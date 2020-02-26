The best chill hits of 2019: the obvious and the not-so obvious

Every year, new artists come onto the music scene, while old faces return to deliver the same sound and quality that loyal fans have come to expect. 2019 was an amazing year for the music industry, as audiences were able to embrace new, diverse talents and sounds from all over the globe. For those wanting to remind themselves of some of the best chill hits that they heard throughout the year, check out this comprehensive list.

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Don’t Start Now” became a big, mainstream hit by the end of 2019 and it’s easy to see why the song was getting such a large amount of chill radio time. Dua Lipa’s smooth and sultry lyrics underpin this great hit, which broke into the Billboard Top 100, peaking at 9.

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish ft. Justin Bieber

Without a doubt, “Bad Guy” was one of the biggest hits of the year and announced the arrival of pop star, Billie Eilish. While Eilish first came to attention in 2016 for some of her work on SoundCloud, it was the release of her first studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” that really put her on the map. It became the best-selling album of 2019. Eilish’s eerie vocals have made her a superstar in the industry and she even landed a gig as the performer of the latest Bond theme in “No Time to Die.”

“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande and Social House

“Boyfriend” succinctly captures the complications and confusion of modern dating. It’s one of those songs that perfectly captures the chaos many of us feel when meeting and falling in love with a new person. Are you afraid of commitment? How can you not burden this new person with your own issues? These sentiments are all echoed in this Grande and Social House collaboration and are a big reason why it was such a big hit in 2019.

“Looking for America” – Lana Del Ray

Lana Del Ray has written and performed some intense and powerful songs, like “Young and Beautiful” and “Summertime Sadness.” However, these tracks pale in comparison to the emotion underpinning “Looking for America.” The track reflects and pays tribute to the 31 people who died in two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. It’s a beautiful, sombre rendition that echoes Del Ray’s hope for a US future free of gun violence.

“Borderline” – Tame Impala

Australia’s very own psychedelic rocker, Kevin Parker is more well-known as his stage name, Tame Impala. Parker conceived his musical idea way back in 2007 and released his first studio album in 2010, called Innerspeaker. His 2012 album, Lonerism, was released to critical acclaim and was subsequently nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. As part of his new album, The Slow Rush, which was released in 2020, “Borderline” debuted on Saturday Night Live in March 2019, receiving great reviews.

“Never Seen the Rain” – Tones and I

It was a big year for Toni Watson, known by her professional stage name as Tones and I. While her global hit “Dance Monkey” dominated music headlines, “Never Seen the Rain” was a similarly successful hit. The song peaked at 7 on the Australian Charts and even managed to chart in Ireland, Sweden, New Zealand and the UK. At the end of the day, however, “Dance Monkey” was certainly the craze of 2019, beating Bing Crosby record at the Aria Charts, which had lasted since 1943. Tones and I was nominated for 8 Aria Awards, winning 4 awards, including the Award for Best Female Performer.