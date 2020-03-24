7 Day Diet Plan for Weight Loss: Quick Results Guaranteed

Weight loss is one of the most talked about and searched topics. One thing that most people want to know is how they can lose weight fast. The initial journey towards weight loss is difficult for most overweight people. If they find productive results within a week or two, they are more likely continue what they do. Here, we give you a 7 day diet plan for weight loss, to experience the initial progress of how the process can be like.

7 day GM diet plan for weight loss

There are different types of diet that people experiment with in order to lose weight. GM diet is the primary 7 day diet plan for weight loss, and will give you credible results. It is a way of focusing on specific food and grouping them out all through the week.

Some people who have followed the GM diet said that they have lost 10 to 17 pounds in a week. It is an effective way of burning calories without disrupting your mood and energy levels. However, it is important to realize that the plan excludes important nutrients and you cannot follow for a long time.

What is the GM diet

The GM diet needs you to follow a 7-day meal plan that focuses on specific food groups. GM is General Motors and sources claim that the diet was developed by the GM Corporation for their employees.

How does the GM diet work?

The GM diet is the most popular 7 day diet plan for weight loss that works in many ways. It:

Increases people to eat more veggies and fruits that are low in calorie

Doesn’t allow you have to processed or sugary treats

It is a low carb diet for weight loss

It decreases calorie intake in people and curbs their diet

Although the GM diet reduces your calorie intake and makes you eat lesser than you do, it isn’t the healthiest way of weight loss. Also, everybody experience different results, so there isn’t a clear guarantee on how much a person can lose in seven days.

Benefits of GM diet

Before you try the GM diet, know the reasons why it is famous for:

Includes more fruits and veggies

The primary food for the GM diet includes fruits and veggies, which are healthy and low in calories. These suppress fat accumulation in your body as they have high fibers and low calories. These foods also keep your full for a long time so you’re less likely to binge eat.

No added sugar

While following the GM diet, you can’t have sugar through beverages. Even when choosing fruits, you have to stick to ones that have less natural sugar in it. The principle not only cuts down on calories but also keeps you away from one of the main causes of obesity, diabetes, and more.

Other benefits

GM diet offers impressive results like:

Improved skin quality

Better mood

Better metabolism and digestion

Detoxifies the body

Cures irritable bowel movements or constipation

Note that there is no research to support these claims. These are more of experiences that have been recorded by people who have followed the GM diet.

Risks of GM diet

You must understand that a 7 day diet plan for weight loss that focuses on quick results will come with limitations. These are risks you’re putting your body through and must know about. These risks are:

Lack of nutrients

The food groups set under GM diet doesn’t have enough of healthful fats or proteins. The diet doesn’t have enough vitamins and minerals that comes with various healthy foods. Our body needs a certain amount of unsaturated fats to function properly. These comes for items like avocados, walnuts, almonds, and more. Excluding these from your diet can make the body weak.

As per research, following a high protein diet helps lose weight, lowers cholesterol, and blood glucose. Such diets also curbs the feeling of hunger and adds metabolism to the body. But people following GM diet don’t get enough proteins.

Short-term weight loss

People who focus their minds on losing weight should make lifestyle changes instead of wanting quick results. However, the GM diet will not suffice long-term goals. If you don’t maintain the weight after the 7 day challenge, you can go back to being what you are now or maybe larger.

GM diet also doesn’t teach you healthy cooking techniques that you can follow in the long run. Short term weight loss plans are less effective for long term maintenance. You need a certain level of exercises and right cooking to make it last.

Other risks

GM diet can lead to conditions like:

Dehydration

Fatigue

Muscle weakness

Headache

Poor physical health

How to follow GM diet?

GM diet needs you to have a big breakfast, moderate lunch, and light dinner. It lets you snack through the day to keep away hunger pangs. The diet includes broth known as ‘wonder soup’. It is tangy vegetable soup with low calories that includes tomatoes, celery, carrots, pepper, and cabbage. It is one of the best snacks to curb hunger till the next meal.

GM diet needs you to drink lots of water to have proper digestion and fight tiredness. The plan needs you to drink 2-3 glasses of water along with every meal. But there is not exact recommendation of water intake per day. It will depend on your body weight and overall health condition.

You can follow light forms of exercising like yoga along with the diet. After the third day, you can add walking or low-intensity cardio for workouts. On day 5 to 7, you can follow strength training exercises.

Gm diet chart for weight loss

Here is how you need to go about the GM diet:

Day 1: Based on fruits

On the first day, you can eat a range of fruits. You must add citrus fruits and avoid bananas.

Breakfast: have one medium-sized apple with a bowl of mixed berries

Snack: have one bowl of cantaloupe or orange

Lunch: have a bowl of watermelon

Snack: one orange

Dinner: one bowl of kiwi with one pear

Snack: bowl of mixed berries

Day 2: Based on vegetables

Start your day with sweet or baked potato. But make sure you limit potato intake to the first meal only. You can choose to eat vegetables raw or cooked.

Breakfast: one big potato

Snack: bowl of cabbage

Lunch: salad including lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber

Snack: one bowl of steam/raw broccoli

Dinner: a bowl of arugula or kale with asparagus

Snack: one bowl of sliced cucumber

Day 3: Based on both fruits and vegetables

You can follow the meals of day 1 and day 2, but avoiding potatoes.

Breakfast: one appeal with a bowl of watermelon

Snack: one bowl of cherry tomatoes

Lunch: mixed salad

Snack: one bowl of cucumber

Dinner: kale salad with cucumber and carrots with a bowl of strawberries

Snack: one apple

Day 4: Milk and bananas

On this day you can eat bananas either whole or like a smoothie. Don’t add any other fruits or veggies. However, you can make the wonder soup on this day.

Breakfast: two bananas and one glass of milk

Snack: one smoothie including skim milk and banana

Lunch: a bowl of wonder soup

Snack: smoothie including skim milk and banana

Dinner: the wonder soup and banana

Day 5: Based on meat

On this day, you can eat 20 ounces of beef, fish, or chicken. If you’re a vegetarian, you can have brown rice or cottage cheese instead.

Breakfast: five or six ounces of meat with two whole tomatoes

Lunch: seven or eight oz of meat with two whole tomatoes

Dinner: five or six ounces of meat with two whole tomatoes

Snack: soup or tomato juice with four cups of water

Day 6: Based on both meat and vegetables

On this day you can have 20 oz of meat with lots of cooked or raw vegetables, excluding tomatoes and potatoes. Veg eaters can have brown rice or cottage cheese instead of meat.

Breakfast: five or six oz meat with one bowl of veggies

Lunch: seven or eight oz of meat with one bowl of veggies

Dinner: five or six ounces of meat and wonder soup

Snacks: soup

Day 7: Based on rice, fruits, and vegetables

On the last day, you can have rice, fruits, and vegetables. You can also have sugar-free juice on this day.

Breakfast: one bowl brown rice with one orange or a watermelon bowl

Lunch: one bowl brown rice with a glass of fruit juice

Dinner: one bowl brown rice with cooked or raw veggies

Snacks: berries with either wonder soup of citrus fruits

Military Diet

Along with the 7 day diet plan of weight loss, we are adding the military diet for you. It is another quick option that can help you lose almost 10 pounds in a week.

The military diet is a 3-day diet formula that you have to follow. You need to have 3-day meal and four days off. You have to follow the weekly cycle again to reach the weight goal.

The diet was prepared for the US military to keep them in shape. However, it is not affiliated by the government or military heads. You might have heard names of the ‘army diet’ or ‘ice cream diet’ – they are other names for this diet.

How does military diet work?

The military diet is spilt into two phases for a period of seven days. You need to follow a low-calorie meal for all three meals. There are no snacks in-between. Total calorie intake needs to be within 1100 to 1400 calories. It is lower than most adults. On the rest of the four days, you need to eat healthy and keep calorie intake low. One thing good about this diet is that you can follow it up until you reach your goal, unlike the GM diet.

Meal Plan

Here is a 3-day meal plan of the military diet:

Day 1 – 1400 calories

Breakfast

One slice of bread with 2 tablespoon peanut butter

Half grapefruit

Black tea without sugar or black coffee – 1 cup (optional)

Lunch

One slice of bread

Half cup tuna

Black tea without sugar or black coffee – 1 cup (optional)

Dinner

3 ounces or 85 grams of meat with green beans

One small apple

Half banana

A scoop of vanilla ice cream

Day 2 – 1200 calories

Breakfast

A slice of bread

One boiled egg

Half banana

Black tea without sugar or black coffee – 1 cup (optional)

Lunch

One boiled egg

Cup of cooked cottage cheese

5 pieces of saltine crackers

Black tea without sugar or black coffee – 1 cup (optional)

Dinner

2 hot dogs without the bun

Half cup carrots and half cup broccoli

Half banana

One scoop of vanilla ice cream

Day 3 – 1100 calories

Breakfast

An ounce of cheddar cheese

5 pieces of saltine crackers

One small apple

Black tea without sugar or black coffee – 1 cup (optional)

Lunch

One slice of bread

One cooked egg the way you like

Black tea without sugar or black coffee – 1 cup (optional)

Dinner

1 cup tuna

Half banana

1 cup vanilla ice cream

You can drink as much as tea and coffee you want. These don’t add calories when not added with cream or sugar. Also, make sure you have lots of water.

Rest of the 4 days

You have to keep dieting all through the week. You can eat snacks during this time and repeat the follow groups again. Also, you should limit portions and not eat more than 1500 calories per day. This is the perfect 30 day meal plan for weight loss that can help you lose a lot of extra fat. Use app to track calorie intake and make sure your body is okay with calorie deficit.