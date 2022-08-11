How to Reheat Steak Correctly Without Losing Its Juices?

If you are a non-vegetarian, there are huge chances that you might be eating steak (and, at times, even serving steak to others) on memorable occasions. A large number of steakhouses in various states of the USA are proof that steak is widely preferred by people.

Not just in the USA, but people in other countries too, devour steak at their homes and steak houses. A steak is a slice of meat cut across the muscle fibers of a beef carcass. The term ‘beef’ is used to describe the meat that comes from cows, bulls, and oxen. A steak is a fleshy part that does not have much fat on it. It is large, thick, and flat. A steak is cut from the larger muscles running down the back of the animal.

So, steaks are tender compared to other parts of the animal from which they are cut. The tenderness of the steak is what makes it unique. A lot of people love eating steak dishes because of the tenderness and juiciness of the steak. Steak dishes are delicious and flavorful. But when you reheat steak, it can lose its juiciness, and thereby, become tough. Therefore, in this blog post, we have explained how to reheat steak correctly without losing its juiciness.

Learn How to Reheat Steak in the Right Way

People often prepare or order steak dishes when they are celebrating. But most times, some portion of the dishes remains uneaten. The leftovers are usually consumed the next day. Throwing away leftover steak is not a feasible option since steak is quite expensive.

Therefore, people reheat steak to finish the leftovers. If you don’t reheat steak in the right manner, it might turn out to be less tasty than the fresh steak. You need to reheat steak in such a way that it retains its juiciness, tenderness, and flavors. We have shown how to reheat steak in three different methods using which you can reheat your steak properly.

Reheat Steak on the Stovetop

Using the stovetop is a convenient and fast way of reheating steak. All you need is a skillet with a lid and a few teaspoons of oil. Before reheating the steak, you need to bring it to room temperature. So, you need to remove the steak and let it rest for a few minutes. Once the steak reaches room temperature, put a skillet on the stovetop. The flame should be medium-low.

You can choose either a non-stick skillet or a cast-iron skillet. Now, place the steak pieces inside the skillet. Now, cover the skillet with a lid and let the steak get reheat for two minutes. After two minutes, remove the lid, and flip the steak pieces. Put the lid on again and let the other side of the steak get reheated for two minutes.

Remove the steak from the skillet and wipe the pan clean. Add a few teaspoons of oil to the skillet. Let the oil get warm. Add steak pieces to the skillet so that they get covered with oil. Now that you know how to reheat steak, let’s see how to reheat it using an oven.

Reheat Steak in the Oven

Using the oven is considered to be the best method of reheating steak. Just like the stovetop method mentioned above, this method also requires bringing the steak to room temperature. Take the steak out of the refrigerator and let it rest for a few minutes. Heat the oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Take a rimmed baking sheet and put a wire rack on top of it.

Now, place the steak pieces over the wire rack. By doing so, you can ensure that the steak receives the heat evenly on both the top and the bottom sides. Put the rimmed baking sheet in the oven and bake it until you can see 110 degrees Fahrenheit on a meat thermometer. Serve the steak hot. After learning how to reheat steak in an oven, you should learn how to reheat steak in an air fryer.

Reheat Steak in the Air Fryer

Along with a stovetop and an oven, you can also use an air fryer to reheat steak. When you use this method, you don’t have to bring the steak to room temperature. So, you don’t need to remove the steak from the refrigerator much before reheating it. You can put it in the air fryer immediately after taking it out from the refrigerator.

Now, turn on your air fryer and heat it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Put the steak in the air fryer and let it get heated for two to five minutes. The time required for reheating the steak in the air fryer depends on the thickness of the steak. Once the steak is reheated well, take it out of the air fryer. You can now serve the steak.

Conclusion

We hope that you would have understood how to reheat steak so that you can enjoy a steak that is nice, hot, juicy, and tender. Reheating steak helps to avoid wastage of food.