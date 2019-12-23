Grand Tour Season 4: the show has confirmed by Amazon Prime!

Grand tour was the Amazon original series and Jeremy Clarkson, James May, Richar Hammond travel all around the world for it.

The surprising news is that the show has confirmed the fourth instalment by Amazon. Some months ago, rumours were saying the show has been cancelled, and third was the last. But there is a new chance for this original Amazon Series.

We don’t know when it will release however some spoilers are saying that it will come in January 2020.

There would be some great changes in this Amazon Series. The fourth instalment will be specials with big adventure road trips. Fans who like to travel around love, also love this series.

The first challenge was to abstain from the four-wheeled travel in boats across the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Well after that, Jeremy Clarkson admitted that he would quite emotional about the whole thing.

It was decided that the team of Grand tour, Clarkson, Hammond and May will produce individual shows for Amazon according to their individual interests.

You will be able to watch the series on Amazon Prime. We don’t know about the details of the episode yet however maybe it would be same as the previous season, and the previous season was contained between 11 to 13 episodes. However, the executive producer Andy Wilman said fans are expecting two episodes each year.

Trailer

Here is the trailer of the fourth instalment.