5 Best Wines for Beginners You Must Try in 2022

If you have never tasted wine before and want to do it now, you might be looking for the perfect wine that beginners can try. We understand the dilemma you must be having. Every person who wants to start consuming any type of alcoholic drink has two conflicting thoughts in their mind.

On the one hand, they want to try the wine that has the strongest flavor and taste, and on the other hand, they want to ensure that their first experience with the beverage doesn’t get ruined. In such a situation, it becomes necessary to choose a wine that is most suitable for first-timers. A large variety of wines are available in the market. Acquiring knowledge about all of them and then making comparisons to choose one is not an easy task.

You can stop worrying, as we are to help you! We have made a list of the 5 best wines for beginners. Those who have never drunk wine before might be wondering, ‘Why every television show and movie shows people enjoying a glass of wine on almost every occasion and even without occasion?’. Perhaps, the movies and pop culture might have inspired you to taste wine.

But the catch is that wine can be an acquired taste for many people. In order to become willing to have a glass of wine in your hands on separate occasions, you must have a love for wine. It’s quite possible that you might develop this love after drinking wine a number of times. If you start your wine-tasting journey with bottles that don’t suit your palate, you might give up on trying wine altogether. So, you must start with bottles that are recommended by experienced people.

Find Out Which are the Best Wines for Beginners?

Wine is made from fermented grapes, so, in essence, wine is fermented grape juice. It is made by pressing crushed grapes to extract the juice. Various types of grapes are used to make wine. Italy, France, the United States of America, China, Australia, Spain, and Argentina are some of the top wine-producing countries in the world.

Wine has different elements when it comes to its taste. You might taste sweetness, bitterness, sourness, and saltiness when drinking wine. The sweetness of a wine is balanced by tannin. The exact flavor, aroma, and viscosity of the wine depend on the variety of grapes used to make it. They also depend on the technique used to make the wine and the method of storing it.

While some beginners start their wine-tasting journey by drinking wines that have fruit flavors, others prefer wines that have stronger flavors. It’s worth mentioning here that every person has a unique palate. So, only you can decide whether you like a particular wine or not. You don’t have to go around tasting different wines. We have mentioned the 5 best wines for beginners that you can begin your journey with.

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir is a red wine ideal for those who have never drunk wine before and even for those who have been drinking white wine and have never tried red wine. This wine is dry and has a light to medium body, i.e., viscosity. It is low in sweetness and tannin. This wine is one of the most popular red wines in the world. It is made from black-skinned grapes belonging to the grape variety of the same name.

Pinot Grigio

While Pinot Noir is a red wine, Pinot Grigio is a white wine. It is made from grapes with grayish, purple, or pinkish skins. This zesty white wine with light viscosity is as refreshing as a glass of lemonade. It has a soft, mild, and subtle flavor. The flavors of lemon, lime, and stone fruits are also present in this wine. It tastes well on its own as well as with seafood.

Sauvignon Blanc

The next wine on the list of the 5 best wines for beginners is Sauvignon Blanc. It is made from the grape variety of the same name that originates from France. It is a white wine preferred due to its acidity. It is a light wine with a refreshing crispness. This wine is one of the most popular white wines in the USA. It has an earthy or herby aroma and a simple flavor. It goes well with several types of foods.

Zinfandel

Zinfandel is a red wine with a high alcohol level, and so, it has a strong flavor. It has an intense concentration and a robust body. It is made from a black-skinned grape variety of the same name. This wine has notes of blackberries, raspberries, and plums. Zinfandel grapes are grown in more than ten percent of vineyards in California. Zinfandel is not sweet but delightful. It goes well with non-vegetarian dishes.

Prosecco

The last wine in our list of the 5 best wines for beginners is Prosecco, which is a sparkling wine from Northern Italy. Sparkling wine is a wine with high levels of carbon dioxide, and so, it is fizzy. Prosecco is made from the grape variety known as ‘Glera’, which is a variety of thin-skinned green grapes. This wine has low acidity and low viscosity. It is one of the most popular and affordable sparkling wines.

The wines mentioned in the list above are made by different manufacturers. Thus, you will find these wines under different names. You can choose the brand based on availability, affordability, age, and other factors. In order to make your experience smooth, you can consume foods with wine.

Conclusion

If you are drinking wine for the first time, you should remember to drink moderately. You should avoid driving after getting drunk. If you are drinking wine with a high alcohol level or intense flavor, you should stay hydrated. It’s better to make someone accompany you when you drink wine for the first time. But you should take only a trustworthy person with you.