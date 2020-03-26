Boxing Gym in Memorial Texas: How to Get Started?

Boxing is a great exercise and a fantastic way to learn how to defend yourself. The problem some people face, though, is how to get started. Here are some tips and steps to getting started with boxing.

Determine Your Goals

When it comes to any health or fitness goal, the first step is always setting proper goals. Many people fail before they even begin by setting vague or impossible to achieve goals. That is why, for example, you see so many people failing year after year to lose weight or to live up to their other resolutions.

For example, let’s say you set the following goal for yourself: To get in better shape…Well, this is a nice idea, but it doesn’t do anything in terms of helping you achieve any actual success. Why? Because it is far too vague. What if you just eat one less cookie per week and walk a quarter-mile per month. Even that would technically get you into better shape—but it is hardly enough.

When you set goals, you want them to be SMART. What that means is they should be:

Specific

Measurable

Actionable

Relevant

Time-Specific

So, rather than simply saying, “I want to get in better shape,” if you are setting SMART goals, you would say “I want to get in better shape by going to boxing classes at the boxing gym in Memorial Texas 3 times per week for the next 6-months.” Now that is a good goal!

Get in Shape

Boxing is great for losing weight. Whether you are a beginner or professional, going to regular boxing classes can and will benefit your health and appearance.

With that said, boxing is not the best workout for those who are severely overweight or in otherwise very bad physical shape. That does not mean you should feel discouraged. It just means you have a little more work ahead of you before we suggest you walk into your first boxing class.

If you are severely overweight, start small. Go on walks and then work your way up to jogging. With consistent work and an improved diet, in 2-3 months, you should be ready to try out your first boxing class.

Find a Gym

Finding a gym is not tough these days. There are great boxing gyms all over the country. The key is to try and find one where you genuinely enjoy the classes. This may mean trying out more than one gym. But that’s fine because you want to make sure you are having fun, as having fun while you exercise will make it far easier to stick to be more consistent over the long-term.

Show Up to Class

For some adults, simply showing up to your first class can be nerve-racking. But there is absolutely no reason to feel that way! Good boxing gyms are filled with people who have all been newcomers at some point or another, and many of them will go out of their way to be kind to you, to make you feel welcome, and to help you improve your skills. Boxing is a naturally collaborative way of working out; you can even end up making friends!

Keep Showing Up

Next will power. Once you have a gym you like, you must continue to go. If you want to get in shape and improve your skills, you should be going several times a week for at least a year. You will see changes in your appearance, confidence, balance, and strength.

Conclusion

Now that you know how to get started boxing, what are you waiting for? Write down your goals, find a nearby gym, and get ready to have some fun at your first class!