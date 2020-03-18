Richest Cricketer In The World – Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket has always been our nation’s favorite sport. It is not only a sport; it is an emotion a religion that people follow with great passion. If you are a successful cricketer in the national team, then you have name, fame, and popularity no less than a celebrity, and obviously, you become insanely rich. Here, we will know about the richest cricketer in the world.

Earlier cricket was played in two forms, which are test match and one day international. About a decade ago, T20 was started, and it brought a revolution in the cricket industry. Cricket has become one of the most lucrative sports in recent days, even at the world level. With every match, the net worth of the cricketer is booming with their performances. They not only play cricket, simultaneously they do various endorsements, sponsorship, etc. So we can put it in this way that international cricketer makes in a million every year.

When the discussion is all about cricket, the first name that comes in our mind is Sachin Tendulkar, the God of cricket. It is a well-known name in the cricket industry. He is a renowned celebrity. His dedication, spirit towards cricket is unbeatable. No one can match his level. He is not only a self-made person but also is God gifted. His extraordinary skills, dedication towards cricket have brought him to this level. His fan following is tremendous.

Childhood Days Of Sachin Tendulkar

We know him as Sachin Tendulkar, but his full name is Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. The legendary figure took birth on 24th April 1973. He was born and bought up in Dadar, Mumbai Maharashtra. His father’s name was Sri Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a famous Marathi poet. His mother’s name was Srimati Rajni. He showed his interest in cricket in 1984 for the first time when he met Mr. Ramakant Achrekar. He was a famous cricket coach in the Mumbai region. Besides school cricket, he played club cricket too.

He got nominated for the Ranji trophy when he was only 14 years, and he played his first tournament in 1987-88. The rest is history. He has built up his own empire. The starting days of his career was a bit struggling. He gave up everything for cricket. Studies, books, even foods too. His only concentration was cricket. He gave all efforts in his career to achieve a goal. Now he is worshipped as the God of cricket.

He got married to Mrs. Anjali in 1995. Anjali belongs to a Gujrati family. Her father was a Gujrati industrialist. Anjali is a doctor by profession. They have two children. Sara and Arjun. In Bandra West, Mumbai Sachin Tendulkar owns a very luxurious and big bungalow which as per current circle rate and real estate valuation is about worth 80 crore rupees ( about 11.5 million dollars)

The Net Worth Of Sachin Tendulkar

To date, the net worth of Sachin Tendulkar’s is $170 million (1090 Cr) as per various sources and information available on the internet. It makes him the richest cricketer in the world. In the initial days, his source of income was only from cricket, but once he became famous and got the status of a star, every other brand wanted to sign with him. This left Sachin with several endorsement contracts, which further pumper up his wealth to staggering heights. He also invested his money into several business opportunities and real estate.

Endorsement

Sachin Tendulkar’s endorsement in different sectors made him a millionaire. He has endorsed many popular brand brands like Adidas, coca-cola, Toshiba, BMW India, and many other brands. In 2011-2013 his endowment contract with coca-cola gave him $1. 25 million. Every year by endorsement, he earned $9 million or 62 Cr. Nowadays, he endorses very few brands, which include Santo BPL, ESPN Star Sports, luminous India, and Musafir.com.

Salary And Pension

Every retired Indian cricketer who played international cricket gets around 5000 /- from BCCI. In 2012 he was nominated for Rajya Sabha as proposed as M.P. by the prime minister of India. He was the first active international cricketer who got nominated as M.P. In the year 2014, he was awarded the most prestigious award that can be given to an Indian citizen, i.e., The Bharat Ratna. This entitles him to a fat salary, which is almost equal to half of our prime minister’s salary. After receiving Bharat Ratna, he got many more facilities like no Tax, etc. He received many more prestigious awards like Padma Shri, Padma Vibhusan, Arjuna award.

Personal Property

In Bandra West, Mumbai he owns a luxurious home. It was built in the year 2009. The cost of the house is about 80 crore. He owns a hotel in Colaba Mumbai by the name of Tendulkar’s, and he is also in a partnership with famous businessman Mr. Sanjay Narang. In his entire career, he went out to represent India in the International arena for about 664 times in various formats. The name of his owned football team is Kochi ISL team, which participates in Indian super League football though last year, he pulled back all his ownership rights from the team. He also owns another professional sports team, which takes part in the Badminton Premier league, name of the team is Bengaluru Blaster.

Car Collection

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar owns many luxurious cars. Among those some are purchased by him while some are gifted his collection includes

BMW I8

FERRARI 360 MODENA

NISSAN GT-R

MARUTI 800

BMW M5

BMW X5 M 50 D

MERCEDES BENZ C 36 AMG

BMW M6 GRAN COUPE

BMW 750 LI M SPORT,

MARUTI ESTEEM

Charity

Sachin is not only an extraordinary batsman and a brilliant cricketer but also an excellent human being. He is praised and admired for his values as well as his social work. He contributes money to multiple charity organizations. Sachin is attached to many government campaigns like schooling, cancer campaign, no smoke, and many more. He auctioned his bat by which he scored the 100th century and donated all the money for charity. Whether it’s Infield or off-field, Sachin Tendulkar has always been a great being and role model for billions.

Top Qualities Of Sachin Tendulkar For Success

He holds some qualities which make his path of success. The qualities are explained below:

Hard work – It is the most important quality one person should hold in the profession for success. Sachin Tendulkar believes in hard work, and without it, no dream comes true. His hard work with consistency in his profession makes him a successful person in life.

Skillfulness – Skill the important feature in any career. Sachin Tendulkar acquires skill in batting with strong determination, and he became the best batsman in India. Adopting modes of acquiring skills in bating is his hard work, determination, and clarity of vision, etc.

Learning aptitudes – It is well known that the more you learn, the more you succeed. Sachin Tendulkar has got the attitude to learn continuously. The learning attitude has made his success smoother.

Soft-spoken – Though Sachin Tendulkar is of a very famous personality, still he is a soft-spoken person. He has restrained himself from talking against personal allegations.

Team Play – Teamwork is a very important feature for group play. If any sportsman does not have the team play sense, he cannot proceed in his career. Sachin Tendulkar holds a strong sense of teamwork and is respectful to the other members of the team. This makes him one step ahead in his career.

Satisfaction – It is an important criterion for success. He remains satisfied with whatever condition he arrives. Conflicts may be there, but remaining internally happy in any condition is a good component of his attitude. It is a well-known verse that failure is the pillar of success, and Sachin Tendulkar believes in that.

Clarity Of Vision – His mind is clear about what he will do. The clear vision in his mind makes him determination strong, and the path of success becomes smooth.

Additional components of income

Recent calculations reveal of the net worth of Sachin Tendulkar is $170 million U.S. The retired cricketer is paid from BCCI rupees 5000/- per month. He received Bharat Ratna in 2014. Cricketer started getting 50% of the salary of Prime Minister. He also received Padma Vibhusan, Padmasree, Arjuna awards, etc.

Conclusion

Sachin Tendulkar became a famous sports personality in the world. He received many awards and became famous batsmen in the cricket world. Cricketer has earned a lot from cricket and also from other sources by investing in real estate. He receives pension and other sources income after retirement from the cricket world. He received Varat Ratna and received a monthly salary. Cricketer became a popular personality in the cricket world. He has owned property in Mumbai. The player has owned many cars. So, after calculations of the net worth of Sachin Tendulkar, it has reached $170 million U.S., which has made him a rich cricketer in the world.