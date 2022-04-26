Celery is a type of vegetable that is often used in salads, soups, and other dishes. It can be stored in the fridge for a few days, but how long does Celery last in the fridge exactly? And what are some ways to store it to last as long as possible? In this blog post, we will answer these questions and more. So if you are curious about celery longevity, read on!

Celery can last in the fridge for up to two weeks, although best used within a week of purchase. Store Celery in a plastic bag with a damp paper towel to extend its shelf life.

It is a common misconception that Celery only lasts a few days in the fridge, but in reality, this crunchy vegetable can last much longer than you might think. First of all, it is important to remember that freshness depends not just on how long the Celery has been sitting on your countertop or in your crisper drawer but also on how it has been stored.

Tips for storing Celery after knowing how long does Celery last in the fridge?

It is best to wrap Celery tightly in plastic wrap for maximum freshness and longevity and store it in a shallow container filled with water. In addition to prolonging its shelf life, this method also helps prevent wilting and maintains the crisp texture that makes this vegetable so popular.

Celery can easily last for at least 2 weeks in the fridge with proper storage techniques before becoming limp or decaying. So if you want to enjoy those long stalks of Celery for as long as possible, remember to keep them fresh by properly storing them in the fridge!

7 Best Ways to Store Celery:

In the fridge: Store celery in a plastic bag or container in the crisper drawer of your fridge. Celery will last longest when stored between 32-40 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a glass of water: Cut Celery into thin slices and store a glass of water in the fridge. Change the water every few days to keep Celery fresh.

In a plastic bag with holes: Cut Celery into thin slices and store in a plastic bag with holes in the fridge. This will allow the Celery to breathe and keep it from getting too soggy.

In a container with a lid: Store celery in a container with a lid in the fridge. This will help keep the Celery crisp and prevent it from drying out.

In the freezer: Celery can be frozen for long-term storage. Cut Celery into thin slices and store in a freezer bag or container. Celery will keep in for several months in the freezer.

Dried Celery: Celery can also be dried for long-term storage. Cut Celery into thin slices and dehydrate in a food dehydrator or oven. Once dried, Celery can be stored in an airtight container.

Canned Celery: Celery can also be canned for long-term storage. Wash and slice Celery and then pack into jars. Add a canning liquid and process in a water bath canner. Canned Celery will keep for 1-2 years.

Does Celery Go Bad?

Celery is a root vegetable that belongs to the Apiaceae family. This crunchy, fibrous vegetable is known for its versatility in the kitchen, as it can be used in a variety of dishes, both sweet and savory. Celery is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and folic acid.

While Celery is a generally healthy food, it can go bad if not stored properly. Celery that has gone bad will have a limp, discolored appearance and a spoiled, off-putting smell. If you’re unsure whether your Celery is still good to eat, it’s best to err on caution and throw it away.

Things to take care of while storing Celery:

Celery should be stored in a cool, dry place.

Whole celery heads should be wrapped in foil or plastic.

Cut celery should be stored in an airtight container.

Celery will last longest when stored in the refrigerator’s crisper drawer.

Celery can be stored in the freezer, but it will lose some of its crunchiness.

To extend the shelf life of Celery, store it in a solution of water and vinegar.

If Celery starts to wilt, it can be revitalized by soaking it in cold water.

Celery leaves can be used in salads or as a garnish, but they should be stored separately from the stalks.

Celeryroot can be stored in the same way as Celery.

Celery seed can be stored in a cool, dry place for six months.

Dried Celery should be stored in an airtight container.

Pickled Celery should be stored in the refrigerator.

Frozen Celery should be thawed in the refrigerator

Canned Celery should be stored in a cool, dark place.

How to tell if Celery has gone bad?

The best way to tell if your Celery has gone bad is to closely examine its color and texture. If the Celery looks dull and grayish or is mushy and limp, it is probably past its prime. The Celery may also have brown spots on it.

If the Celery has any mold, it should not be eaten. However, other signs that can indicate spoilage include raised black spots or areas of discoloration and a strong smell, which might indicate the presence of microbes or fungus.

If you notice any of these signs, it’s best to discard the Celery as soon as possible to prevent illness or even food poisoning. Small amounts of dryness and browning around the edges are normal for Celery, so it’s important to look for more severe symptoms before throwing out your remaining stalks.

With a little careful observation, you can easily tell whether your Celery has gone bad, and make sure that you only eat fresh, healthy produce.

Final Words: How long does Celery last in the fridge?

Celery is a healthy and versatile vegetable, but it can go bad if not stored properly. To extend the shelf life of Celery, store it in a cool, dry place.