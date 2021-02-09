Punjab school of education board has already declared the PSEB 12th results 2020. The date of the results was the 21st of July 2020. Students can quickly check their PSEB 12th result 2020 official website of the education board’s Punjab school. You can find the results of all the students for 2020 on the official website. Jaipur students must visit that website and enter their roll code and number to check their results.

There are a few websites from which one can check the PSEB 12th result. However, the best one among them is the official website of PSEB. All one has to do is to go there and input their role code and number. Moreover, following such a simple process like that, one will get their 12th result to start the career towards graduation. We will later discuss the process thoroughly and step by step to quickly understand how to check their results.

PSEB class 12th 2020

There was a high rate of people who cleared the exam. 90.98 per cent of the people who gave the exams were able to remove it. Moreover, as the last few years, government schools had a higher passing rate than the affiliated and associate schools.

This year PSEB changed a few rules regarding the passing system of the exams. Traditionally the students had to get 33 per cent marks to pass. Nevertheless, this year, they deducted this number down to 20 per cent.

Various examiners assessed the students using the best performing subject formula. As we know, the exams that were postponed or cancelled were evaluated based on the students’ exams.

The 12th-grade exams were initially proposed to start from 3rd March to 3rd April 2020. However, they were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances that dramatically raised Covid-19 cases in India. Nevertheless, PSEB somehow managed to use the right methods so that the exams can be held following all the necessary precautions. Furthermore, on 21st July 2020, PSEB 12th results 2020 were out.

PSEB 12th result 2020 Checking Process

There are very few short steps that you need to follow to receive your results. Let us go through them once.

Go to the official PSEB website or any other third-party site providing the PSEB 12th result 2020. On the website’s homepage, you will be able to find a results tab that will lead you to the PSEB 12th results 2020. You will have to click on that tab. After that, you will find certain information boxes that will ask for specific details regarding your results, like your name, email id, mobile number, roll code, and roll number. You need to fill out these boxes accordingly as per instructions. After following the above steps, your results will be visible on your device’s screen. Now you can check the results out and log off or download your e mark sheet and take a printout of it for future references.

PSEB 12th result 2020 revaluation

When the results come out, there naturally will be some people who will not be satisfied with their evaluations. There is a straightforward process using which they will request to evaluate the exams once again. They can do this by either contacting their school authorities or merely going to the official PSEB website and applying for their evaluation.

Once they have done that, the authorities will take the necessary steps to ensure that they get a fair revaluation. Once that is done, PSEB will publish all the revaluated results around June 2021. And this date will be the final one. It means you will not be able to request for revaluation again.

PSEB 12th result 2020 Supplementary

We earlier mentioned that this year, the passing percentage of the PSEB 12th exam was 90.98 per cent. Though the number is very high, it still is not perfect. Because there still are a few students who were not able to clear the PSEB 12th exam 2020.

But students like them will be able to clear the exams by taking part in a supplementary exam. This supplementary exam will take place in July 2021. And if they wish to take part in this exam, they will have to apply for the exam in June 2020.

PSEB Marksheet

We have discussed the process that a student could follow to know about their results online. But how will they be able to receive their original mark sheet? The answer to that question will be provided by one’s school authorities using suitable methods. They will inform the students when they will give the marks and then hand them out using the most appropriate process.

Other than that, the students will also be able to use their digital mark sheets if they cant get their hands on their original mark sheet. All they will have to do is download their digital mark sheet and print them out.

Winding Up

The steps mentioned above are easy to follow and can help you check out your PSEB 12th result 2020. Due to the simplicity of the process, any student could check out their results very quickly.

The total number of students, including all the streams who appeared for the 2020 12th exam, was about 2.90 lakh. Students who participated in the 12th exam 2020 from various streams, including medical, non-medical, humanities, and commerce, also provided their results.

On a specific date, JK Mehrok, who was the controller examiner for PSEB, declared the date and the particular rules that one would need to follow to get their results. Thus, the examinees received their results without any problem even though the situation was very grave due to India’s covid-19 outbreak.