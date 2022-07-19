5 Best Things to Do in Costa Rica – Pack Your Bags

Officially known as ‘The Republic of Costa Rica’, Costa Rica is a Central American country. Costa Rica is known for attracting tourists from all over the world. It offers plenty of scenic locations and interesting activities to tourists. Costa Rica is a perfect combination of culture and modernity. This country has a rich history, progressive government, stable democracy, excellent infrastructure, strong economy, and educated population.

Costa Rica is popular for having numerous beaches, wildlife sanctuaries, rainforests, tropical cloud forests, national parks and reserves, natural wonders, and volcanoes. It is also popular for its biodiversity because it has a large variety of plant species and exotic wildlife. Another factor that makes Costa Rica a great place is its natural beauty.

In this blog post, we have mentioned the 5 best things to do in Costa Rica to help national and international tourists make the most of their trip. Costa Rica has incredible tourist attractions that can make your vacation fantastic. Lying between the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, Costa Rica should be on the top of the ‘Places for Vacation’ and ‘Countries to Visit’ lists of people.

Read This List of 5 Best Things to Do in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is one of the only few sovereign nations that don’t have a standing army. It ranks well in the ‘Human Development Index’ and ‘World Happiness Report’ every year. Having transformed from a poor country to a country flourishing with multiple industries that keep growing, Costa Rica teaches determination to the world. Whenever you visit this amazing country, you must carry out the activities mentioned in the following list.

Visit Beaches

As we have mentioned earlier in this blog post, Costa Rica has several beaches. The name of this country – Costa Rica – means Rich Coast in Spanish. This country has coasts that have so many beaches that you might find it hard to make time to visit each and every beach.

However, you must visit as many beaches as possible while you are in Costa Rica. Montezuma Beach, Tamarindo Beach, Nacascolo Beach, Santa Teresa & Malpais Beach, San Juanillo Beach, and Manzanillo Beach are some of the beaches located in Costa Rica. Beaches in this country are known for turquoise waters, gorgeous sunsets, and powdery white sand.

Tour National Parks

The impressive flora and fauna are one of the prominent factors that make Costa Rica a famous holiday destination. Thus, your vacation in Costa Rica is incomplete without taking a tour of various national parks situated in the country. It is one of the best things to do in Costa Rica.

Manuel Antonio National Park, Corcovado National Park, Santa Rosa National Park, and Ballena Marine National Park are some of the national parks in Costa Rica. You can catch a glimpse of exotic animals, birds, and plants while taking a tour of national parks. You can also visit Arenal Volcano National Park, Rincon de la Vieja National Park, and Irazu Volcano National Park to see active volcanoes.

Go for White Water Rafting

If you are someone who likes water sports, then Costa Rica is a perfect place for you. Whether you are visiting the country for a short term or long term, you can bring out your adventurous side by undertaking white water rafting. Costa Rica is full of rivers where you can perform white water rafting.

Spots for white water rafting in Costa Rica include the Sarapiqui River, Pacuare River, Tenorio River, Balsa River, Reventazon River, and Turrialba Rapids. The ideal time for white water rafting is the rainy season, as the rivers remain full during that season.

Try Fishing

If you like the thrill of catching a fish, you must visit Costa Rica. You can engage in freshwater fishing, inshore fishing, and sport fishing during your holiday in this country. Fishing is undoubtedly one of the best things to do in Costa Rica since you can catch Grouper, Tuna, Marlin, Dorado, Roosterfish, Sailfish, Snapper, Wahoo, and many other types of fishes.

Marina Papagayo, Tamarindo, Marina Pez Vela, Playas del Coco, Playa Herradura, and the Los Suenos Marina are some of the fishing spots in Costa Rica. If you want to do inland fishing, then you must go to Lake Arenal, which is the most recommended spot for inland fishing in the country.

Do Ziplining

People who love outdoor adventure activities, such as ziplining, will find Costa Rica to be complete heaven. Ziplining involves riding a steel cable on a belt or a protective seat between two points. Everyone can enjoy the activity of ziplining, irrespective of their age, weight, body structure, or health condition.

Ziplining allows you to look at the forests, volcanoes, rivers, and much more with a bird’s-eye view. A few ziplining tours in Costa Rica include the Manuel Antonio Canopy Safari Zip Line Tour, San Luis Canopy Tour, Jaco Rainforest Aerial Tram Tour, and Diamante Superman Canopy Zip Line Tour.

Other than the activities mentioned above, you can also engage in surfing, scuba diving, kayaking, and canyoning. As you must have understood by now, there are several things to do in Costa Rica for tourists. Whether you like activities that make you feel calm or give you an adrenaline rush, you can find things of your interest easily in Costa Rica.

Things to Do in Costa Rica: Why Choose Costa Rica for Vacationing?

After facing multiple waves of the coronavirus disease, people are now eager to go on a long vacation. The desire to go on a holiday has intensified in people as they have spent a significant amount of time indoors in the past two and a half years. Of course, there are exceptions, such as medical professionals, pharmacists, sanitation workers, government employees, and relief work volunteers.

But the majority of the general public has been indoors. On top of it, they have been traumatized by the effects of the pandemic. Trauma is an even bigger problem in the case of individuals who have been actively working to deal with COVID-19. Things to do in Costa Rica include recreational and fun activities.

Therefore, a trip to Costa Rica can help people to keep the unfortunate times and bad memories behind themselves. You can spend some enjoyable moments with your loved ones to give your life a fresh start. When you spend time in a different place than your regular place, especially during a vacation, you can get a new perception and enthusiasm for life. If you are looking for a place for your next trip (or your much-awaited trip), you should definitely consider Costa Rica.

Conclusion

Costa Rica has become a well-known tourist destination as it offers a lot of exciting activities and locations throughout the year. We hope our list of things to do in Costa Rica helps you plan your itinerary. If you don’t want to do anything extraordinary, you can just take a tour of cities to explore the local food and culture. You can even participate in local parties.