7 Amazing Things to Do in Pinehurst NC

The festive season is around the corner, as Christmas is due in just two months. People wait impatiently for holidays throughout the year. We are sure that you must have started planning how to celebrate Christmas and how to spend your holidays.

A large number of people spend their holidays visiting new destinations within or outside their country. If you are also thinking about taking a trip during this festive season, let us share with you the information regarding a lovely destination. We will talk about Pinehurst, which is a village in Moore County. Moore county is located in the U.S. state of North Carolina (NC). We have also mentioned 7 things to do in Pinehurst NC.

Selecting the place to visit is one of the toughest decisions every traveler makes. The choices are often ample, but the budget becomes a limiting factor. Even after deciding on the destination, people stay confused, as they are unaware of the activities or tourist attractions.

People want to choose a place that provides them with the ultimate travel experience within their budget. Pinehurst can meet your expectations in this regard. It is a wonderful place to spend your holidays in. More and more people want to go back to their roots. They want to experience village life. They want to spend some time away from the chaos of the city. Therefore, Pinehurst is an ideal place to visit. Now, let’s have a look at the activities you can engage in while being over there.

7 Fantastic Things to Do in Pinehurst NC

Whether you are a national tourist (i.e., a resident of the United States of America) or an international tourist, Pinehurst will make your trip worthwhile. If you have already heard or read about Pinehurst, you must be aware that it has many features in its cap.

It is home to ‘The Pinehurst Resort’ and ‘The Country Club of North Carolina’. The Pinehurst Resort is a Golf Resort that has hosted several United States Open Championships in Golf. The Country Club of North Carolina is one of the top 100 country clubs in the USA. But worry not if you don’t like sports or country clubs. Pinehurst has many other attractions to offer to tourists.

Relax at The Spa at Pinehurst

If you are someone who gets tired after traveling and looks for a way to relax, then ‘The Spa at Pinehurst’ is a perfect place for you. This spa offers a variety of services, such as massages, manicures, pedicures, facials, saunas, and comprehensive body treatments. The courteous and experienced staff members of the spa will make your day.

You can take a dip in the pool and the hot tub. Toiletries are available in the locker room. Separate steam rooms are there for male and female customers. Shower and jacuzzi facilities are also present. You can enjoy delicious smoothies while pampering yourself.

Drink at Pinehurst Brewing Company

Drinking a craft beer at Pinehurst Brewing Company should be at the top of your list of things to do in Pinehurst NC if you are someone who loves drinking craft beers. This brewery is located inside a historic steam plant building. An interesting variety of craft beers are brewed on the site. Smoked barbeque food items are also served at the brewery.

Thistle Dhu at Pinehurst Resort

If you remember, we had mentioned the Pinehurst Resort. This resort features Thistle Dhu, which is an 18-hole putting golf course. This golf course is the first miniature golf course in the USA. It was built by James Barber in his backyard in the year 1916. This golf course is located by the main clubhouse at the Pinehurst Resort. You don’t have to be an avid golfer to try your hands at Thistle Dhu. It is one of the free things to do in Pinehurst NC, as guests can play for free.

Pay a Visit to the Tufts Archives

Many tourists get curious to know about the history of the place they are visiting. The best way to understand the history of Pinehurst is to visit the Tufts Archives, which is a museum located within the ‘Given Memorial Library’. This museum contains photos, artifacts, and other items that serve as documents regarding the legacy of Pinehurst village.

James Walker Tufts built Pinehurst in a way that it resembles a village in England. This village was designed originally by Frederick Law Olmstead, who is considered to be the father of landscape architecture in the USA. He is known for designing the grounds of Central Park in New York City and many other important structures.

Take Your Kids to Camelot Playground

If you like visiting phenomenal structures that have a rich history associated with them, then you should visit Camelot Playground. No, it’s not related to any historical figure or event, but rather, it’s made in a way that resembles the Camelot associated with King Arthur. Designed like a castle, it is located in Cannon Park. A wooden castle is the main attraction of the playground.

Your kids will love this playground, as it features numerous fixtures, for example, slides and swings. The playground is shaded by pine trees. Adults will also not get bored as the playground has enough seating space. They can sit and enjoy the view of a water fountain.

Witness the Art at Broadhurst Gallery

Visiting Broadhurst Gallery is one of the things to do in Pinehurst NC if you are a fan of arts and crafts. Broadhurst Gallery is an art gallery that features unique art and craft pieces. Original paintings and sculptures are present in the gallery. The gallery contains pieces designed and created by local as well as nationally recognized artists.

Buy Olive Oil at Green Gate Olive Oils

If you are always in search of a nice place that sells a wide range of high-quality olive oils, then you cannot miss visiting Green Gate Olive Oils. This store sells olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The olive oil you buy will be bottled for you on the spot. You can get bread at the store to try different types of olive oils and vinegar. You can buy products for yourself and gifting purposes.

Apart from the above-mentioned things to do in Pinehurst NC, you can also engage in some activities that tourists usually engage in when they are on a trip. These activities include but are not limited to taking a stroll in the cities, shopping at local stores, and eating vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes of local cuisine.

Final Thoughts

Pinehurst is a village that is different from typical villages in the United States of America. The main reason behind the same is the vision with which it was built. You should remember to practice the necessary safety measures during your trip.