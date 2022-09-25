Vitamin E Oil for Stretch Marks: What is the Truth Behind It?

Every person has the desire to look beautiful in order to feel confident. When people feel good about their looks, they experience a boost in self-esteem. They try to always look their best, especially when they are out of their homes. People try a ton of techniques to improve their appearance.

While some buy expensive skin care products, others use do-it-yourself methods. People focus on not only the products they apply but also the food they consume. Food items and beverages you consume have an impact on not just your health but also your skin. People who are healthy from within have shiny and radiant skin, whereas those who are not healthy suffer from various skin imperfections.

Vitamin E oil for stretch marks is a highly debated topic amongst skin care and beauty experts. People who want to get rid of skin imperfections also search a lot about this topic. As you must have guessed, we are going to talk about the effectiveness of vitamin E oil in reducing stretch marks. But before that, let’s see what stretch marks are and why they appear.

What Exactly are Stretch Marks? What Causes Them?

Many people think about pregnant women when they hear the term ‘stretch marks’. Sure, pregnant ladies get stretch marks and it is a huge problem for them. But in this blog post, we will talk about stretch marks that every person can get.

Stretch marks are scars that appear on the surface of the skin. These scars are in the form of narrow streaks, lines, or stripes. Stretch marks are usually long. The common areas on which stretch marks develop are the stomach, hips, breasts, thighs, and buttocks. They can also develop in other places of the body. The color of the stretch marks is red, pink, blue, purple, dark brown, or black. They occur when your skin stretches or shrinks rapidly.

Before finding out whether Vitamin E oil for stretch marks is a real deal or not, you must know what is the reason behind the occurrence of stretch marks.

When your skin shrinks or stretches rapidly, the collagen and elastin get ruptured. Collagen is a structural protein found in skin, connective tissue, cartilage, tendon, and bone. It is the most abundant protein produced by your body. Collagen is responsible for giving structure, rigidity, texture, and toughness to your body tissues.

Just like collagen, elastin is also naturally produced by your body. It is responsible for giving strength, elasticity, and resilience to tissues, such as the lungs, tendons, arteries, ligaments, and skin. Elastin is a principal constituent of elastic fibers, which form elastic connective tissue. It consists of fibroblasts, amino acids, and peptides.

When the skin gets healed, stretch marks start appearing. Different circumstances that lead to the formation of stretch marks include but are not limited to pregnancy, fast weight gain, fast weight loss, rapid muscle growth due to weight training, and growth spurts that take place during puberty.

It’s also important to mention here that the hormones of a person have a major role to play in the appearance of stretch marks. If the level of cortisol hormone is high in your body, your risk of developing stretch marks is high. Cortisol is the main stress hormone in your body. The adrenal glands that are present on top of your kidneys produce and release this hormone. Cortisol weakens elastic fibers in the skin.

While we will see here whether Vitamin E oil for stretch marks is a correct remedy or not, it’s important to share an important fact related to stretch marks. Over time, stretch marks fade on their own. They sink beneath your skin, but they may never disappear completely.

Therefore, people look for effective treatment options to remove stretch marks. Different treatment options available in the market include creams, gels, lotions, and so on. Medical procedures are also carried out to make stretch marks less noticeable. A few examples of such procedures include laser therapy, radiofrequency, and ultrasound. Some people even use home remedies, such as cocoa butter, almond oil, olive oil, and vitamin E oil.

Vitamin E Oil for Stretch Marks: What All You Should Know?

You would find plenty of products that claim to be effective in removing stretch marks because they contain vitamin E oil. However, the latest reports and studies suggest that vitamin E is not fully helpful in removing stretch marks. According to Dr. Phillip Artemi, who is a dermatologist practicing in Sydney, vitamin E is not beneficial when it comes to getting rid of stretch marks.

The major reason behind the growing hype of vitamin E oil for stretch marks is the publicity. Companies that manufacture creams, gels, and other products that contain vitamin E oil show advertisements for their products on several platforms.

As a result, many people get influenced and start believing that vitamin E is effective in making stretch marks disappear. In the case of some patients, using products that contain vitamin E oil as one of the ingredients has even led to skin problems.

Thus, whenever you use any treatment to remove those nasty stretch marks from your body, you should show due diligence. You should conduct a considerable amount of research. Vitamin E is an important antioxidant. It is a fat-soluble vitamin found in the body. It is also considered to be an anti-inflammatory agent in the skin. Foods that contain vitamin E include but are not limited to almonds, peanuts, spinach, sunflower seeds, red bell pepper, soybeans, mangoes, and kiwis.

Another reason why people believe the claims behind vitamin E oil for stretch marks is that vitamin E is considered to be beneficial for the skin. Vitamin E can moisturize the skin and prevent inflammatory damage after the exposure of ultraviolet rays from the sun.

Hence, a lot of skincare and cosmetic products have vitamin E as one of the ingredients. The products intended to offer protection from sun damage and pollution are useful. Products which are made to moisturize the skin are also useful. But the products that are made to make stretch marks completely disappear are not useful.

Conclusion

Medical procedures have shown desirable results in many cases. You should consult a professional if you want to get rid of your stretch marks or any other skin imperfection.