5 Yummy Cream Cheese Dip Recipes You Should Not Miss

We know you are here to find some amazing cream cheese dip recipes. We will help you by sharing the recipes for 5 yummy dips made with cream cheese. But before that, let us ask you a few questions.

What do you eat French Fries with? Is it a ‘French Fry Dipping Sauce?’ What do you eat Nachos with? Is it a ‘Cheese Dip or maybe a Mayonnaise Dip? And lastly, What do you eat Bread Sticks with? We are sure that it must be a dipping sauce.

Dips are eaten with a lot of food items, including but not limited to French fries, nachos, bread sticks, pretzels, crackers, potato chips, cheese sticks, mozzarella sticks, French bread, popcorn, and Pita bread. They are consumed with vegetables and fruits like cucumber, carrot, peppers, strawberry, mango, apple, and banana. The reason why people eat dips with so many items is that dips can enhance your overall eating experience.

What are Dips? Why Do People Learn Cream Cheese Dip Recipes?

It’s even hard to imagine eating mozzarella sticks or Pita bread without dipping sauce. A dipping sauce is another word used for a dip. Hence, you should not get confused between a sauce and a dipping sauce. A dip or a dipping sauce is thicker than a sauce.

A dip is a condiment or an appetizer used for a variety of foods. It is a mixture of complementary ingredients. A dip has a creamy consistency and rich flavor. Dips can be savory, sweet, tangy, or spicy, depending on the ingredients used. They can also have more than one flavor profile. A dip enhances the taste and texture of the food it is eaten with. Dips are served in everyday meals as well as on special occasions like parties and get-to-gathers.

Every dip has a base on which the whole recipe depends. Some common bases for dips are mayonnaise, sour cream, yogurt, reduced cream, and barbeque sauce. Cream cheese is also one of the most widely used bases to make a dip. Cream cheese is one of the many different types of cheese. It is made fresh from cream and milk. Cream cheese has a smooth texture and a mild taste.

Cream cheese is used to make various food items, such as cheesecake, ice cream, soup, pasta sauce, puff pastry filling, crepe filling, and so on. Dips made from cream cheese are to die for. People make several types of dips from cream cheese. In this blog post, we will have a look at the 5 cream cheese dip recipes that you can easily try at home.

5 Yummy Cream Cheese Dips You Should Absolutely Make

Without beating around the bush, let’s get straight to the recipes for cream cheese dips.

Artichoke Garlic Parmesan Dip

You can surely win the hearts of people when you serve artichoke garlic parmesan dip at your family meals and parties. You can serve this dip cold or hot, depending on your preference. Let’s have a look at the recipe below.

Ingredients

1 can artichoke hearts

4 cloves of garlic

1 cup Parmesan cheese + more to add on top

½ cup sour cream

8 ounces (227 grams) of cream cheese

Method

Take all the ingredients and blend them in a blender or a food processor until smooth.

Now, pour the blended mixture into a baking dish.

Add more Parmesan cheese to the mixture in the baking dish.

Place the dish under a broiler until the cheese melts and becomes brown in color.

Sour cream should be at room temperature. You can store this dip in the refrigerator for up to four days. This dip can be served with pita chips, toast, and other foods.

Spinach Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Dip

The next recipe in the list of 5 yummy cream cheese dip recipes is spinach artichoke and sun-dried tomato dip. Spinach artichoke dip has been one of the most favorite dips of many people. It goes well with a ton of food items in everyday meals, family gatherings, potlucks, and more. This recipe has an additional ingredient, which is sun-dried tomato. Thus, if you love the classic spinach artichoke dip but want to make it better, then this recipe is just for you.

Ingredients

6 cups of fresh spinach

5 ounces of artichokes

8 ounces of sun-dried tomatoes

8 ounces of cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

4 cloves of garlic

½ cup Parmesan cheese

½ cup mozzarella cheese

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Method

First, you need to preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Now, spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Turn on the flame and saute spinach on medium-high heat.

Once the spinach turns bright green, transfer it to a bowl.

Place spinach in a paper towel and remove the excess liquid.

Cut spinach and put it in a large bowl. Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl.

Stir all the ingredients well and transfer them to the baking dish.

Bake the mix for 20-25 minutes or until the dip becomes bubbly.

You can change the quantity of red pepper flakes as per your preference, depending on whether you want the dip a little, medium, or too spicy. You can store this dip in a refrigerator for up to 1 week. You must serve this dip when it’s hot.

Bacon and Cheddar Cream Cheese Dip

The list of yummy cream cheese dip recipes is incomplete without including this dip. As the name suggests, the primary ingredients used to make this dip, along with cream cheese, are bacon and cheddar cheese. Bacon and cheddar cream cheese dip has a salty flavor and a cheesy texture.

Ingredients

8 cooked and crumbled bacon strips

2 cups of cheddar cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

16 ounces of sour cream

8 ounces of cream cheese

¼ cup green onions

¼ cup parsley

1 ½ teaspoons hot sauce

1 ½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Method

You have to first preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Keep half of the cheddar cheese aside and put the remaining half into a large bowl.

Add all the other ingredients to the bowl in which you have kept the cheddar cheese.

Mix the ingredients well and transfer the mix to a baking dish.

Sprinkle the cheddar cheese kept aside on top of the mixture.

Put the baking dish in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

Once the cheese turns bubbly, remove the dish from the oven.

If you want, you can garnish the dip with some cheddar cheese. You can use the hot sauce of your choice to make this dip. You can replace sour cream with yogurt. This dip has to be served hot. It goes well with baguette slices, nachos, crackers, and even vegetables.

Chicken Fajita Cream Cheese Dip

If just like many others, you love eating dishes made from chicken, you should definitely try chicken fajita cream cheese dip. If you like fajita seasoning, then you have one more reason to add the recipe of this dish to your list of favorite cream cheese dip recipes. Since this dip has chicken as one of the main ingredients, it is quite filling. So, you can eat it not just as a condiment but also as a side dish.

Ingredients

1 ounce of diced chicken breasts

1 ounce of fajita seasoning

1 red bell pepper finely chopped

1 green bell pepper finely chopped

½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 ounces of cream cheese

½ red onion diced

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 tablespoons water

Method

Take a saucepan and add olive oil to it. Put the saucepan on a medium-high flame.

Now add red and green bell peppers to the saucepan and saute for 5 minutes.

Add onion to the saucepan and saute all the ingredients for a few minutes.

Put chicken, fajita seasoning, and water in the saucepan.

Let the ingredients cook for 5-7 minutes and keep stirring in between.

Once chicken is cooked, reduce heat to medium-low.

Add cream cheese and keep stirring until it turns bubbly.

Now put Monterey Jack cheese and stir it until it melts.

For those who don’t know, let us tell you that fajita seasoning is a seasoning mostly used in Mexican cuisine. It contains onion powder, garlic powder, cornstarch, cumin powder, chili powder, salt, cayenne pepper, sugar, paprika, and a few other ingredients. You can buy readily available fajita seasoning from the market.

Chocolate Chip Dip

If you are looking for cream cheese dip recipes that appeal to children, then you must try this dip. Chocolate chip dip is sweet, and thus, kids will love it. The best part is that this dip can be served in the dessert as well. The combination of chocolate and cream cheese makes this dip an ideal accompaniment for various food items.

Ingredients

1 cup chocolate chips

1 stick butter

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

¾ cup powdered sugar

8 ounces of cream cheese

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pinch of kosher salt

Method

Beat butter and cream cheese with the help of a hand mixer until smooth.

Add light brown sugar, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and salt.

Mix all the ingredients properly. Now fold in chocolate chips using a spatula.

Chocolate chip dip can be served at room temperature or chilled. You can store the dip in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This dip is great for eating with pretzels, fresh fruits, crackers, waffle cones, and other food items.

Dips made from cream cheese will make your parties, potlucks, and celebrations livelier by elevating the experience of your guests. As you must have noticed, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dips can be made from the cream cheese. If you want to make a vegan dip, you can use vegan cream cheese instead of regular cream cheese. If you are someone who likes to make foods from scratch, you can make regular cream cheese or vegan cream cheese at home easily.

Final Thoughts

We hope you would have liked reading this blog post on cream cheese dip recipes. Almost every dip with cream cheese as the base is simple and quick to make. So, you can even make more than one dip at a time. Keep checking the blog, as we might update some more recipes for cream cheese dips.