Try This Classic Green Tea Shot Recipe Today

‘Green Tea Shot’, ‘Jameson Green Tea’, or ‘Green Tea Shooter’ – These are the names of the single drink. This drink is a party shooter in the true sense. Consisting of simple and minimal ingredients, this cocktail made from whiskey can be a great addition to the menu of any social or professional event.

If you have tried this drink before or at least know about it, you must be aware of why the name of this drink contains the word ‘tea’ in it. But for those who are unaware, let us tell you that green tea is not used as an ingredient in this party shooter. The reason behind the name is that this drink has a green color. The appearance of this drink is similar to that of green tea.

We will look in detail at how the drink gets its color later in this blog post when we will discuss its ingredients and the preparation method. Having a green tea shot recipe will help you make this amazing drink. The green tea shot is not meant for just being served at parties and get-togethers. You can make it and drink it during summertime at your home.

You can impress your date or surprise your unexpected guests by serving this refreshing drink, provided you have the required ingredients readily available at your place. The taste and flavor of the green tea shooter are unique. If you have a bar at your house, you should definitely ensure to keep the ingredients so that you can prepare this drink whenever you want.

Ingredients and the Preparation Method of Green Tea Shot

The green tea shot recipe is quite easy, and so, even if you haven’t tried making any cocktail before, you can make it confidently. You don’t need any special equipment, apparatus, or vessel. All you need is a cocktail shaker, a bar strainer, and a few shot glasses. The number of glasses depends on the number of people you are serving.

Ingredients

Irish Whiskey

Peach Schnapps

Sour Mix

Lemon-Lime Soda

Ice Cubes

Green Tea Shot Recipe/Preparation Method

Take the equal quantities of Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, and sour mix in a cocktail shaker.

Add some ice cubes to the shaker. Now, shake it well for around 10-15 seconds.

Pour the mixture into shot glasses with the help of a bar strainer.

The bar strainer will help prevent the ice cubes from falling into the glasses.

Put a splash of lemon-lime soda in the glasses. Enjoy your favorite drink.

While choosing the Irish whiskey, consider the Jameson brand. Peach Schnapps is a clear grain spirit in which sugar and peach flavoring are added. Distilled peaches are used for making peach schnapps. The percentage of alcohol in it is around 20 percent.

Sour mix is a syrup that is easily available at grocery stores and liquor stores. You can also make the sour mix at your home. For this purpose, the ingredients you will need are lemons, limes, granulated sugar, and water. You need to squeeze the juice from fresh lemons and limes. Against 1 cup of lemon juice, you have to take ¾ cup of lime juice.

In order to make the sour mix, take a saucepan and keep the flame on medium heat. Add 1 cup granulated sugar and 1 cup water to the saucepan. Now, stir the mixture continuously until the sugar gets completely dissolved. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool off. When the mixture gets cooled, pour it into the container. Add 1 cup lemon juice and ¾ cups lime juice to the container and shake it. You need to store the container in the refrigerator.

History and Origin of the Green Tea Shooter

Jameson Whiskey Company invented the green tea shot recipe. So, the first choice of many people who prepare this alcoholic beverage is Jameson whiskey. However, some people replace it with other brands of whiskey as well. Some even use American whiskey, Canadian whiskey, or Japanese whiskey.

The sour mix has lemon or lime juice, so the color of the drink becomes green. The classic green tea shot recipe described here has a few variations as well. For example, you can use a blended whiskey instead of a single whiskey. In fact, this drink even has a non-alcoholic version that contains ingredients like coconut water, Matcha green tea powder, fresh ginger, and lemon juice.

The typical taste of this drink is like a sweet-sour whiskey that has a peachy twist. But the taste might differ when you use variations of the recipe. Irrespective of the variation you use or even if you make the non-alcoholic version of green tea shot, remember to consume this drink in sips. Unlike a tequila shot, a green tea shot doesn’t have to be consumed whole at once.

Final Words

It does not take more than one or two minutes to prepare the green tea shot recipe. This alcoholic beverage belongs to American cuisine.