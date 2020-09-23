Tom Cruise Net Worth: Journey of the Mission Impossible Star

Tom Cruise is a heartthrob of every 90s kids who grew up watching him. He is one of those Hollywood celebs who are aging like fine wine and getting better with every year. Along with going through his journey so far, we will look at Tom Cruise net worth and celebrate his glorious career.

Tom Cruise is the American actor who came to light in the 1980s and was recognized as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. His chiseled face and sharp features made him the talk of the town with his back to back hits.

Tom Cruise’s debut film was Endless Love. After that, he had appeared in many films in supporting roles. Taps and The Outsiders are examples of such films. His acting in the movie Taps caught the eye of the director Harold Becker, and that got him the limelight that followed.

In the year 1983, he acted as a high-school senior and portrayed his messed-up life in the movie Risky Business. And bam! The film earned great success, and Tom Cruise earned recognition in Hollywood. Later in 1986, through the movie Top Gun, Tom was finally able to put his first step towards the Hollywood star status. The film was the highest-grossing film of the year! Tom Cruise has given us several iconic films throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

Career

At the beginning of his career, he appeared in films like Rain Man (1988), The Colour of Monkey (1986), and more. Through his acting skills, he did a fantastic job of portraying the films’ characters. For his movie Born on the Fourth of July, he received an Academy Award nomination; it was Tom’s first one. Moreover, Tom Cruise net worth kept hiking up since then.

Cruise was always interested in experimenting with characters, which is why we got to see his versatile acting, especially his 1990s films. His roles in the movie Few Good Men, Interview with Vampire, Mission Impossible and it’s sequels, Jerry Maguire, brought him immense success.

Tom Cruise movies that got him success

Tom’s movie Mission Impossible, in 1996, and its sequels in 2000, 2006, 2011, 2015, and 2018, was a great success. For his character in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire, Tom Cruise earned his second Oscar nomination.

In 1999, he acted alongside his then-wife in Eyes Wide Shut, the last film of director Stanley Kubrick. The film received mixed reviews. Later in the year, another of his movies, Magnolia, was released. Once again, his acting skills garnered praises by viewers, and he received another Academy Award nomination.

In the 2000s, Tom Cruise leaned towards action films. He did several action movies, including Minority Report, Last Samurai, and Collateral. From playing a soldier who assigned himself with a Samurai community to a science fiction thriller, he played many interesting characters through his films.

In 2008 he made viewers laugh with his comedy film Tropic Thunder. In the movie, he played the historical role Col. Later, he played a German army officer in the film Valkyrie.

In 2010 and 2012, he took part in Knight and Day and Jack Reacher. Both are action thrillers, and again acted in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in 2016. In the year 2012, the musical, Rock of Ages released where we have seen Tom as a 1980s rock idol.

Later, in 2013 he was cast to portray an apocalypse survivor in Oblivion. In 2014, Tom Cruise played a glob military public relations officer’s character in the movie Edge of Tomorrow. In the film, we have seen how one’s life can be if he got trapped in a time loop. Here he was resurrected again, and again he got killed. He found his love of life by the process and found out that the time loop is creating a comic alien-invasion romp. In 2017 Cruise acted in the action-horror movie, The Mummy and a crime thriller, American Made.

Personal Life

Along with Tom’s acting, his personal life is also quite interesting. His high profile marriages have been the center of gossip at that time.

In 1987, Cruise tied the knot with the actress Mimi Rogers. According to some old reports, Mimi encouraged him to become a Scientology student, a religion founded by L.Ron Hubbard. Cruise said, as a result, his dyslexia cured. He later became one of the leading proponents of Scientology. Although his spiritual life flourished, his marriage with Rodgers came to an end in 1990.

Later in the same year, on Christmas Eve, Tom married Nicole Kidman. In that year before his marriage, his movie alongside Kidman, Days of the Thunder, released, and the couple’s chemistry caught everyone’s eyes. But this marriage did not last very long, either.

After 11 years of ups and downs, on 5th February 2001, they publicly announced their separation. They said their acting careers were affecting the marriage. The couple has two children, Connor and Isabella.

After a brief period, Tom started dating his co-star of Vanilla Sky, Penelope Cruz. Soon after her, his date was Katie Holmes. This time the relationship was much-publicized compared to Tom’s previous relationships.

Cruise expressed his love for the actress on camera, where he jumped on Winfrey’s sofa and screamed “yes” to their relationship. In June 2005, Cruise finally proposed to Katie in a restaurant located at the Eiffel tower’s top.

Later in the year, in October, they announced the news of their first child together. Tom Cruise’s love life became tabloid gossip after his proposal in that show and the pregnancy story. In 2006 the couple welcomed their newborn daughter Suri. That year, they married each other in an Italian castle. Sadly, this marriage also came to an end in June 2012.

Tom Cruise Net Worth

Tom Cruise net worth is approximately $570 million right now. For the last three decades, Tom Cruise has dominated the Hollywood film industry with dozens of major blockbuster movies. And now, Tom Cruise is recognized as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Tom’s film Top Gun grossed over $356 million worldwide, and through Rain Man, he earned four Academy Awards. He received his first Golden Globe Award nomination for his role in A Few Good Men.

Cruise produced three Mission Impossible films and starred in all of them as well. The first Mission Impossible movie grossed around $457 million worldwide. Last Samurai, The Others, and Shattered Glass are the films that Tom Cruise produced. According to reports, more than 20 of Tom Cruise’s films grossed over $100 worldwide.

After Tom and Katie’s divorce, according to their prenuptial agreement, Tom paid $400,000 per year as the support of their daughter Suri for 12 years. That means $33000 per month and a total of $4.8 million. Apart from the support, Tom paid Suri’s other expenses like education, insurance, medical, and extracurricular activities.

Tom is a Scientologist, and Katie decided not to raise her daughter with Scientology practices. Katie’s net worth was less than $10 million at the time of divorce, which is why Tom insisted on her for this prenuptial agreement. But Katie did not receive any support from Cruise, and she didn’t want that too.

Tom Cruise Earnings

From Risky Business, Tom Cruise earned $75000. For 1985’s legend, his pay increased up to $500,000. From his movie Top Gun, he made raises in a row. For Cocktail, Days of Thunder, Far and Away, he earned $3 million, $9 million, $13 million, respectively. He earned $12 million for Few Good Men and The Firm and $15 million for Interview with Vampire.

For producing Mission Impossible 3, he earned $75 million. 2005 film War of Worlds is Cruise’s one of the highest-paid movies, and the second-highest-paid film is Mission Impossible 2. If you look for the 10 most enormous acting paychecks, you will find Tom Cruise has three times. He earned $100 million for every movie.

Between 1983 and 2011, Tom’s earnings from movie salaries were $445 million, and between 2011 and 2019, the total amount is $300 million. This means if we sum up his overall career earnings from only movies, then that is $745 million.

Tom is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s best actors, and the main reason behind it is that he produced many of his films.

Tom cruise house details

Cruise had a real estate mansion in Beverly Hills in California. The property is standing on 10, 286 sq.ft. But the mansion was sold to Leon and Debra Black for around $40 million. Now Tom Cruise is the owner of a house in Colorado, which is worth $30 million.

Cruise has a $30 million mansion in Telluride, Colorado, and an apartment in New York City worth $3 million. He spends more than $2 million for the safety of his daughter Suru and her upbringing.

Cars and Planes

If we talk about Tom Cruise’s favorite brands, they are Porsche and Bremont. He has a Veyron, which is manufactured by Buggati, worth $22, 50,000. And his sports car produced by Porsche is worth $112000. Besides the four-wheelers, he is also a proud owner of a private jet and a plane. The plane is worth $6,316,000, and the private plane is $93000.

Tom Cruise net worth: other sources of earnings

For almost every American actor, fan following is the primary source of wealth. Tom Cruise is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Apart from good looks and charming attitude, Tom Cruise is also known for his action movies. However, if we put his acting career aside, he is also a successful producer and director! His old company produced a few Mission Impossible series, and the success is well known to everyone. The movies Mission Impossible 2 and War of Worlds earned $100 million each! According to some reports, Tom made $290 million from the four Mission Impossible movies.

It was reported that Cruise had agreed to “benefit share” agreements for the films. That is the reason why it was possible to make such an enormous sum. In reality, Cruise chooses his films only after seeing the percentage of profit.

Tom Cruise achievements

In 2003, he was awarded the National Mentoring Partnership Excellence in Mentoring Award because of his work with the organization.

Tom Cruise was able to gain three Golden Globe awards; one of those was under the category of Best Performance by an Actor in Born on the Fourth of July. And one was for his best performance in Jerry Maguire.

At the David di Donatello Awards, he won ‘Personal David’

The Cruise was an active philanthropist, and to honor that he was given a charitable award by the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Museum of Tolerance.

Cruise’s Mission Impossible series gained enormous success than any other of his works. The series was the 17th highest-grossing movie series of all time. The series helped Tom Cruise to maintain his action figure along with his star status in the industry.

Tom Cruise promoted Scientology in Europe also, so that it can get more recognition.

By the Forbes magazine, Tom Cruise started as the world’s most powerful celebrity in 2006

Tom Cruise visited Japan much more times than any other Hollywood celebrity, so Japan declared 10th October 2006 as Tom Cruise Day.

Tom Cruise is known for his action films and stunts. Not many celebrities are recognized for their actions. Many video game creators offered Tom Cruise and asked for his face for an action figure India video game. But Tom never allowed that.

In 1998, Tom Cruise was given the Razzie Award in the Worst Actor for his film, Cocktail.

Tom Cruise attended 15 schools in 14 years. He used to be a Floor Hockey player in his school.

The actor was nominated for Oscar but never won one.

Conclusion

Tom Cruise played several roles, and unlike his earlier films now, Tom Cruise films mean millions of profit worldwide. This is why Tom Cruise is one of the highest-grossing stars. Maybe Cruise is a real earner, but his personal life never saw ultimate success. He was married three times, but his most lasting marriage was with Katie Holmes, which lasted 11 years.

However, depending on his celebrity status, Tom never picks films that do not have the potential to earn a profit. That leads us to conclude that, in the coming years, we will see some more notable films, and Tom Cruise net worth will keep multiplying.