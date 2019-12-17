Fantastic Beasts Team Is All Set To Start The Filming Of Its 3rd Part In 2020!

Yes, you detected it right! Fantastic Beasts team is set to begin the cinematography of its 3rd half in 2020! The film is about to hit the screens on November 12, 2021.

The production house has disclosed not as much. Though J. K. Rowling hinted that the film is about within the Thirties and is happening in Rio DE Janeiro, nothing is, however, confirmed.

As all of you may know from the previous components. The film can move around and forward with the most antagonist Gellert Grindelwald, which is contended by Johnny Reb Depp. A dark wizard of the high power of its time!

Within the 1st film, Grindlewald is disguised as Percival Graves, which is pictured by Colin Farrell. Head of security at the charming Congress (MACUSA) until he gets exposed by triton Scamander, contends by Eddie Redmayne, at the top of the film.

Moreover, in the second part of the series, we tend to currently introduce to a young version of Albus Dumbledore. And he shortly discovers that he is making a magical blood pact with Grindelwald way back. It precludes the wizards from inflicting one another any damage.

Where now, Dumbledore making an attempt to destroy the written agreement is what looks to be a probable plot thread within the event, and that we see them come back of Jude Law during this film as young Albus.

Whereas, the following cast will appear in this drama fantasy: