bora Bora. Well, we have a useful suggestion for you. In order to pick the right month or months to visit the island, you should take into account some important factors. These factors include but are not limited to the temperature, humidity, rainfall, activities you want to undertake, and your budget.

Bora Bora: History, Geography, Attractions, and More

Before you plan your trip to Bora Bora Island, you must learn some interesting facts about this place. Bora Bora lies in the central South Pacific Ocean. It is located approximately 165 miles northwest of Tahiti and 2600 miles south of Hawaii. Tahiti is the largest island in French Polynesia. The island is surrounded by a lagoon and a ring of coral reefs. Bora Bora was first sighted by Jacob Roggeveen, who was the Dutch admiral, in the year 1722. The island was annexed by France in the late 19th century.

Along with being one of the most beautiful islands, Bora Bora is also one of the most popular tourist destinations. The island is sprawled across 12 miles. The economy of the island relies mainly on tourism. You can reach Bora Bora by taking a 50-minute flight from the Islands of Tahiti or Moorea.

Even if you plan your trip in the next year, you should know about the travel trends of 2022, as travel trends don’t get old soon. It’s important to have information about how to reach the island and what are the latest travel trends, along with information about what is the best time to visit Bora Bora.

People visit Bora Bora for family holidays, honeymoons, romantic getaways, friends’ trips, and other reasons. If you want to surprise your loved ones this Christmas or in the new year, take them on holiday to this island. A vacation is one of the best gifts you can give to your loved ones.

The highlight of Bora Bora is Mount Otemanu, which is situated at the center of Bora Bora. It is also the tallest point on the island. Another fascinating aspect of this island is the overwater bungalow concept. Overwater bungalows are bungalows that stand on stilts in the water. They are usually located close to the shore so that the guests staying there can access the main resort building easily. You can stand on the private balcony of the overwater bungalow you book to look at the beauty of nature on Bora Bora.

Overwater bungalows on the island are built in the traditional Tahitian style. You can book a bungalow that has just one room as well as a bungalow that is a complete villa in itself, depending on your requirements. Bora Bora has a number of seaside and offshore luxury resorts.

The activities that you can participate in while being on Bora Bora Island include but are not limited to fishing, jet skiing, scuba diving, kiteboarding, kayaking, paddleboarding, sailing, island boat tours, jeep tours, outrigger canoe rides, helicopter rides, bicycling, and snorkeling. As we have mentioned earlier in this blog post, you can spot various aquatic beings in the water. You can chill at Matira Beach, which is one of the best beaches in Bora Bora.

You can enjoy the view of the clear sky, turquoise water, long coconut trees, white sand beaches, and Mount Otemanu. You can even hike up Mount Pahia and enjoy the breathtaking view at the top. You can go for a relaxing session at one of the spas. Several restaurants and cafes are also there on the island. You can eat tasty dishes and taste local beer at any of these places.

Conclusion

We hope that you would have now understood what is the best time to visit Bora Bora. Whether you want to lie down on one of the beaches, witness local events, or undertake adventurous underwater activities, Bora Bora is the perfect holiday destination.