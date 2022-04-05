Yogurt is a food item liked by many people as it’s a great probiotic. Foods that are probiotics are considered good for the gut health of a person. Probiotics are essentially a mixture of live microorganisms that provide health benefits to the body.

Just like yogurt, a smoothie is also cherished by people all over the world. Unlike yogurt, which is a food item, a smoothie is a beverage. Smoothies are prepared by blending fruits and/or vegetables. A liquid base is also used to make a smoothie. Different products used as liquid bases to prepare smoothies are fruit juice, milk, ice cream, and yogurt. Nuts and seeds are also added to some smoothie recipes.

The combination of yogurt and smoothie makes a delicious, thick, and creamy beverage. This beverage is generally called a yogurt smoothie. The name can vary from one smoothie drink to another depending on the fruit or vegetable used in it. Yogurt smoothies can be consumed for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

We are sure you must be willing to know how to make a smoothie with yogurt after reading the above paragraphs. Yogurt smoothies can also be consumed during the evening snack time. You can serve yogurt smoothies to your guests during get-togethers and parties. Smoothie preparation is easy and quick. Hence, you can serve smoothies to your friends and unexpected guests.

Find Out How to Make a Smoothie with Yogurt

Various types of smoothies can be made with yogurt as it goes well with several ingredients. A yogurt smoothie is a healthy beverage. If your children show tantrums while eating vegetables and fruits, you can feed them smoothies. Along with being healthy, smoothies are also filling. So, you won’t get frequent hunger pangs after drinking a glass of smoothie. In this blog post, we have described some of the smoothie recipes that contain yogurt.

Orange Smoothie with Yogurt

Take 2 peeled and chopped oranges, ¾ cup plain yogurt, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 cups ice, and ½ teaspoons vanilla extract. Put all these ingredients in a blender jar and blend them until a smooth mixture is formed. Pour smoothie into glasses and serve immediately. If you want to know how to make a smoothie with yogurt by using simple ingredients, then this recipe is just for you. Oranges are the most preferred citrus fruit. The orange and yogurt smoothie is rich in Vitamin C, fiber, and other nutrients. Garnish this smoothie with slices of orange. You can get instant energy by drinking this smoothie. Banana Smoothie with Yogurt

Take 2 medium ripe bananas, ¼ cup yogurt, ½ cup milk, ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract, and 1 ½ cups ice. Take a blender jar and add all these ingredients to it. Blend them to create a frothy mixture. Serve this banana yogurt smoothie in glasses. You can garnish this smoothie with slices of banana. This smoothie has a frothy and creamy consistency due to bananas. If you suffer from calcium deficiency, you should drink this smoothie. Along with calcium, the banana yogurt smoothie is also rich in vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and potassium. Beetroot and Berry Smoothie with Yogurt

Take ½ peeled beetroot, ½ cup raspberries, ½ cup yogurt, 1 ripe banana, ¼ cup milk, 1 tablespoon honey, 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice, and ¾ cup ice. Add beetroot, raspberries, yogurt, banana, milk, honey, and lime juice to a blender jar. Now, add ice and blend again until it becomes smooth. Serve the smoothie after garnishing it with small pieces of raspberries. The combination of beetroots and raspberries might seem strange to you. But you should try this recipe if you really want to know how to make a smoothie with yogurt that has a distinct taste. The bright color of this smoothie will certainly compel anyone to drink it. Oatmeal Smoothie with Yogurt

Take ¾ cup rolled oats, ½ cup yogurt, 1 ½ ripe bananas, 1 cup pineapple, ½ cup milk, 1 tablespoon peanut butter, ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 8 ice cubes. Put all these ingredients in a blender jar. Blend them properly. Oats are a wonderful option for breakfast across nations. Combining them with fruits and yogurt can form a beverage that is not just nutritious but also lip-smacking. Oatmeal smoothie has a thick texture due to oats. The calorie count of this smoothie is low. Strawberry Chocolate Smoothie with Yogurt Take 1 cup strawberries, 2 tablespoons plain yogurt, ½ cup milk, 2 tablespoons honey, 1 teaspoon cocoa powder, and 6 ice cubes. Take a blender jar and put in strawberries, yogurt, milk, and ice cubes. Now add 1 tablespoon of honey. Blend the mixture until it becomes smooth. Mix the remaining honey (i.e., 1 tablespoon of honey) and cocoa powder in a plate. Rim the glasses with this mixture. Pour the smoothie into glasses and garnish it with small pieces of strawberry. If strawberries are your favorite fruit, you will fall in love with this smoothie. The cocoa powder on the rim of the glass takes this smoothie recipe to another level.

We are sure that the recipes mentioned above must have given you a clear answer to the question, “How to make a smoothie with yogurt?”. You can make many other smoothie recipes as well by using yogurt, for example, pineapple yogurt smoothie, blueberry yogurt smoothie, peach smoothie, mango smoothie, and so on.

Wrapping Up

It’s always recommended to consume freshly prepared smoothies. You should not prepare in advance and refrigerate a smoothie unless it’s the only option left. Smoothies are an ideal beverage to start the day and end the day.