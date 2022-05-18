Green Tea and Honey – Know Its Recipe and Health Benefits

The daily routine of people is incomplete without taking a beverage. Every person, irrespective of their age, consumes at least one beverage every day. People drink a variety of beverages throughout the day to quench their thirst and satisfy their taste buds.

You can come across a wide range of options when it comes to beverages. Both hot and cold beverages are available in the market. People prepare some beverages at home as they are best made and served at home. Examples of such beverages are hot tea, hot coffee, orange juice, lemonade, chocolate milkshake, smoothie, and green tea. Even though these beverages are available outside as well, most people make them at home as it’s more convenient and hygienic.

In this blog post, we will talk about green tea and honey, a combination that can fulfill your need for a nice and a comfort beverage. Green tea is no longer an alien beverage unlike two or three decades ago. It has become a ‘household name’ as it’s drunk in almost every home. In fact, not just homes, but also at workplaces, people prefer drinking green tea compared to many other beverage options.

Green tea is easy and quick to make, and so, even people with busy schedules can take out time to prepare this healthy beverage. Due to its health-related benefits, green tea has become a popular drink all over the world. Similarly, honey is also known for the benefits it provides to the human body. Let’s see how combining both of them can make a refreshing drink that’s loved by all.

Green Tea and Honey: The Beverage You Must Know About

If, due to reading this blog post, you have started thinking that this beverage must be hard to make or has some hidden secrets, then you are wrong. Green tea with honey is a beverage that’s extremely simple to prepare. The reason why we have dedicated a whole blog post to it is that we want to share the information about this wonderful drink with as many people as possible.

Green tea is one of most highly preferred and widely consumed beverages in the world. It is available in three forms in the market – powdered, bagged, and loose leaf. The history of green tea dates back to 2737 BC although some sources report its origin even before that.

Before learning more about the green tea and honey beverage, let’s talk about the green tea and honey separately. Green tea is made from the leaves and buds of Camellia sinensis, which is a species of evergreen shrubs or small trees. Camellia Sinensis is also known by names, such as ‘tea plant’, ‘tea tree’, and ‘tea shrub’. Black tea, dark tea, oolong tea, green tea, yellow tea, and white tea – all types of teas are made from the varieties of Camellia Sinensis.

But the leaves and buds used for making green tea are the ones that are least oxidized. In simple words, they don’t undergo the same withering and oxidation process as the leaves and buds that are used to make other types of teas.

Honey, being a liquid food substance known for its sweetness, is used in various food and beverages. Having a long shelf life, honey is commonly found in every house. It contains the sweetness of the nectar collected from numerous types of flowers by bees.

Recipe and Health Benefits of Green Tea and Honey

The only other ingredient you need to make a warm cup of green tea is water. Its bitter taste and strong aroma make you feel refreshed. You can drink it at any time of the day or night. While some people want a cup of green tea immediately after waking up, some end their day with green tea. Many people consume green tea as a remedy to diseases and illnesses.

However, in order to reduce the bitterness, some people put sugar in green tea. It’s not an unknown fact that sugar is harmful for one’s health. It is a calorie-rich substance that is highly addictive in nature. Burning the calories gained from sugar and reversing the damage caused by sugar takes a lot of time and effort.

So, the combination of green tea and honey is ideal for people who want their green tea sweet. Moreover, when you add honey to your green tea, you get added health benefits. Honey can be added to the green tea beverage prepared from any form of green tea.

Minimal ingredients are required to make green tea. You need to take 1 cup of water, 1 tsp green tea or 1 tea bag of green tea, and 1 tsp honey. Prepare the green tea like you usually do, i.e., by immersing green tea leaves, powdered green tea, or a green tea bag in boiling water. After adding green tea to water, leave it for 2-3 minutes. Now, add honey to green tea and stir it. Serve hot.

Green tea is used as a cure and as a preventive measure in the case of several health-related issues. For example, people having high cholesterol consume green tea as it keeps cholesterol levels under control. You can keep the heart disease at bay by drinking green tea regularly. Honey has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It turns out to be an amazing home remedy in many scenarios.

When you drink green tea and honey, your body gets various nutrients in adequate proportion. This beverage promotes hair growth, thereby giving you thick and shiny hair. It also removes toxins from your body, and so, you can get clear and healthy skin. Apart from these benefits, green tea with honey also helps in strengthening bones and improving brain function.

Final Thoughts

If you want your green tea to have a little tangy flavor, you can add lemon juice to it. Similarly, you can make many other variations of green tea and honey as per your preference. If you have never drank green tea before because of its bitterness, it’s time to try this beverage.