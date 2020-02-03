Apple Cider Vinegar Uses, Dosages, and Side Effects

Before knowing Apple Cider Vinegar Uses, we must know what is Apple Cider Vinegar? And how is it prepared? After knowing the answer to these questions we will be able to understand its uses and health benefits. Apple Cider Vinegar is nothing but fermented apple juice mixed with some bacteria and yeast that turns the liquid into alcohol and later acetic-acid is added to convert the alcohol into vinegar.

The whole process is done by the fermentation procedure. Both Acetic-acid and Malic-acid are responsible for the sour taste of the Apple Cider Vinegar. Though Apple Cider Vinegar Uses are not scientifically proven to help you out with weight loss or controlling the blood sugar level but many surveys suggest that regular consumption of apple cider vinegar with a proper diet and routine exercise can help in keeping your heart healthy and body fit.

Today in this article we will discuss some health benefits, uses and side-effects of Apple Cider Vinegar that will help you achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Apple Cider Vinegar in lowering the blood sugar level

One of the very important Apple Cider Vinegar Uses is that it claims to help diabetics keep their blood sugar level in control. We took a survey among 10 adults who have high blood sugar levels and told them to take the benefits of apple cider vinegar and honey by mixing them with hot water and consuming the drink after every high carbohydrate meals.

And the result has shown that by doing it for a month the insulin sensitivity among those adults reduced by 34% which helped in reducing the blood sugar level also. But if you are on medication then the best thing to do will be to ask your doctor if you can continue this or not. If the medication and the vinegar do not interact with each other then you can continue taking it.

Apple Cider Vinegar Uses in Weight Loss

Apple Cider Vinegar can help you lose weight. Studies show that apple cider vinegar uses for weight loss is very effective and can be helpful and can help in short time weight loss. Taking apple cider vinegar after every heavy meal will make you feel full and you end up eating less on the next meal. Apple cider vinegar a very less amount of calories, that’s why taking it with every meal will make you feel full.

We took a survey among some obese adults and told them to take 1 or 2 spoons of raw apple cider vinegar after every meal for 3 months to see if the hack works or not. And after the period the people who took 1 spoon of apple cider vinegar after every meal lost 2.6 that is 1.2-kilograms and the one who took 2 tablespoons lost 3.7 that is 1.7 kilograms of weight within 3 months.

So apple cider vinegar uses for weight loss has proven effective but only for short-run long run results are not guaranteed.

Apple Cider Vinegar eliminates bad odor

As we have said earlier in the introduction apple cider vinegar has both Acetic-acid and malic-acid that implements anti-bacterial properties in them so they can be used to fight bacterial and bad smell or any kind of bad odor. And because of the anti-bacterial properties in it eliminates the bad odor by killing the bacteria.

Though no scientific studies are backing that you can try making a deodorizing spray by mixing equal amounts of Apple cider vinegar and water. And you can spray it to any corner of your house or kitchen to keep the place odor free. Another thing you can do is to make a foot soak by mixing some Epsom salt with it to get rid of any foot odor.

Apple Cider Vinegar uses in preserving food

Apple Cider Vinegar can also be used as a food preservative. In the earlier days when the refrigerator was not there to protect our food people used to use Apple cider vinegar to preserve their food for a very long time even several years. The Acetic-acid and the malic-acid increase the amount of acidic substance in the food to keep them good for a long time.

The increased acidic substance helps and deactivates the enzymes in the food that kills the bacteria in the food that can make it rot. So in this way mixing a bit of apple cider vinegar while cooking the food helps it stay for longer and you can also apply some apple cider vinegar on top of the food item or keep a little amount of vinegar beside the food while storing it to keep it for a long time.

Apple Cider Vinegar in lowering the risk of cancer

Apple cider vinegar is also claimed to have cancer healing properties. A test done in the laboratories suggests that apple cider vinegar can kill the cancer cells. Another claims that consuming apple cider vinegar can decrease the chance of esophageal cancer. Though all of this apple cider vinegar cures cancer are just claims and do not have any solid proofs to back the myths up.

On the other hand, it is also said that consuming too much of Apple cider vinegar can also cause bladder cancer. Even if apple cider vinegar cures Cancer there are no suppurate proofs behind that.

Apple cider vinegar’s cleaning properties

The antibacterial properties in Apple cider vinegar also make it a good cleaning agent. Apple Cider Vinegar can be used as a replacement of those expensive cleaning liquids or phenyl that you use to clean your floor and stuff. Mix proportionate amounts of water and apple cider vinegar to make your home-made cleaner you can keep the mixture as long as you want.

The mixture you made will never go bad and you can use it to mop the floors or cleaning the kitchen and tiles.

Apple cider vinegar in soothing sore-throat

One of the benefits of apple cider vinegar and honey is that they can cure a sore throat. Both Apple cider vinegar and honey is an ancient remedy for sore throat. There are several ways you can take apple cider vinegar to cure your sore-throat but some of the most popular ones are to mixing a few drops of apple cider vinegar in a spoon full of honey and take it.

The other remedies remain to mix 10 or 20 ml of apple cider vinegar with warm water and gargle with it. You can also drink the water mixture but the gargling procedure works faster and said to have better results. It is better to not consume the apple cider vinegar as it is because the acidic substances in the cider can burn your throat.

Apple cider vinegar uses for Skin

Apple cider vinegar can be used as a facial toner by mixing one portion of apple cider vinegar with a double portion of water. But if you have sensitive skin apple cider vinegar uses for skin might not be a good idea for you. In that case, you should make the mixture with less cider and more water, this toner will help you fight to age.

Apple cider vinegar also helps to fight stubborn pimples and acne. The antibacterial properties in it help to kill the pimple-causing bacteria, all you have to do is to apply some apple cider vinegar on top of the acne or the pimples a few times daily to see the results.

Another apple cider vinegar uses for skin is to apple cider mixed with water on the sunburned area to get rid of the sunburn.

Apple cider vinegar to catch fruit flies

Apple cider vinegar is also very useful in getting rid of fruit flies. Fruit flies are the flies that spoils and make the fruits poisonous. And to avoid that situation what you can do is mix a few drops of liquid dishwasher into a cup full of apple cider vinegar and place it besides the food or the fruits to keep them flies free.

The smell in the apple cider vinegar attracts the flies towards it and they come to sit on the surface of the water and the dishwasher in the mixture helps in trapping them so that they cannot fly again.

Apple cider vinegar to boiling the perfect eggs

Apple cider vinegar is also helpful in boiling the perfect eggs. Mixing a little bit of Apple cider vinegar in the boiling water can produce finely boiled eggs. It also helps the boiling process of the eggs end quicker. The acidic substances in the apple cider vinegar help in firming the proteins in the egg. Same when you are making an egg poach.

Mixing some apple cider vinegar can also speed up the process of boiling the egg or poaching the egg. Mixing the cider is also helpful if the shell of the egg cracks while boiling the egg. The cider in the water will speedily solidify the leaked egg.

Apple cider vinegar as a food marinade

We all know that apple cider vinegar is a great marinade. Marinating is a very important step in several dishes. Dishes like chicken and any kind of meat needs marinating the ingredients together. Apple cider vinegar mixed with some wine, garlic, soy sauce, onion and other ingredients. This process penetrates the flavor in the dish and makes it taste very delicious.

Apple cider vinegar uses for hair

Apple Cider Vinegar adds shine and silkiness in the hair if rinsed daily with. Initially, apple cider vinegar uses for hair as a conditioner. You should mix an equal amount of ACV with water and apply it to your hair. Let it sit for some time before washing it off. It will act as a conditioner and help detangle your hair.

It is also said that apple cider vinegar uses for hair can also remove dandruff from the scalp. Applying diluted Apple Cider vinegar on your scalp can eliminate dandruff from the scalp that eventually reduces hair-breakage also.

Apple Cider Vinegar uses in baking cakes

Apple cider vinegar is a great texture and taste enhancer in cakes and other baking stuff. ACV can be used as a replacement for lemon juice while baking a cake. It enhances the fluffiness and sponginess of the cake as well.

Apple Cider Vinegar in Oral Caring

Apple cider vinegar is a great natural ingredient for oral care. It can be used as a mouth wash, the anti-bacterial properties kill all the bacteria and keep the mouth odor-free. Gargling with apple cider vinegar can make your teeth white as well. Another thing is that you can also clean your toothbrush with cider.

Apple Cider Vinegar as a Natural Deodorant

Apple cider vinegar is a great natural deodorant. Mix one portion of ACV with 3 amounts of water and blend well. There you have your natural deodorant ready. Simply spray it on your armpits to keep the body odor at bay.

Side-effects of Apple Cider Vinegar

Due to the acidic substances, consuming raw ACV can damage your throat, teeth, and upset your stomach. But other than these some other side-effects are:

Apple cider vinegar can drop your potassium levels very low. Low potassium will lead to muscle ache and sudden nerve breakdowns.

Another study among people with type 1 diabetes states that ACV slows down the process of food you consume. It can cause constipation and it is also harder to control the blood sugar level if this happens.

ACV can interact with some medications and cause a negative impact. So, if you are taking any medications it is better that you consult your doctor about it.

Due to its sour taste and strong smell people may not like it.

These are some of the uses and side-effects of ACV. Clearly it is a multipurpose natural ingredient which if used right can be helpful in many ways. Thus, you just need to know how to and how much to use it to only avail the benefits.