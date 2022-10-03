5 Healthy Coffee Creamer Alternatives: Make Your Coffee Creamier

Are you an avid coffee drinker who wants to know which are some healthy coffee creamer alternatives? Are you passionate about making coffee and want to learn more about coffee creamers? Are you trying to switch to healthy options for the items you consume?

While you might read and hear various information pieces related to the harmful effects and addictive properties of coffee, if you are a coffee lover, it’s nearly impossible for you to give up the habit of enjoying a hot cup of joe every morning. Along with breakfast, some people even consume coffee during lunch and dinner.

Some Interesting Statistical Facts About Coffee Consumption

People who are used to drinking coffee cannot forgo their favorite hot beverage. According to the latest estimate, more than 1 billion people all over the world drink coffee on a daily basis. The number of cups of coffee consumed every day is more than 2 billion.

So, it’s clear that every coffee drinker consumes 2 cups of coffee on average daily. 167.26 million bags of coffee were consumed worldwide in 2020-2021. The fact that over 20 different types of coffee drinks are made in the world is proof that coffee lovers look for variety. The business enterprises operating in the coffee industry meet the demands of coffee drinkers.

One of the demands of coffee drinkers is coffee creamer. Coffee creamer is a product added to coffee to make the coffee creamier, richer, milkier, and tastier. Although we have used the word ‘milkier’ here, it does not mean that coffee creamer contains milk or milk-derived substances.

In fact, the whole idea behind using coffee creamer is to avoid using milk, cream, and other dairy products. The number of people turning vegans is increasing with each passing day. Moreover, you cannot ignore the fact that more than 65% of the world’s population suffers from lactose malabsorption. People look for non-dairy and healthy alternatives to dairy products. In this blog post, we have shared a list of 5 healthy coffee creamer alternatives.

What are the Benefits of Using Healthy Coffee Creamers?

You might be wondering, ‘Aren’t all coffee creamers healthy?’ after reading the term ‘healthy coffee creamers’. Well, as we have stated earlier in this blog post, commonly used coffee creamers are milk and cream. Those who don’t like to add milk or cream to their coffee due to a vegan diet, lactose intolerance, or any other reason use creamers available in the market.

It’s important to mention here that both dairy and non-dairy creamers are available online and in physical stores. Coffee creamers are also known as coffee whiteners. Creamers are used in different types of beverages, such as tea, coffee, hot cereal, and other hot foods and beverages. They are available in the form of either a liquid or a granulated powder. Some people even add coffee creamer to mashed potatoes, fruits, pancake batter, waffle batter, and cake icing.

Before we have a look at the list of 5 healthy coffee creamer alternatives, let’s see why regular coffee creamers are not considered to be healthy. The coffee creamers available in the market are full of unhealthy and harmful ingredients, including but not limited to sugar, oils, and high fructose corn syrup. They even contain artificial colors and flavors. Needless to say, just like every other packaged food product, coffee creamer also contains preservatives.

Ingredients mentioned above can put your health at risk. Excessive consumption of sugar can lead to diabetes and other diseases. A high intake of oils can lead to obesity, cardiovascular disease, and even cancer. High fructose corn syrup can also lead to health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and high triglyceride levels.

Thus, using healthy coffee creamer alternatives is in your best interest. It’s worth mentioning here that you can easily find coffee creamers in the market that don’t contain sugar or artificial sweeteners. However, some people are reluctant to use those as such products will still contain preservatives.

So, the option that most people are now using is making low-calorie and healthy alternatives to coffee creamers at home. Yes, you read that right. You can make coffee creamers at your home. When you do so, you can ensure that they are healthy in every way possible. You can use the fresh ingredients of your choice. You can decide on the quantity to make so that the creamers don’t get spoiled soon.

Read About the 5 Healthy Coffee Creamer Alternatives

The purpose behind adding coffee creamer to coffee is to make coffee creamier, richer, and tastier. You can enhance the taste and texture of your coffee by adding creamer. Many people who love drinking coffee have to settle for black coffee, as they want to consume dairy products and store-bought creamers.

Healthy coffee creamers can give you the pleasure of enjoying thick, creamy, and delicious coffee without worrying about fat or sugar. Now, let’s see which are the 5 healthy alternatives to coffee creamers you should know about.

Organic Milk

If you are someone who doesn’t like to drink regular milk because of the chemical contaminants present in it, you can use organic milk as a coffee creamer. The term ‘organic milk’ is used for the milk that is obtained from organic cows. Organic dairy farming is carried out differently than conventional dairy farming.

Organic cows and calves are fed organic pastures that have been cultivated without using pesticides and fertilizers. Cows in organic dairy farms are not given antibiotics and growth hormone products. Thus, the dairy products obtained from organic cows do not contain any harmful substances.

In fact, organic milk and products (cream, cheese, butter, etc.) made from organic milk are more nutritious than regular dairy products. They contain more omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, disease-fighting antioxidants, and beta-carotene than regular dairy products. Their shelf life is also longer. You can buy organic milk from trustworthy brands.

Plant-Based Milk

The second option in the list of 5 healthy coffee creamer alternatives is plant-based milk. If you are vegan or lactose-intolerant, you should opt for plant-based milk. Two decades ago, most people would have never thought there could be any other type of milk other than milk derived from animals.

But in today’s time, a wide range of items are used to make plant-based milks. A few examples of plant milks include almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk, oat milk, hemp milk, rice milk, cashew milk, walnut milk, flax milk, and sesame milk. You can add the plant-based milk of your choice as a coffee creamer to your coffee.

Plant milks provide a variety of health benefits to your body. For example, oat milk can lower blood cholesterol, and soy milk can improve heart health. If you don’t want to buy packaged plant milks, you can make plant milks at home. A lot of recipes for plant-based milks are available on the internet. Some plant milks can be used in powder form as well.

Protein Powder

It might come as a shock to you, but protein powder is also a healthy substitute for coffee creamer. Yes, you can put protein powder in your coffee to make it creamier. Protein powder is a great option for those who are struggling to meet their daily dietary requirements related to protein.

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, there are high chances that, just like many vegetarians or vegans out there, you might also be suffering from protein deficiency. Protein powders are available in a variety of flavors these days.

So, drinking coffee that has protein powder can become an interesting affair. However, if you are worried about the sugar and fat content, you can opt for the protein powder that does not contain added sugar and fatty ingredients. You need to conduct a bit of research to compare different protein powders available in the market and select the most suitable option.

Chocolate Cashew Milk

Another option in the list of 5 healthy coffee creamer alternatives is chocolate cashew milk. If you have recently started following a vegan diet, you might be facing difficulties in adjusting to certain foods and beverages. While cashew milk is advantageous for your health, you might need some time to get used to it.

Therefore, you can use a different version of cashew milk as a coffee creamer. When you have access to cashew milk that is tastier than simple cashew milk, you will not need to postpone your plans of using healthy coffee creamer.

In order to make chocolate cashew milk, you need 1 cup cashews, ¼ cup cacao powder, 3-4 dates, ½ teaspoon sea salt, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and 4 cups water. You need to soak the cashews overnight and rinse them in the morning.

Now add cashews, cacao powder, dates, sea salt, cinnamon, and vanilla extract to a blender jar. Blend all the ingredients on high speed until the ingredients get turned into a smooth and frothy mixture. Your chocolate cashew milk is ready. You can store it in the refrigerator for two to three days.

Vanilla Coconut Milk

Just like chocolate cashew milk, vanilla coconut milk is a suitable option for vegans and lactose-intolerant people. Moreover, just like chocolate cashew milk, vanilla coconut milk can also be made at home easily. The ingredients you need are coconut milk and vanilla extract. Take 1.5 cups of coconut milk and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract in a glass jar.

Now, give the glass jar a good shake for around 30 to 40 seconds. Your vanilla coconut milk is ready. If you want, you can add a healthy sweetener, such as honey, stevia, or maple syrup, to the jar. You can use readily available or homemade coconut milk, depending on your preference.

Vanilla coconut milk is a healthy alternative to regular coffee creamer. If you have stopped using regular coffee creamers because of your increasing weight, you can use this homemade creamer. Coconut milk helps in weight loss. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. It also can prevent cardiovascular diseases.

We are sure that the list of 5 healthy coffee creamer alternatives mentioned here will make drinking coffee an enjoyable experience for you. Coffee provides several health benefits, such as supporting brain health, boosting energy levels, decreasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, and improving microbiome diversity.

But you must ensure that the coffee you drink does not contain too much sugar or fatty substances. You can do so by using coffee creamers that are healthier compared to regular coffee creamers. You can make your coffee healthier by replacing sugar and sugar-filled syrups with sweeteners like maple syrup and honey. In order to enhance the taste of your coffee, you can add spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves.

Final Thoughts

No need to drink black coffee anymore due to the fear of gaining weight. You can try different coffee creamers to make coffee before picking the ones that best suit your taste buds.