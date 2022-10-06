Learn these Easy Vegetable Quiche Recipes to Please Your Guests

Do you love quiche but have recently turned vegetarian? Are you looking for a vegetable quiche recipe with which you can make quiche without compromising on the taste? If yes, then you are at the right place! We have shown three brilliant recipes for a vegetable quiche.

With vegetable quiche recipes, you can please those guests who don’t eat meat. However, it’s worth mentioning here that even vegetable quiches contain eggs. One of the primary or necessary ingredients in quiche is an egg. The dishes in which eggs are used get a fluffy look and rich texture.

So, it’s hard to remove eggs from a quiche recipe, and since many vegetarian people eat eggs, almost every veg quiche recipe contains eggs. But if you are keen on not including eggs, then you can replace it with a vegetarian substitute. You can also use a commercial egg replacer. Many commercial egg replacers are available in the market. Now that we have addressed the most common questions people generally have regarding a vegetable quiche recipe, let’s move on to the recipes.

Vegetable Quiche Recipes That Will Make You Forget Meat

Quiche is a savory dish that belongs to French cuisine. It is a traditional French tart that consists of a pastry crust loaded with eggs, milk, cheese, and meat. In some recipes, meat is replaced with seafood or vegetables. Milk and eggs form the base of quiche filling, and so, they are not replaced. Quiche is served for breakfast, brunch, and even dinner. Let’s have a look at the recipes one by one.

Kale and Cheddar Quiche

If you are looking for a simple recipe to make a vegetable quiche, then this recipe is perfect for you. On top of it, kale being an extremely nutritious food, makes this quiche a healthy option for people. Kale and cheddar quiche has a savory taste with a bit of sweetness.

Ingredients

8 ounces of lacinato kale (stemmed and roughly chopped)

¾ cup shredded extra sharp yellow cheddar cheese

¾ cup shredded aged sharp white cheddar cheese

¾ cup half-and-half

6 large eggs

2 large shallots (thinly sliced)

4 medium-sized cloves of garlic (finely chopped)

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Steps

Preheat the oven to 375-degree Fahrenheit. Apply cooking spray to a 9-inch deep-dish pie pan. Take a large skillet or saucepan and put oil in it. Put the skillet or saucepan on medium flame. Add shallots to the pan and keep stirring for 8-10 minutes.

Once shallots start turning golden brown, add kale and garlic. Cook all the ingredients by using the folding method. Keep stirring for 5-6 minutes until the kale becomes crisp-tender. Add vinegar and remove the saucepan from the heat.

Keep 1/3 of the mixture prepared aside. Pour the remaining mixture into the pie pan and let it cool for 10 minutes. Take a bowl and crack eggs in it. Whisk the eggs until smooth. Add half-and-half, salt, and nutmeg to the bowl.

Take half of the yellow cheddar cheese and half of the white cheddar cheese. Sprinkle them over the kale mixture. Pour the egg mixture over the cheeses. Now sprinkle the remaining half of both the yellow and white cheddar cheeses.

Put the 1/3 kale mixture kept aside on top of the cheeses in the pie pan. Bake the quiche in the oven for 35-40 minutes. The quiche will become golden brown and puffed around the edges. Let the quiche cool for 10 minutes. Then, make slices and serve them.

Kale and cheddar quiche does not contain flour, so it is gluten-free. It also does not contain any type of nuts, so it’s ideal even for those who suffer from nut allergies. You can prepare this vegetable quiche recipe in about 1 hour and 10 minutes. This dish is filled with nutrients like protein, calcium, potassium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, vitamin b12, vitamin k, vitamin b3, vitamin c, and vitamin e.

Multi-Veggie Shredded Cheese Quiche

As the name suggests, this dish contains multiple vegetables. So, it’s a great option for those who want to feed vegetables to their children. You can take the shredded cheese of your choice from different options, such as cheddar, Fontina, and Swiss. But you should not use cream cheese as cheese has to be used in shredded form.

Ingredients

1 frozen pie shell

2 ½ cups finely chopped vegetables (mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, red bell peppers, yellow bell peppers, and green bell peppers)

1 ½ cups shredded cheese (cheddar, Swiss, Fontina, or Gruyere)

½ cup half-and-half

5 large eggs

¼ cup water

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

A pinch of nutmeg

Steps

Preheat the oven to 375-degree Fahrenheit. Take a microwave-safe bowl and add all the vegetables to it. Now, add ¼ cup water to the bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and a layer of parchment. Put the bowl in a microwave for 4 minutes. Remove the cover from the bowl. Drain the vegetables in a fine mesh sieve.

Take a large bowl and add eggs, half-and-half, salt, garlic powder, pepper, Dijon mustard, and nutmeg to it. Whisk all the ingredients in the bowl properly. Now add the microwaved vegetables and 1 cup of shredded cheese to the bowl.

Take a baking sheet and place a pie shell in it. Pour the egg mixture into the shell. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup shredded cheese on top of the egg mixture. Put the baking sheet in the lower third of the oven.

Bake the quiche for about 40-50 minutes. You need to bake the quiche until its center becomes lightly puffed and the crust turns golden. Let the quiche cool for 30 minutes. Once it has reached room temperature, slice the quiche and serve it.

In order to make this vegetable quiche recipe, you can use a frozen pie shell or crust readily available in the market. Alternatively, you can also use a homemade pie crust. You can make a pie crust at home by using simple ingredients like all-purpose flour, salt, unsalted butter, sugar, and water.

You can use the vegetables of your choice to make this multi-veggie quiche. You can even freeze this quiche and reheat it before eating. If you want, you can reduce the calorie count of this dish by using low-fat milk instead of half-and-half. This quiche contains nutrients like protein, fiber, and carbohydrates.

Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Quiche

A lot of people love eating caramelized onions due to their sweet flavor and soft texture. Caramelized onions are used as accompaniments with a variety of dishes, such as meat, flatbread, sandwiches, pizzas, and burgers. If you love caramelized onions, you must make this quiche. Mushroom and caramelized onion quiche is also a wonderful dish for mushroom lovers.

Ingredients

9-inch frozen pie crust

½ large red onion (sliced)

8 ounces of cremini mushrooms (sliced)

1 ½ cups whole milk

4 large eggs

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Steps

Preheat the oven to 375-degree Fahrenheit. Take a large skillet and put oil in it. Put the skillet on flame over medium heat. Add sliced onions to the skillet. Stir the onions occasionally for 5 minutes until the onions start to become soft. Add mushrooms to the skillet.

Keep stirring the ingredients until the mushrooms get reduced by half, and the onions become golden brown. It should take around 5 minutes. Now, add ¼ teaspoon salt to the skillet and remove the skillet from the flame.

Place the pie crust on a baking sheet. Transfer the mixture of onions and mushrooms from the skillet to the pie crust. Take a medium bowl and crack eggs in it. Add milk, pepper, and ¼ salt to the bowl. Whisk all the ingredients.

Pour the mixture of eggs over the mixture of vegetables into the pie crust. Put the baking sheet in the oven and bake the quiche for 35-40 minutes. You should bake until the center of the quiche should be set. Let the quiche cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving it.

It will take around 1 hour and 15 minutes to make this vegetable quiche recipe. You should remember to thaw the pie crust for 15-20 minutes before using it to make any quiche that includes the use of a pie crust. Mushroom and caramelized onion quiche is full of nutrients like vitamins, dietary fiber, protein, carbohydrates, and sodium.

Quiche can be served hot, warm, or cold, depending on its type and ingredients. So, you need to decide whether the quiche you have prepared should be served hot, warm, or cold. Some of the best side dishes that you can serve with quiche include but are not limited to classic fruit salad, tomato soup, roasted vegetables, crepes, French bread, chicken soup, baked sweet potato fries, sausage patties, and blueberry muffins. The beverages that go well with quiche are coffee, iced tea, orange juice, mango smoothie, and hot chocolate.

Conclusion

We are sure you would have liked all three vegetable quiche recipes mentioned in this blog post. You can even come up with your recipe by using your creativity with common and not-so-common ingredients. Serve quiches in holiday meals and please your guests.