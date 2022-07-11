Learn About the Wonderful Benefits of Cinnamon Tea

‘Tea’ – the word that brings a smile to almost everyone’s face – has so many forms that it might get difficult for a person to learn about all the forms in a single lifetime. This beverage rules the hearts of millions of people across the globe. Every country, every culture, every ethnic group, and every community has its own stories and facts regarding tea.

While Indians cannot begin their mornings without taking a sip of mixed-spice tea (i.e., masala chai made by brewing black tea with milk, sugar, and spices), the Japanese make sure to include matcha (made by whisking into hot water the powder of specially grown green tea leaves) in their daily meal plans.

Tea has occupied a place of importance not just on the list of beverages but also in the lives of people. Therefore, a wide variety of beverages can be made from tea. Various types of teas are available in different corners of the world. One type of tea is ‘Cinnamon Tea’. As you can guess, the primary ingredients in this beverage are tea and cinnamon.

The benefits of cinnamon tea have made this beverage quite popular amongst people of all age groups. We have shared some of these benefits in this blog post. We have also explained a cinnamon tea recipe using which you can make this tea at home.

Read These Benefits of Cinnamon Tea

A large number of people believe that their day is incomplete without drinking tea. If you are one of them, you can ensure that your habit of drinking tea becomes advantageous for your health by choosing the right type of tea. You can obtain numerous health benefits by drinking cinnamon tea.

Let’s have a look at a few of them here.

Boost the Metabolism Rate

Cinnamon is rich in minerals as it contains high levels of minerals like calcium, manganese, potassium, magnesium, iron, and zinc. Manganese plays a vital role in metabolism as it activates various enzymes in metabolism. It is useful in a variety of chemical processes in your body. Manganese is necessary for the metabolism of glucose, carbohydrates, fat, and amino acids. Therefore, drinking cinnamon tea can boost the metabolism rate of your body.

Reduce the Body Weight

One of the benefits of cinnamon tea is that it helps in reducing your weight. As we have mentioned in the above paragraph, cinnamon can boost your metabolism. So, it can lead to the burning of body fat. The manganese present in the cinnamon regulates blood sugar levels and thereby prevents food cravings. Thus, taking a cup of cinnamon tea daily can support weight loss.

Decrease the Inflammation

Inflammation is a condition that occurs when physical and psychological factors trigger an immune reaction. It is a natural part of your body’s immune system. Inflammation causes several diseases, including cancer, type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, Crohn’s disease, Alzheimer’s, and Psoriasis. Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties. Cinnamaldehyde, which is a chemical present in cinnamon, decreases inflammation around joints.

Improve Brain Function

Improvement in brain function is also one of the wonderful benefits of cinnamon tea. Studies conducted on animals have shown that cinnamon extracts can slow down the progression of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Cinnamon can stimulate new neural passages. The scent of cinnamon can boost your performance in tasks related to memory. Thus, drinking cinnamon tea can improve memory, concentration, and other functions of your brain.

Fight Menstrual Pain and PMS

If you are a woman, drinking cinnamon tea can help you in many ways, as the benefits of cinnamon tea also include fighting symptoms related to menstruation and PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome) symptoms. Cinnamon is quite effective in reducing pain, bleeding, nausea, and vomiting caused during monthly periods. It can also reduce PMS symptoms, such as fatigue, mood swings, depression, food cravings, and tender breasts.

Improve the Skin Health

Cinnamon has antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties that can improve the health of your skin and, thereby, your appearance. It supports the formation of collagen, enhances blood flow, and increases skin elasticity. Drinking cinnamon tea can help you get rid of acne, pimples, scar marks, and blemishes. Cinnamon can also remove dead skin cells and shrink pores. Thus, drinking cinnamon tea can make your skin appear soft and smooth.

Along with the above-mentioned benefits of cinnamon tea, you can also get benefits. Consuming cinnamon can also provide immediate benefits like eliminating bad breath. It has been recommended to drink cinnamon tea to fight symptoms related to cold.

Why Should You Drink Cinnamon Tea?

Tea is the favorite beverage of many people, especially those who like to drink caffeinated drinks to get a quick boost of energy. The type of tea, method of preparation, list of ingredients, and way of consumption might differ, but the love for tea is the same. In simple words, some people might prefer to drink piping hot tea, whereas others might prefer iced tea, but the craze for tea is the same.

Similarly, some people might prefer to add milk to their tea, whereas others might avoid adding milk. Some people might drink tea to improve their health, whereas others might drink it to please their taste buds. If you are someone who intends to get health benefits from tea, you should not miss out on cinnamon tea. Various benefits of cinnamon tea are enough to compel anyone to drink this beverage.

How to Prepare Cinnamon Tea at Home?

While cinnamon tea is a great beverage in terms of both health and taste, it’s not too fancy to make. You can prepare a hot cup of cinnamon tea at your home easily and quickly. We have mentioned a recipe that you can follow to make cinnamon tea.

Take a mug and put the cinnamon stick in it. Now, boil the water and add it to the mug. Cover the mug and let the cinnamon stick steep in boiling water for 10 minutes. Now, uncover the mug and add the tea bag. After letting the tea bag steep for 2 minutes, remove the cinnamon stick and tea bag. Serve the cinnamon tea hot.

The benefits of cinnamon tea are not limited to the tea prepared using the recipe mentioned above. You can get the health-related benefits even if you make a creamy version of the cinnamon tea by adding milk to the list of ingredients. If you drink Indian mixed-spice tea (masala chai), you can put cinnamon powder along with milk, tea, sugar, and other ingredients in the pot while brewing tea.

Cinnamon, whose scientific name is Cinnamomum Verum, is a spice that comes from the inner bark of various species of trees from the genus Cinnamomum. It is available in both stick form and ground form. Cinnamon is used in several traditional and innovative foods. It is used for the purpose of adding flavor and aroma to snacks, breakfast cereals, sweet dishes, teas, and more.

Conclusion

Now that you know the recipe and benefits of cinnamon tea, we hope you will prepare this beverage at your home regularly.