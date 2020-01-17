Richest Actor in the World and the List That Follows

The industry of entertainment has always been ludicrous, no matter which we are looking at. However, when talking about the most profitable one among them, the Film Industry can be considered as the best in the business. Nevertheless, contrary to the popular idea, not everyone in this industry gets the chance to be a millionaire. But, still, there are many who have successfully made their dream of not only being an actor but also a millionaire, come true. So, in this write-up, we will be looking at some of the movie artists who have made the list of the richest actor in the world.

15. Brad Pitt

Hailing from the city of Oklahoma in the USA, Brad Pitt has been one of the most renowned names in Hollywood for the last 30 years. You might remember him from movies like Se7en, World War Z, and the Ocean’s Eleven series. However, the movie, which made him one of the prominent faces of Hollywood, is Fight Club.

Apart from having a get amount of capital, he has also received numerous accolades throughout his vast acting career. He also has a Production Company named Plan B, which has produced numerous financially successful movies over the years.

Net Worth: $300 Million (approximately)

14. Robert Downey, Jr.

Widely known as the actor of the famous Marvel Superhero Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. comes on the 14th position in the list of the richest actor in the world. Son of the famous actor and director Robert Downey Senior, he has acted in more than 65 movies throughout his career. Over the years, his movies have grossed more than 14.4 million US dollars, which makes him the second-highest box-office star of all time.

Some of his financially successful films are – Gothika, Sherlock Holmes, Iron Man series, and The Avengers series.

Net Worth: $300 Million (approximately)

13. Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas, a producer and an actor from New Jersey, has been in the scene since the year of 1966. During his vast career, he has acquired more various prestigious accolades, including five Golden Globe and two Academy Awards. Aside from that, he has also recently received an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award due to his contribution to the industry.

Besides acting in several popular movies, he had also produced many films, which have grossed more than $100 million. Among these, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The China Syndrome is known to be some of the notable names.

In his vast career, Michael Douglas has acted in numerous economically acclaimed movies. He has also recently entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hank Pym.

Net Worth: $300 Million (Approximately)

12. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is an American actress who started her career at the age of 13, with the adventure comedy film Camp Nowhere. Since then, she has acted in more than 30 movies and has successfully made herself a prominent persona in Hollywood.

During her career, she has frequently worked in the movies of the American director Robert Rodriguez. Among her financially successful movies, some of the notable names are – Sin City (2005), Fantastic Four (2005), Machete (2010), Mechanic: Resurrection (2016), etc. She has recently started starring in a new action crime series L.A.‘s Finest.

She is also the co-owner of The Honest Company, which is known for selling high-quality consumer goods.

Net Worth: $340 Million (Approximately)

11. Jackie Chan

Born in the Victoria Peak of British Hong Kong, Jackie Chan has been one of the popular names in Hollywood since the 1980s. He started his career at the age of eight, and, since then, he acted in more than 150 movies altogether. Due to his contribution to the industry, he has also received an honorary Oscar award and gained a place in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the year of 2016, he was first included in the list of the richest actor in the world, Forbes. However, recently he has spent a substantial amount of his earnings on a yacht, which was built by the Chinese Masters. With regards to that, he has said on a talk show that he wants to use it as a prop in one of his future movies.

Net Worth: $350 Million (Approximately)

10. Keanu Reeves

Ranking 10th on the list of the richest actor in the world, Keanu Reeves has acted in numerous blockbuster films during his 35 years of career. However, most of his fans, as well as the other movie lovers, can remember him from The Matrix series, where he portrayed the character of Neo. Due to his performance in the movies, he has received numerous awards over the years. Recently, he has also gained a star on the Walk of Fame.

Some of his highest-grossing movies are – John Constantine, The Devil’s Advocate, The Matrix Series, The John Wick Series, etc.

Net Worth: $360 Million (Approximately)

9. Clint Eastwood

Mainly popular because of his ‘spaghetti western’ movies, Clint Eastwood is widely known as one of the most commercially successful actors of all time. He started his career in the 1950s, and since then, has appeared in over 50 films since then. During his time as an actor, he has also won five Oscars and numerous other accolades, which makes one of the best movie artists of all time.

Some of his greatest commercial success is Every Which Way But Loose (1978), Firefox (1992), The Bridges of Madison County (1995), and the Dirty Harry series.

Net Worth: $375 Million (Approximately)

8. Sylvester Stallone

Known for portraying two of the most iconic characters of all time, Rambo and Rocky, Sylvester Stallone started his career in Hollywood nearly 50 years ago. However, his first breakthrough came in the year of 1976, with the release of one of the most renowned movies of all time, Rocky. After that, he did not have to look back anymore.

Since the release of Rocky, Stallone has acted in numerous movies, which has helped him to become one of the richest actors in the world. Among them, First Blood, Tango & Cash, Demolition Man, The Expendables, etc are some of the most notable names.

You might also remember him from the famous children’s movie Spy Kids 3: Game Over.

Net Worth: $400 Million (Approximately)

7. Jack Nicholson

Widely considered as one of the most versatile actors of all time, Jack Nicholson has portrayed more than 60 characters throughout his long career. However, he is mainly known for depicting the character of the supervillain Joker in The Batman (1989).

Apart from that, some of his other critically acclaimed movies are – One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Shining, and As Good As It Gets. He has also acted with the legendary actor Morgan Freeman in The Bucket List, where both of them played the characters of terminally ill people.

The Departed is yet another movie of Jack Nicholson, which collected almost $290 Million from the box office. Apart from being a commercial success, the movie also four Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture.

Net Worth: $400 Million (Approximately)

6. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most prominent actors of Bollywood, the Indian film Industry. He first gained popularity as the ‘angry young man’ of India in the 1970s. Since then, he has appeared in more than 150 films in Bollywood alone. Due to his enormous success in the box office, he has gained a lot of capital and currently ranks in the sixth position in the richest actors in the world.

Apart from Bollywood, he has also occasionally ventured into Hollywood movies. If you are an avid film lover, then you must have seen him in the recent adaptation of The Great Gatsby. In the movie, he portrayed the character of Meyer Wolfsheim and appeared in a few scenes.

Apart from acting, Amitabh Bachchan has also indulged himself in numerous other activities, such as film producer, occasional playback singer, and a television host. These are some of the factors, which has helped him to get included in the list of top 10 richest actors in the world 2019.

Net Worth: $400 Million (Approximately)

5. Adam Sandler

On the 5th position of the list comes one of the most influential comedian actor and producer, Adam Sandler. He started his journey in Hollywood with the comedy film Going Overboard, which was not really that successful in the box office.

However, his first breakthrough came with Wedding Singer, which grossed more than a hundred million in the box. Since then, he has worked in many other comedy films, which were a great box office hits.

Some of the movies, which have made him one of the richest actors in the world, are 50 First Dates, Grown Ups Series, The Blended, Click, etc. Apart from acting in comedy movies, Sandler has also tried in venturing in different other genres. Among these, Spanglish, Reign Over Me, and Uncut Gems are some of the most popular names.

Net Worth: $420 Million (Approximately)

4. Mel Gibson

Hailing from one of the largest cities in the world, Mel Gibson has worked both as an actor and as a director. Apart from that, he has also produced numerous movies throughout his career. It is safe to say that he has succeeded in almost everything that he has tried.

As an actor, he has offered numerous excellent movies throughout his wide-spanned career. Among these, The Passion of the Christ, Braveheart, and We Were Soldiers are some of the most notable names. For Braveheart, he has won both Golden Globe and Academy Award in the year of 1995.

As of now, the actor’s net worth is believed to be approximately $425 Million, which puts him in the 4th position on the list of the richest actor in the world 2019 Forbes.

Net Worth: $425 Million (Approximately)

3. George Clooney

George Clooney, one of the most famous actors of Hollywood, has worked both as an actor and a director throughout his whole career. Mainly known for the heist film series Ocean’s Eleven Series, where he partnered with Brad Pitt, Clooney has appeared in more than 50 movies till now. Almost each of his movies has been quite successful in the box office and helped him climb the rank in the list of the richest actor in the world.

Aside from the previously mentioned movie, George Clooney has also appeared numerous other movies, which were grossed more than a hundred million in the box office. Among these, Syriana and Three Kings are some of the notable names.

Net Worth: $500 Million (Approximately)

2. Tom Cruise

Known as one of the most handsome men on earth, Tom Cruise has been ruling the world of Hollywood since the year 1981. Since then, he has worked on over 40 films till now, most of which have grossed over 80 million US dollars. He is also currently known as one of the highest-paid actors of Hollywood, which has helped him to acquire the 2nd rank on the list of the richest actor in the world.

Some of the movies of Tom Cruise, which were a great commercial success, are – Risky Business, Top Gun, A Few Good Men, Interview with the Vampire, Magnolia, and the iconic Mission Impossible Series.

Net Worth: $570 Million (Approximately)

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Known as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan comes at the top of the list of the richest actor in the world. He got his first breakthrough with the film called Deewana, which released in the year of 1992. Since then, he has been on the scene of Bollywood since the 1980s and has worked in more than 100 films throughout his career.

Some of the films, which were a commercial success of Shah Rukh Khan, are Darr, Anjaam, Baazigar, Dilwale, etc.

Net Worth: $600 Million (Approximately)

So, as of 2020, these are some of the richest actors in the world.