Shrimp tacos are a Tex-Mex favorite, and for a good reason – they’re simple to make and taste amazing! This recipe is perfect for a quick weeknight meal or feeding a crowd. Plus, leftovers reheat well to have delicious tacos all week long. So fire up the grill (or heat your stovetop), and get ready to enjoy some of the best spicy shrimp tacos you’ve ever had!

Therefore, our recipe for shrimp tacos is the perfect blend of spicy and sweet and makes for a delicious and easy weeknight meal. The shrimp is coated in a homemade chili-lime seasoning, then grilled to perfection. It’s served on soft tortillas with cool and creamy avocado salsa.

Recipe: Spicy Shrimp Tacos recipe

Ingredients:

For The Shrimp

One lb. medium shrimp, peeled & deveined

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

Juice of 1 lime

One tablespoon of olive oil

For the tacos:

8-12 small soft tacos

1/2 cup diced avocado

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup diced red onion

lime wedges, for serving

Instructions:

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat, about 375-400 degrees F. To a small bowl, add diced avocado, cilantro, red onion, and lime juice. Gently stir ingredients together until everything is mixed. Set aside. Add chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and salt to a small bowl. Mix until combined. Season the prepared shrimp with the spice blend. Add lime juice and olive oil. Toss until coated. Spray grill pan with cooking spray. Add seasoned shrimp to the pan. Grill for 2-3 minutes per side until they are pink and slightly charred around the edges. Remove grilled shrimp from the grill and let cool slightly before chopping it into bite-size pieces. Assemble tacos by adding a few pieces of grilled shrimp to each soft taco shell. Top with avocado salsa, and enjoy!

Can I store this recipe?

If you have any leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Things to take care of while storing spicy shrimp tacos recipe:

Shrimp: If you are using frozen shrimp, thaw them completely before cooking. Place the frozen shrimp in a colander and run cold water over them until defrosted. You can also place them in a bowl of cold water, making sure to change the water frequently to stay cold. Chilli powder, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and salt: These spices can lose their flavour quickly if they are not stored properly. Be sure to keep them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Lime juice : Lime juice can turn sour after a few days, so it’s best to use it within a week of juicing the lime. Olive oil: Olive oil can go rancid quickly, so it’s important to store it in a dark, cool place. Avocado, cilantro, red onion: These ingredients are best used fresh, but can be stored in the fridge for a day or two. Tacos: The tacos can be stored in the fridge for a day or two, but they will be best if eaten immediately.

Can I replace some ingredients?

If you don’t have all of the spices on hand for the seasoning blend, you can omit some or replace them with others. However, remember that the more spices you use, the spicier the tacos will be.

Some other ideas:

-Replace the chili powder with 1/2 teaspoon of ground chipotle pepper

-Add 1/4 teaspoon of oregano to the spice blend

-Replace the smoked paprika with regular paprika

-Add 1/4 teaspoon of ground coriander to the spice blend

-Replace the olive oil with canola oil or vegetable oil

If you don’t have fresh cilantro, you can use dried cilantro. Just add 1/4 teaspoon to the spice blend. You can also use pre-made salsa in place of the avocado salsa. Just make sure to get a salsa that is not too watery, or it will make the tacos soggy.

What should I serve with spicy shrimp tacos?

These shrimp tacos are delicious on their own, but if you want to round out the meal, here are a few ideas:

Serve with a side of rice and beans.

Add a scoop of coleslaw or shredded lettuce to each taco.

Top with crumbled feta cheese or shr\edded cheddar cheese.

Drizzle with your favorite hot sauce or salsa.

Serve with a side of fruit such as watermelon, cantaloupe, or honeydew melon.

Add a dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt to each taco.

How long does it take to make a spicy shrimp tacos recipe?

This recipe takes about 20 minutes to make, from start to finish.

Tips and tricks for a better recipe

If you don’t have a grill, you can cook the shrimp in a skillet on the stove over medium-high heat. Use any taco shell you like – soft or hard. Feel free to add other toppings to the tacos, like sour cream or cheese. The avocado salsa can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until ready to use. If you don’t like spicy food, omit the chili powder from the spice blend. The shrimp can also be baked in the oven at 400 degrees F for about 10 minutes. You can also, use the avocado salsa as a dip for chips or vegetables. For a healthier option, use whole wheat tortillas. If you want even more spice, add some jalapeño peppers to the avocado salsa. Furthermore, you can refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days. This recipe can also be made with chicken or steak instead of shrimp.

Final Words:

These shrimp tacos are quick and easy meals packed with flavor. The avocado salsa is a perfect topping for the tacos, and you can also use it as a dip for chips or vegetables.