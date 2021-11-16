Cost of Living in Oklahoma: All You Should Know

Oklahoma is a state located in the south-central region of the US. Oklahoma City is the capital and the largest city in the state, followed by Tulsa, Norman, and Edmond. The state has a population of 3.9 million, making it one of the low-population states in the country. And because of a low population, the cost of living in Oklahoma is also low.

If you are planning to relocate to Oklahoma, you must know about the cost of living there. Here’s a detailed guide to the cost of living in Oklahoma, which includes the cost of everything from utilities to transportation to healthcare.

Apartment and Rent: Cost of Living in Oklahoma

One of the first things to consider when moving to Oklahoma is the cost of accommodation. In Oklahoma, the cost of buying an apartment depends a lot on where you buy it. If you purchase a property in the city center, you’ll need to pay $3.47k per square meter, which is still lower than other big cities in the country. However, if you choose to buy an apartment outside the city center, you can get it for under $900, which is very affordable.

Some people don’t prefer buying an apartment. Instead, they choose to rent an apartment. If you’re one of them, you can get a one-bedroom apartment in the city center for $1,187 and outside of the center for $850. For a three-bedroom apartment, you’ll need to pay $1,750 per month in the city center and $1,100 outside of the city center.

Utilities

The next important thing to consider when evaluating the cost of living in Oklahoma is the cost of utilities. This includes your phone bills, electricity bills, water bills, etc.

Let’s start with the basic utilities first, which include electricity, heating, water, cooling, and garbage. The monthly cost of utilities in Oklahoma can range between $100 and $250, depending on your usage and requirements.

Coming to the phone bill, you need to pay $0.21 for one minute of prepaid calling. The internet costs around $65 per month, which includes unlimited data. So, you can expect to pay $200-400 per month on utilities when living in Oklahoma.

Transportation: Cost of Living in Oklahoma

Transportation costs are another important factor to keep in mind when evaluating the cost of living. Let’s talk about various aspects of transportation costs so you can get an accurate idea about how much you’ll need to spend on moving and commuting.

If you plan to use public transport, expect to pay around two bucks for a one-way ticket, making it four dollars for a two-way trip. You can also get a monthly pass for $30-50. Public transport, including bus and metro, is the most cost-effective transportation option in Oklahoma.

You can also get a taxi in Oklahoma. Taxis normally charge $1-3 per kilometer in Oklahoma, though you’ll need to pay at least $2.75-7 for a trip. The one-hour waiting tariff for taxis in Oklahoma is $20-50.

The next transportation alternative is to buy a car. A hatchback car will cost you somewhere around $25,000 in Oklahoma, whereas a sedan will cost somewhere around the same range. It’s essential to consider the gasoline costs as well. In Oklahoma, gasoline costs around $0.5 per liter.

Healthcare: Cost of Living in Oklahoma

Healthcare costs can vary significantly in any part of the world. The Oklahoma state exchange allows you to buy affordable health insurance plans. The premium for health insurance will depend on the tier of coverage.

For example, the average lowest-cost bronze premium in Oklahoma is $365. The average lowest-cost silver premium is $527, and the average lowest-cost gold premium is $521.

It’s crucial to get health insurance at all costs. If you don’t get insurance, you’ll need to pay every time you visit a doctor. You’ll also need to pay for every medical investigation and prescription medication. This can slowly drain your wallet. Healthcare insurance covers all these costs.

Groceries and Other Essential Items

The cost of groceries and other essential items is of the same range as in other parts of the country. Let’s quickly look at the average cost of some important things you may want to purchase from the market.

Bread (500g): $1-3

Milk (1l): $1

Rice (1 kg): $2-5

Egg (12): $1-5

Meat (1 kg): $3-25

Fruits and vegetables (1 kg): $1-11

Water bottle (1.5 l): $1-2

Wine bottle (mid-range): $7-18

Beer (0.5l): $1-4

Cigarettes (20 packs): $7-9

Please note that these costs can vary. Check with your local store for the latest data.

Restaurants

Who doesn’t eat out? But if you do, you should have an idea of how much it would cost. Let’s quickly discuss the average amount of money you should expect to pay when you decide to eat out.

If you eat in an inexpensive restaurant, a meal will cost anywhere between $9 and $18 in Oklahoma. The cost will be higher in bigger cities and lower in outskirts and smaller towns. If you go to a mid-range restaurant, a three-course meal for two people will cost $30-80. A combo meal at a quick-service restaurant like McDonald’s will cost $7-9.

Coming to beverages, a regular cappuccino will cost you $2-8, depending on where you drink it. A Coke or Pepsi will cost $1.5-3 in Oklahoma.

Clothing and Shoes

Oklahoma is quite affordable when it comes to clothing and fashion. You can buy a pair of jeans for $20-50, while a summer dress will cost around $16-30. You buy mid-range running shoes for $50-150 and leather business shoes for the same range.

However, the price of clothes depends a lot on the brands. Stores like Forever 21 have cheaper items, while stores like Zara have more expensive ones. The same goes for certain brands, like LV, Nike, etc. Hence, the cost of clothes and shoes will depend a lot on where you buy them from and the brands you choose.

Conclusion: Cost of Living in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is an affordable state, and the cost of living there is quite low. The above breakdown of costs will help you plan your budget and make better financial decisions. Overall, Oklahoma is more affordable than other more populous cities in the country.

So, do you think Oklahoma is affordable, and how’d you like to save money?