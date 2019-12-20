5 Most Influential Women in Business

Today, women are becoming more and more influential due to their success in the exclusively male (until recently) world of global business. Many successful women were finally able to climb the career ladder, and today, they hold senior positions in the most famous world corporations.

These women have shown themselves to be great business leaders, and their approach to business is strikingly different from the men’s, thanks to their unique skills and qualities.

Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM

Virginia (Ginni) Rometty is 57 years old, 32 of which she’s been working at IBM. In October 2011, Rometti was appointed CEO of IBM, and she became the first female CEO of the corporation with a 102-year history and more than $100 billion in turnover.

“You have to be very confident in yourself and your knowledge, even if deep down you are self-critical. And then, I think, you can take risks. Growth and comfort are incompatible with each other.”

Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo

Indra Nooyi joined PepsiCo in 1994. 6 years after, she became the financial director. In 2006, she was appointed general director, and a year later, she was elected the chairman of the board of directors with a combined position of the general director. If you want to meet a successful woman in your life as well, then visit the following website to meet the best single over 50 for a serious relationship.

“If you are in the mood to learn all your life, any meeting with anyone, whether it is a janitor, a housemaid, a family member, a mentor, or a boss, will be significant for you because each of them teaches you something: life, humanity, work, and while you keep your eyes open and learn, each interaction is significant.”

Sheryl Sandberg, COO and member of the Board of Directors (BD) of Facebook, the first woman in the BD in the history of the company

Before joining Facebook, Kara was the vice president of global web sales and operations at Google. Earlier, Kara served as the HR Director of the US Department of the Treasury. In 2012, she was on the annual Time 100 list, a list of the most influential people in the world.

“There are many barriers that women face in their daily lives. Women are afraid of taking risks. Women are afraid to overestimate themselves, to get criticized. And, of course, there are the three most common fears: to be a bad wife, mother, daughter. Having got rid of fear, women can achieve professional success and happiness in their personal lives, having the freedom to choose one or the other, or both at once.”

Marissa Mayer, President, and CEO of Yahoo!

Prior to this, Marissa Mayer has long held senior positions at Google. She is the youngest director of a Fortune 500 company.

“When you want to find work, look for where your passion is and where your soul lies. Passion for something and success go together, and everyone can achieve success; you don’t have to do the things you don’t like, and achieving everything independently is possible while doing what you want in life.”

Ellen Kuhlman, former CEO and chairman of the board of DuPont, former director of General Motors

Ellen Kuhlman worked at DuPont for 27 years, starting her career in the company as a marketing manager. Later, she held the position of Commercial Director of several areas of concern. Ellen Kuhlman took the 8th place in the ranking of “Top 50 most successful businesswomen in the world 2010,” published by Financial Times.

“For example, children will not do what you want from them at the moment when you expect it from them. The same thing happens with companies – they do not behave the way you want. You must listen, you must learn to influence.”