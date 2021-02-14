One punch man is one of the famous anime series in Japan as well as in the world. Here the main character Saitama has gone through some special physical training and surpassed his human limitations. After this immense and nerve-racking training, he has become capable of blowing all his enemies with his single-handed punch. That is why the name of the Anime series is One Punch Man. In real life, one of the famous YouTubers Tyler Oliveira has made this possible. He has gone through workouts like Saitama in One Punch Man Anime for 100 days. But do you think you can go through this kind of One Punch Man workout? It is not exactly impossible because if Tyler can do this, you can do it also.

To make yourself as strong as Saitama, you need to follow every routine for the One Punch Man workout. Here are the main things that you need to do continuously without any fail. The workout consists of:

One hundred pushups

100 squats

100 sit-ups

10 km or 6.2 miles run

For 100 days or 3 months and 10 days

Here are the details of how Tyler was able to reach the summit by doing this intense workout.

1st month of One Punch Man workout

During the first month, Tyler threw a challenge to himself to complete 100 pushups, situps, and squats, and 10 kilometers of run every day without any proper rest. But due to that continuous workout, his body was not having enough time to regrow the muscles and he started breaking down. After 30 days of continuously doing one punch man workout, the only visible difference was the hulking calf muscles in his body. But he didn’t stop at all. He was continuously doing the workouts for the next month also.

2nd month of the one punch man workout

During the next 30 days, Tyles added 2 days of rest to regrow his muscles. He also reduced his daily running distance from 10 km to below 6.5 km. But during the second month, he realized that he was falling back from the amazing discipline and dedication of Saitama. Therefore, from day 60 he started running for 5 kilometers. After that day he started increasing his running distance by 0.16 kilometers which i.e. around 1/10 of a mile. Along with that he positively added extra 10 reps to his everyday situps, pushups, and squats. That strategy helped to push him to his limits

After 78 days the abs were starting to come to the vision under the thin layer of fat. Therefore he improved his form massively after hundred days. Also found that doing push-ups in front of the mirror helps him maintain the push-up technique. whenever he was doing something wrong he could see it in the mirror and correct it immediately. Along with that 100 days of one punch man workout, he also made some alternations to his diet. He started eating plenty of high protein foods like chicken, eggs, etc. After the completion of day 100, Tyler realized that he had lost around 5 to 6 pounds weight and his body became more toned.

So this is how YouTuber Tyler Oliveira has brought his body into proper shape by doing the One Punch Man workout for 100 days.

How can you bring your body in proper shape with one punch man workout?

You can also do something like that to increase your fitness level and make your abs more visible. You can follow the following steps in order to make this happen in a proper way.

As you are not in a practice of doing workouts on a daily basis. It will not be a wiser decision for you to do 100 pushups, situps and squats, and 10 km of run from day 1.

Doing such a huge workout all of a sudden can cause permanent damage to your body. But if you are under regular practice, then you can do it just like Tyler Oliveira. For those who are starting for the first time, it is advisable that you should start with 10 pushups, 10 situps, 10 squats, and 1-2 kilometers of run on Day 1.

You must do the same workout for the next two days in order to give your body scopes or acclimatize with the new routine. From Day 4, you should start increasing your daily counts by 5 numbers and 0.5 km. Once you reach 50 pushups, 50 situps, 50 squats, and 5 km of running every day, give your body some time once again to acclimatize the current condition. If possible, you can give your body just 1 day of rest which will allow your muscles to regain their level of energy and power.

What next?

The next step is to take the numbers from 50 to 100 and from 5 km to 10 km on the same process by increasing small numbers every day. Once you reach the pinnacle, stop increasing the numbers. Starting from the beginning it will take around 20 to 23 days to reach the benchmarks of the One Punch Man workout. After that, there will be no stopping for the next 77 to 80 days. You need to meet the numbers continuously every day.

Along with the regular workout, you should also need to change the regular diet process. More protein intake is very important during this time to feed the muscles properly. Therefore you should start eating more eggs and chicken regularly. You also need to avoid eating fat and carbohydrates and eat more veggies. After 100 days of the workout and a proper diet, it will show you the difference in your body. The abs will start taking their shape and your calf muscles will become strong as the Hulk.

So this is how you can incorporate the One Punch Man workout smoothly into your daily life. With all these, you will become a much stronger person than you are now. But One thing you need to keep in mind for sure. Always confirm that all the techniques of the exercises you are doing should be proper. If you do not have enough knowledge, then you can consult with a gym trainer to learn them properly.