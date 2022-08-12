5 Wonderful Protein Powder Desserts You Should Make Today

Those who are health freaks must be aware of protein powders. They are nutritional supplements that contain protein as the main ingredient. Protein powder is a popular nutritional supplement. The three most common forms of protein powders are soy, whey, and casein protein powders.

Protein powders are sources of protein obtained from plant foods and dairy products. Plant foods that are used to make protein powders include but are not limited to peas, soybeans, rice, legumes, flaxseeds, and chia seeds. Some protein powders are also made from animal sources of protein, such as eggs. People who try to become bodybuilders or just want to grow their muscles consume a protein powder regularly.

You might be surprised to know, but you can also make protein powder desserts. You don’t have to be a gym-goer or an athlete to consume protein powder. Everyone can enjoy desserts from protein powders. We have shared 5 wonderful recipes for desserts that you can make by using protein powders.

Have a Look at the 5 Amazing Protein Powder Desserts

If you have ever tasted shakes made with protein powders, you must be aware of the fact that they are extremely bland in taste. It’s because of the taste of protein powders. Even though some protein powders sold today are rich in flavor, most of them are still bland.

But when you make delicious desserts using protein powder as one of the ingredients, you don’t have to bear the bland taste of protein powders. You can have a memorable experience every time you eat protein powder desserts. We have listed down 5 desserts that you can easily make using protein powder at your home.

Protein Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a favorite dessert of many people, but it comes with a ton of calories. You can reduce the calories by making cheesecake from protein powder. The ingredients that you need are protein powder, eggs, fat-free cream cheese, fat-free Greek yogurt, baking stevia, and vanilla extract. The preparation method is similar to a regular cheesecake.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bar

You might be thinking that this would taste like any regular protein bar, but it’s not true. Chocolate whey protein powder is used to make this protein bar, and so, the protein bar tastes yummy. Other ingredients used in the recipe are peanut butter, rolled oats, quick oats, honey, brown rice crisps cereal, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips.

Protein Ice Cream

Protein ice cream is one of those protein powder desserts that will make you leave wanting for more. You might be skeptical about the taste of ice cream made with protein powder. But once you make this dessert at home, you will make it frequently. You need only a few ingredients to prepare protein ice cream. These ingredients are whey protein powder, milk, yogurt, and frozen bananas.

Banana Protein Pancakes

If you love eating pancakes, then banana protein pancakes will become your new favorite dessert. The ingredients you will require to cook these pancakes include protein powder, banana, eggs, oats, flax meal, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. You can eat banana protein pancakes for breakfast as well.

No Bake Protein Cookies

As the name suggests, you can make these protein cookies without baking. You need some simple ingredients to prepare no bake protein cookies at home. These ingredients are protein powder, peanut butter, dates, oats, peanuts, salt, coconut oil, and water. If you want, you can use chocolate chips to enhance the texture of cookies.

Along with the protein powder desserts listed above, you can also make many other types of desserts from protein powder. The combination of flavorful protein powders available in the market today and your creativity will help you to make unique types of desserts.

Why Should You Consume Protein Powder Desserts?

Protein is one of the micronutrients that are essential for the body. It performs several functions inside the human body. You can benefit in many ways by consuming foods that contain protein. These benefits include but are not limited to an increased bone strength, growth in muscles, repairing of tissues, decreased blood pressure, and reduced appetite.

Thus, it’s clear from the benefits mentioned above that protein can help you stay strong, maintain weight loss, and become fit. It’s recommended that a person should take 0.36 grams of protein per pound of their body weight. Pregnant ladies and lactating mothers should consume an even higher amount of protein.

However, people don’t pay enough attention to the foods and beverages they consume. Many factors contribute to this fact. Some of these factors include a fast-paced lifestyle and a lack of knowledge regarding the recommended nutritional intake. In such a case, people start developing various nutritional deficiencies, such as calcium deficiency, protein deficiency, vitamin deficiency, and so on.

When you consume protein powder desserts, you will be able not just to prevent protein deficiency but also satisfy your sweet tooth. You can replace some ingredients with healthier substitutes to make the desserts suitable for people who are trying to reduce weight or suffering from some health issues. For example, you can replace refined sugar with brown sugar.

Conclusion

We are sure that you would have liked reading this blog post. We are also sure that you would enjoy making, eating, and serving desserts made from protein powders.