Quickest Way to Lose Weight by Following a Few Tips

There are thousands of diet books that can give you the best options of the quickest way to lose weight. For some, it is eating less and exercising more, for some it is eating right and on time, whereas for some it is cutting carbs or sugar or both. There are so many methods and so many instructions that there will come the point when you are confused as to which method you should follow. Then if you see that you are following a method but not getting the results you are expecting to get, you get discouraged and stop trying to lose weight at all.

You must understand that if a dieting method works for someone, it does not mean it will work for you too. Every human being is different, and different foods and diets have different effects on every human. If there is a diet that is working for you, but for some reason, you cannot continue it, it is not the perfect diet for you. Always remember the diet which works and which you can maintain is the diet you should be following. That being said, let us now see different ways by which you can lose weight.

How to lose weight naturally

There are many supplements and diets that people follow to work on their weight, but many people prefer not to follow diets or take supplements. For such people, we have compiled a list of natural methods by which you can quickly lose weight.

Intermittent Fasting

One of the most natural procedures to lose weight is Intermittent Fasting or IF, known in the scientific world. There are several different types of IF, but what it means is that you do not eat anything for a specific part of the day, and then you can eat during the rest of the day, which is usually much shorter than the fasting period. There are a few types of intermittent fasting, let us take a look:

ADF or Alternate-day Fasting : This is the longest and the most difficult IF procedure. In this method, you are required to fast for one full day, and on the other day, you can eat whatever you want to do. You must not do this for more than a month.

The 5:2 diets : In this, IF procedure, you can eat whatever you want to but less than 600 calories for five days a week. Then you must completely fast for the rest of the two days.

Hourly fast: This is one of the most famous and most used IF techniques. In this method, IF it is done daily. The most popular option is 16:8 one. In this method, you fast for 16 hours and then eat for the next 8 hours. If you truly want to lose weight, you must eat healthy during the eating hours. This 16:8 time measurement can be changed to 12:12 or 18:6 too. It all depends on what exactly works for you.

Tracking your calorie intakes

One step to remember while looking for the quickest way to lose weight is tracking calorie intake. This is an essential step if you are determined to lose weight. Since you have decided you want to lose weight by eating normally and exercising without any supplements, you must always be aware of what you are taking inside your body. There are hundreds and thousands of fitness and calorie tracker apps which you can download and use.

You can log whatever you are eating every day, and the app will tell you how many calories you are taking in and how much exercise you need to burn that off. For this method to work properly, you must exercise a lot to burn off the calories you are taking. Scientifically the way to lose weight is to burn fat, which is calories. So if you do not want to take any artificial supplements to burn that fat, you must burn it by working out. The simplest and most straightforward exercise you can do is to walk daily for an hour.

Knowing what you are eating

The moment you start calculating the various calories, you will know how much you should eat to maintain your daily calorie intake levels. This is very important. This is when you know how much you should eat. Whether you should eat something very high in calories but keep you famished or something that will fill you up yet not give you additional calories. This is a balance you must maintain. Other than this, you must keep in mind the following things:

Avoid eating anything with sugar: You should even reduce your carb intake if you want to fit in that five-year-old dress, but when it comes to sugar, you have to stop having. Sugar not only increases your weight but overall is very bad for your health. Sugar increases the risk of having heart disease and many other diseases.

Emotional eating : One reason why you're probably not being able to follow the quickest way to lose weight formula is that you are emotionally eating. This is something none of us can control. All of us have our weak moments when we are sad and broken, and eating a pizza or ice cream seems like a solution. Emotional eating has no cure but will power. It does not matter what the situation is, but you need to be firm about your physical goals and not consume anything you should not.

Eating slowly: When you eat slowly, your brain sends a signal that you are full after some time. Hence you do not ever overeat. So you must chew your food properly and swallow slowly.

Rest

Losing weight dictates you to maintain a healthy lifestyle. To maintain a healthy lifestyle, you must sleep on time and get a minimum of 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Remember maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a journey, and in that journey, losing weight is a marathon. You must start walking before you can run, and when you can run, you just keep running. This is not a sprint, so start slowly and keep going slowly and steadily until you complete your journey. You must remember losing weight takes time, and when you realize this simple fact, you will emerge victoriously.

Fastest weight loss technique

Now suppose there is a wedding you need to attend in a few weeks, and you want to look your absolute best, but you do not have the luxury of time on your side, what do you do? For such cases, we have a perfect plan for you, let’s get into it!

Reducing Carb and Increasing Protein Intake

Researches have shown that if you can reduce the consumption of carbs, then just after a few days, you will notice a huge drop in your weight. This mostly occurs due to the reduction of water weight and bloating. Replace the carbs cut by eating lean protein. Lean protein includes any form of protein except red meat. This includes chicken, eggs, and fish. If, for some reason, you cannot eat natural lean protein foods, then buy a good quality protein supplement. This goes specifically for vegetarians. Vegetarians can also eat Cottage cheese or Soya chunks to fulfill their daily protein needs.

Skip junk to follow the diet for the quickest way to lose weight

If you are trying to lose weight, you cannot have Junk food or processed food. They will reverse all the hard work you are putting into your weight loss journey. Try to eat whole single ingredient food, fruits, and green leafy vegetables. They will fill you up pretty quickly, and you won’t feel bloated at all. On the other hand, rather than increasing your weight, these foods will help you decrease your weight.

Reduce calorie intake

One of the essential factors in reducing weight is reducing your calorie intake and calculating the number of calories you are taking daily to track and maintain your calorie levels. Try these following methods to reduce the calorie intake of your body:

Counting calories : It is important to know which food has how many calories. In knowing and then basically measuring the calories, you can understand how much you can eat to maintain your calorie intake.

Skip snacks : You mustn't overeat; hence you should eat only complete meals like Breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You must skip snacks entirely, and it does not matter what time of the day it is. If you are starving and must eat something, try having a piece or two dark chocolate or black coffees without sugar. These tend to curb your hunger so that you seem full and yet do not take in many calories.

Reducing condiments: Yes, losing weight is a difficult task, and to truly achieve your goal, you must forget what taste means during your dieting period. That means you cannot have sugar or any form of sauces because they are rich in calories.

How to lose weight fast with exercise

The formula of the quickest way to lose weight is incomplete without this step. Apart from controlling your diet, you must work out. If you just follow a rigid diet without any form of exercise, there are chances that you will only maintain your current body weight and not lose any. To lose weight, you need to burn the extra calories in your body. Remember to lose weight; your body must be in a caloric deficit stage. To reach that, you must exercise and workout. You can workout at the gym or at your home, whichever you prefer to do. But you must work out for an hour, at least.

Along with working out with weights, you can also do freehand exercises and HIIT, which stands for high interval training. HIIT has been seen to be very effective when it comes to losing weight. What lifting weight and HIIT does is that it increases your heartbeat and, in turn, increases your metabolism. The increased metabolism burns through the fat stored in your body to release energy to maintain your increased metabolism rate. In this way slowly you start losing weight.

Being active during inactivity periods

If you genuinely want to shed those extra kilos very fast, try being active when you are not supposed to. For example, if you are going somewhere nearby, walk or cycle instead of taking a car. Always take the stairs instead of an elevator or an escalator.

Cheat days

The concept of cheat days is very important. The thing about cheat days is that it serves multiple purposes, like giving you motivation. When you are dieting and staying away from all your favorite foods, one day, when you can have whatever you want as a reward, working hard for the rest of the days becomes a huge form of motivation.

Other than motivation, when we diet and workout, soon our body starts accepting that caloric deficit stage as the new normal. Hence you will notice that your weight is not decreasing as such. Cheat days during this situation helps. That is because then your body will think that the dieting period was not the new normal and accept the cheat day as the usual normal. Hence you will be fooling your body into losing weight.

Although it is must be noted that you cannot have more than one cheat day per week or ten days. A maximum of 3-4 cheat days can be allowed in a month because too many cheat days can lead to you gaining weight again.

Conclusion

As you can see, losing weight is not difficult. All you have to do is follow a tight schedule and be smart about what you eat and always be sure about the calorie balance. By following these simple steps you can actually create a pattern that becomes your quickest way to lose weight. The pattern will help you stick to a method that helps your weight loss process and it will be different from how someone else’s body reacts.