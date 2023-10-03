When we see ice cream in front of us, we can’t resist gulping it. Also, we see in many cartoons and TV shows that cats run to eat ice cream when they see it. That’s why most cat owners wonder, can cats eat ice cream?

Well, in reality, cats are not fond of ice cream as we see in cartoons. They are not sweet-tooth animals and cannot taste the sweetness of ice cream. They like it because of the fat content. It is not permissible for cats to eat ice cream as it has some toxic ingredients for them. However, you can feed your cat a very small portion of it, but that also requires a lot of carefulness.

Let’s dig into the concept to find the reasons why cats are not allowed to eat ice cream.

What Is Ice Cream?

Ice cream is one of the most famous frozen desserts prepared with cream or milk. It also has the flavor of cocoa, vanilla, sugar, and sweeteners. Some ice creams also have nuts with the essence of fruits, like peaches, strawberries, and mango.

For humans, eating ice cream can be irresistible because of its luscious taste. In the same way, we sometimes see our pets licking ice cream as they can’t live without it.

Can Cats Eat Ice Cream?

Cats shouldn’t eat ice cream as it contains propylene glycol which is toxic for cats to consume. Propylene glycol can cause Heinz body hemolytic anaemia in cats which can disrupt their red blood cells.

Anyway, cats can eat ice cream if served in a tiny portion, i.e., 1 to 2 tablespoons. For instance, if you have a Persian, Siamese, or any average-sized breed, you shall not feed him with more than one tablespoon of ice cream. Or if you have a larger breed, like Maine Coons or Ragdolls, you can feed them with two tablespoons of ice cream.

Side Effects Of Eating Ice Cream For Cats

As said before, cats should eat ice cream in a very tiny quantity. For instance, if your average-sized feline friend eats two or three tablespoons of ice cream, she may go through some health issues. In the same way, if your large-sized feline friend eats three, four, or more tablespoons of ice cream, she will also face health issues. Such as:

Regurgitation

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Bloating

Imbalance of nutrition

Allergies from dairy

Brain Freeze

Arthritis

Are Cats Lactose Intolerant?

Most vets recommend not to feed ice cream as they are lactose intolerant. Well, kittens under the age of 6 to 8 months produce lactose in their bodies, so they are not lactose intolerant. It is the adult cats that can’t handle dairy products after getting older than 6 to 8 months.

When cats reach the stage of becoming lactose intolerant, they suffer abdominal issues. Such as flatulence, diarrhoea, stomach pain etc., if they eat ice cream, yoghurt or any dairy product.

When Can Cats Eat Ice Cream?

The safest portion for cats to eat ice cream is one tablespoon. Don’t think that cats can eat one tablespoon of every day. Once they eat ice cream, they can’t eat it again for the next month.

Cats have a very sensitive digestive system. The frequent intake of dairy products can cause unwanted health issues to them. Besides, some cats have a bad record of health, in that case, veterinarians won’t suggest feeding ice cream to cats even for a tiny portion.

Tips To Feed Ice Cream To Cats?

The good news is a healthy cat can eat ice cream in a small quantity. However, you should follow some more tips to avoid side effects in your cat from eating ice cream.

Let your cat eat ice cream occasionally.

Don’t let her eat more than 1 tablespoon of ice cream.

Check the ingredients of the ice cream that you are feeding to your cat. It should not have coffee, chocolate, raisins, xylitol, alcohol, and macadamia nuts.

The ice cream must be dairy-free.

There should not be any extra toppings in the ice cream.

Is There Anything Like Cat Ice Cream?

Like humans, cars also enjoy eating ice cream, not because it is sweet, but because it gives relief to the throat, especially in summer. Don’t get sad thinking that your cat is missing out on a delicious dessert, like ice cream. There is cat ice cream available in the market, you can feed that to your pussy.

The brand, Pet Winery makes cat ice cream, called the Try Pet Creamery ice cream. You will find other options available too. Well, cats ice cream contains all safe ingredients for cats, like dried bonito fish flakes and lactose-free goat milk.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do cats eat ice cream?

We humans mostly because of its sweetness, whereas cats like to eat it because of its texture and fat content. They are not sweet tooth and can’t taste the sweetness of ice cream or any desserts.

What happens if a cat eats ice cream?

When a cat eats more than one tablespoon of ice cream, she will have an upset stomach, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Can cats eat chocolate ice cream?

A tiny amount of vanilla ice cream is safe for cats to eat. It is the added flavour, dairy ingredients, and sugar content which can harm the cats if taken in a high amount.

Final Verdict

After a long discussion about ice cream and its suitability and impact on cats, we may still wonder, Can cats eat ice cream? Well, the answer is no, it is better to avoid ice cream for cats.

If your cat loves ice cream and you can’t resist your cat, feed him cat ice cream. Also, make sure it does not have any flavor, like chocolate, mango, or strawberry. They can eat plain flavoured ice cream, like vanilla ice cream. Also, the amount of ice cream should be one tablespoon.

Whenever you see your cat eating ice cream more than necessary or with toxic ingredients, take her to the vet immediately.