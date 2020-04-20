Ways in Which Technology Has Improved Education Sector

When we talk about the influence of technology on education, we often mention the harmful effects of excessive screen time and social media. However, we need to consider the significant positive difference that this same technology makes for students, parents, and teachers in the educational sector. Technology introduces several great tools that enhance the classroom experience and education in general.

Take a look at five great ways that technology improves education.

Technology reduces the cost of education

Whereas the cost of purchasing a smartphone or a computer might cost higher than traditional tools for school, the devices offer access to more instruments than they are worth. Consider how many books you can save in one smartphone. Government and private institutions also save money and natural resources with the use of emails for classroom communication or e-books instead of physical books. E-books also require less maintenance and storage measures, which also save accessory costs for students, teachers, and parents. Last but not least, the introduction of remote learning due to internet technology reduces transport costs for teachers and students alike, accommodation costs for students, and facility maintenance costs for institutions.

Individualized learning

In a traditional classroom, numerous students require attention from a single teacher hence lowering the efficiency of transmission of knowledge. Every student learns at a different pace because of several reasons. Whether the cause is related to the student’s ability or interests for the subject, every student deserves an appropriate amount of attention to ensure they get the most from their education program. With technology, teachers can assess their students individually through institutionally customized software or other social platforms. Issuing, submission, or grading of a high-school or college assignment is also faster using these technology platforms.

Technology promotes project-based learning

Working in groups has never been simpler than now, with the introduction of technology to the classroom. Students can work on assignments simultaneously while at the comfort of their rooms. Students can use tools like WhatsApp and other social networking forums to discuss projects and tasks and even live-edit their working documents using online file management software like Google docs. The greatest convenience of online file management software is that all materials are accessible through all devices as long as one has an internet connection. Group projects develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and cooperation skills among students.

Technology provides seamless access to information

Initially, one needed to spend countless hours in a library to research for an assignment or an examination. Nowadays, with internet technology, all data is at your fingertips. You can study any principle of your desire from your workstation or your smartphone whenever you want. Students and teachers no longer need to carry books to the classroom. They can simply project referral information to their students in the classes. Students even have the opportunity to learn more from the numerous audio and video tutorials on the internet. Video tutorials are a good learning resource because they often issue examples of problems previously solved.

Education is fun and entertaining with technology

Technology has made learning more interactive and bearable. Students no longer have to study alone and can interact with their superiors and peers in the middle of a lesson. Technology has also introduced an exciting mode of learning, where children can use interactive educational games to learn various subjects like math. The internet also provides numerous puzzles that children can use to perfect their English or other language skills.

A 2016 press report from mheducation shows that 80 percent of students consider digital learning to be highly beneficial to their grades. Therefore, governments and educational institutions should embrace the use of technology in the classroom.