10 Grab and Go Breakfast Ideas You Must Try Today

Welcome to our blog post! We know that you are here to find out some amazing grab and go breakfast ideas. Well, worry not, as we will not disappoint you. We have curated a list of 10 recipes that are ideal for situations that demand grab and go breakfast.

In today’s time, most people do some or the other kind of job. Even those who are not working always stay busy due to different reasons, such as studies, household responsibilities, skill development courses, and more. On top of it, people have become used to living a fast-paced life. They are always in a hurry to reach somewhere, finish some task, or call someone.

In such circumstances, the biggest effect is created on their health. People tend to ignore their nutritional requirements, dietary concerns, and eating preferences. They mostly rely on ready-to-eat meals, junk food, street food, and snacks. People don’t eat properly during essential meal times, i.e., breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

As a result, they keep munching on unhealthy food items, like chips, candies, chocolates, and ice creams. The problem with such food items is that the more you eat them, the more you crave them. Your brain functions in such a way that it will ask you to feed yourself higher quantities of unhealthy items. More often than not, people understand this behavior too late.

Therefore, grab and go breakfast ideas are the need of the hour. You should try to eat home-cooked food that is healthy and nutritious as much as possible. Lack of time is the major reason why people can’t spend hours in the kitchen, unlike previous generations, to cook wholesome meals.

10 Grab and Go Breakfast Ideas You Cannot Afford to Miss

As we have mentioned in the previous paragraph, people avoid cooking or cooking time-consuming items due to being occupied with other tasks. They are in constant search of recipes that can be prepared quickly without investing much time and effort.

But at the same time, they also want home-cooked meals to be healthy and delicious. Earlier, people used to think that cooking healthy or tasty dishes was a time-consuming and tiresome process. Their perception has changed now owing to the advent of modern cooking appliances and fast cooking methods. Breakfast is the important meal of the day, and so, you should not ignore it.

Let’s see which are the 10 grab and go breakfast ideas that you should try today.

Blueberry Muffin Overnight Oats

Blueberry muffin overnight oats are a perfect recipe for those who can’t spend hours making breakfast every morning. As the name suggests, the recipe for this dish involves refrigerating the oats overnight. You just need to take the oats out of the refrigerator in the morning.

The ingredients needed to make this dish include old-fashioned oats, fresh or frozen blueberries, almond milk, maple syrup or honey, cinnamon, salt, lemon zest, vanilla extract, chia seeds, and almonds. This dish is not just tasty but also healthy, as it is full of protein, fiber, minerals, and antioxidants.

Egg Burritos

The method to prepare egg burritos is simple. Hence, it deserves to be on the list of grab and go breakfast ideas. The only ingredients you need are tortillas, eggs, onions, salt, cheddar cheese, pepper, and bacon strips. Just like oats, eggs have also been a popular option for breakfast, but many people get bored of eating omelet and boiled eggs.

So, a dish like egg burritos pleases the taste buds of people who want eggs for breakfast. Eggs provide health benefits to people since they are a great source of protein. Burritos may belong to Mexican cuisine, but people all over the world savor different types of burritos. One such type of burrito is an egg burrito.

Zucchini Feta Mini Frittatas

Similar to burritos, frittatas also belong to a particular cuisine but are liked by people across the world. A frittata is an Italian dish whose primary ingredient is an egg. People who love dishes made from eggs can include this dish in their meal plans. Zucchini Feta Mini Frittatas are smaller in size compared to traditional frittatas.

In order to make these frittatas, you just need eggs, zucchini, feta cheese, onion, chives, oil, salt, and pepper. You need to transfer the mixture of beaten eggs and sauteed vegetables from muffin tin to a mini muffin pan before baking the frittatas.

Cinnamon Raisin Granola Bars

A granola bar is a food item that must be included in the list of grab and go breakfast ideas because both its preparation and consumption are quick. People make different variations of granola bars. Cinnamon raisin granola bars are one of these variations.

Along with common ingredients like oats, brown sugar, salt, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and oil, the recipe of this dish includes eggs, all-purpose flour, wheat germ, cinnamon, and raisins. You can prepare these granola bars during weekends or whenever you have spare time and eat them for breakfast.

Berry Chia Yogurt Pudding

Berry chia yogurt pudding is made with an interesting, nutritious, and flavorful combination of ingredients. It includes granola, yogurt, chia seeds, berries, honey, vanilla extract, and almond milk. You can replace honey with maple syrup. You can use either homemade or store-bought granola. You can use your preferred type of berries from different types of berries, such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

You need to add yogurt, granola, and berries with other ingredients that have been refrigerated overnight at the time of eating the pudding. Berry chia yogurt pudding can make you feel full for a longer period of time.

Cranberry Banana Smoothie

If you are someone who loves smoothies or wants to have liquids for breakfast, then cranberry banana smoothie is the right option for you. It is right for many others who are looking for grab and go breakfast ideas. As you must be aware, smoothies are good for health.

The ingredients you need to make this smoothie are only a few. You just need bananas, cranberries, vanilla yogurt, and ice cubes. You have to blend all the ingredients until smooth. If you can’t find fresh cranberries, you can use cranberry juice. Similarly, you can replace vanilla yogurt with coconut milk if you want a vegan smoothie.

Chocolate Banana Bread

Many health experts recommend that breakfast should consist of fruits. If you are someone who doesn’t like eating raw fruits or drinking juices and smoothies, a breakfast snack like chocolate banana bread is ideal for you. The list of ingredients needed to make this recipe might be longer than the list of ingredients used to make other dishes mentioned here.

But you should not get overwhelmed, as the preparation is quite simple. Along with fulfilling your nutritional requirements, chocolate banana bread can also satisfy your sweet tooth. This bread is both soft and nutty. You can cut it into pieces and take them with you to eat on the go.

Oats Dates Cookies

If you want to eat crunchy items for breakfast, then oats dates cookies must be on the list of grab and go breakfast ideas you should try. Unlike readymade cookies available in the market, these cookies don’t contain artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and other harmful ingredients. They will also not lead to unnecessary weight gain, as they contain healthy ingredients like oats, dates, coconut, and brown sugar.

You can prepare a large batch of cookies whenever you have time. You just have to reheat the cookies in a microwave oven whenever you want to eat them. People of all ages love to eat cookies, and so, you don’t have to prepare multiple items for breakfast.

Fruits and Veggie Muffins

Fruits and veggie muffins are quite different from the usual muffins you eat. They contain vegetables like zucchini and carrots. They even contain fruits like apples. You can get the goodness of these vegetables and fruits when you eat fruits and veggie muffins. Moreover, ingredients like eggs, rolled oats, shredded coconut, and almonds are also used to make these muffins.

So, you get various nutrients like protein, vitamins, calcium, and minerals from these muffins. You can store the muffins and eat them later whenever you want. You can use some other vegetables and fruits as well to create a unique recipe as per your taste.

Mixed Berries Frappe

The list of grab and go breakfast ideas is incomplete without including the mixed berries frappe. Just like smoothies, frappes can also be made instantly. A frappe is a cold blended drink made from a variety of ingredients. Frappes are sweet, and so, they are consumed as breakfast or dessert. The list of ingredients needed to make this frappe is small.

You need strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, milk, vanilla extract, honey, and ice cubes to prepare a mixed berries frappe. You can take frozen berries if fresh berries are not available. You can replace milk with coconut milk or any other vegan milk if you want a vegan mixed berries frappe.

As you can see, we have included different types of dishes in the above-mentioned list. We have included muffins, cookies, smoothies, frappes, and more. So, you can skip your regular pancakes and oatmeal to try some new dishes during your breakfast time.

Conclusion

We hope you liked reading our blog post on grab and go breakfast ideas. You can give your own touch to every dish you prepare by using locally available or indigenous ingredients. Irrespective of the item you cook, it’s important that you cook safely. You should store the leftovers properly so that they don’t get spoiled.