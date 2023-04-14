What to Wear to Church – A Complete Guide on Sunday Best

Christian men and women love their customs and rituals, especially their Sunday communal worship. It is important to visit the church on Sundays because it is the day when Jesus had risen from the dead and the Holy Spirit came to the twelve apostles of Christ. So, to worship and offer prayers, one looks forward to Sunday mornings when one can visit the church. It also means that they meet others and socialize. Therefore, it is said that one must wear nice clothes to meet The Lord and other fellow devotees. But then that leads to a critical question of what to wear to church on Sundays.

The confusion about what to wear to church arises from the need to wear something pretty. Yet it should not be what we wear to parties or dining out. Our church clothes should meet all of these criteria:

They should be such that let us show our respect for the church.

They should reflect our respect for the sentiments of others who came to worship.

It is equally important that our clothes make us look good as well.

One has to be comfortable. So comfort is also something to look out for in selecting church-appropriate clothes.

Hence, the very thought of ‘Sunday Best’ can leave many of us perplexed and rushing to the nearest apparel store, only to be more confused with all the options. And worse, we may end up with something which we don’t look good in. Here is a detailed guide on what to wear to church for ladies, gentlemen, and children. We will also cover make-up, accessories, and whether jeans and casual clothes can be worn. So, say goodbye to ‘Sunday Blues’.

How Should I Dress for Church?

Although the church dress code is quite simple and subtle, it can confuse many. People keep wondering what to wear to church because these days our wardrobes are full of fashionable garments. And they are not appropriate for church most of the time. Plus, many of us work out religiously, so we can wear pretty dresses showing off our gym accomplishments. So, we really shop for dresses suitable to our body types. Whereas church clothes can make us look frumpy.

Well, that is not always true. Church clothes need not be boring or make you look mumsy. The basic thing is that it is a religious place, and people go there to focus on Lord Almighty. So, you have to bear in mind that the clothes should not draw the attention of other worshippers towards you. The clothes should be modest (read less skin show), not flashy or loud, clean and ironed. You must not have a disheveled look. So, you can choose some beautiful styles that give you a stylish look while being suitable for church.

Well, the list begins with clothes. In this article, we will cover other things also – like accessories and makeup (that are appropriate for the church). So let us start with what to wear to church for women.

For Ladies

What to wear to church?

Church is a place for social gatherings where people of all ages and many families come together. They come here to worship and meditate. So, it is critical that what we wear does not distract them, hurt their sentiments, or create discomfort for anyone. Hence, we must dress in such a way that covers most parts of the body.

One must not wear anything too revealing. Ladies should also take care that their dresses reach below the knees. The shoulders should be covered, and so should the back. If wearing a sleeveless or an off-shoulder, you may layer it with a cardigan or a non-transparent shirt over your dress.

Refrain from backless, strappy, halter neck, tank tops, or low-cut dresses. See-through dresses or tops are also a big no-no. It is an absolute must that cleavage is not visible. Avoid anything body-hugging. Also, do not turn up in your last night’s club outfit or early morning workout clothes – these attires are against the church dress code.

It is also imperative to know which print is ok and which is not when deciding what to wear to church. For example, animal prints will not do, but floral prints will. The best would be to go with monochromes or simple prints. To help you decide what to wear for church that will make you look stylish as well, we have put together a few options:

You can go for a pleated dress like this one:

You can try out a dress with an empire waistline:

A midi dress with long sleeves is your best bet:

Or you can try a full-length or calf-length skirt with a conservative blouse:

Pants, skirts – What to wear to church?

If you prefer wearing pants or trousers and want a stylish look too, crop pants are a good option. But try not to wear anything with drawstrings or big patches and designs. Also, avoid tight pants and leggings. You can wear tights underneath your below-the-knee length skirt or dresses. This gives a more conservative look.

What accessories to wear to church?

The golden rule is to not overdo your accessories. Just keep it basic and light when choosing what to wear to church. You can wear a simple ring or a thin bracelet, but nothing too chunky. If wearing a belt, ensure it is not too flashy or has big buckles. For your ears, avoid hoops or danglers. Instead, opt for simple jewelry like studs or small rings. A petite chain is perfect for your neck.

What make-up is ok for church?

By now, you must have guessed, the idea is to be as humble as possible. And why shouldn’t you? After all, you are in The House of The Almighty, where one should bow down with utmost humility. With this humility and love for The Holy, you venerate icons and sacred images in the church.

Imagine what would happen if your lipstick marks get imprinted on such Holy Icons after you venerate them? It would be so disgusting, wouldn’t it? So, either you don’t wear any lipstick. Or you wear non-transfer lipstick.

Speaking of make-up, women are often confused about what to wear to church. If that is you, remember this – whether it is your lipstick or any other make-up products you are using, the color should not be bold or showy in any way. If you must put on make-up, keep it simple, preferably nude shades.

What to wear to church for ceremonies?

If you are off to the church to attend a ceremony like a wedding, dress nicely but modestly. You can choose full-length gowns made of silk. They look very formal and elegant. Keep ‘maximum coverage’ in mind with a conservative neckline and hemline. Or you can dress up in a nice tailored suit. Even if it is a ceremony, keep your make-up and jewelry light.

What footwear can be worn in church?

High heels and stilettos are certainly not what you should be wearing to the church. When it is a matter of shoes, it is fairly simple to choose what to wear to church. You can pair up your dresses with pumps with kitten heels. You can also wear Mary Jane shoes when you are wearing preppy outfits.

For Men

What to wear to church – Shirts

Guys may have limited choices when it comes to what to wear to church, but the fact is that even men can have a style statement while dressing up for worship. The main thing that a man must remember is that his clothes should be neat, well-ironed, and not very audacious.

To start with, you can keep a few button-down shirts in single tones or simple prints like stripes. The shirts should have collars. Don’t let any button remain undone till where the collar is. You can keep the actual collar button undone if you wish to. The shirt color should be toned down and not very bright like neon shades. Choice of color is critical since you should look modest and not fish for attention.

It should not have any wrinkles or stains. Your shirt must be tucked in properly inside your trousers. Think how you would attend a business presentation or client meeting when you know the client is very rigid.

What to wear to church – Trousers, Jeans, or Shorts?

It is better to wear full pants, slacks, or trousers to the church. Avoid pulling one from the bottom of your closet at the last moment. Rather keep some of the formal-looking ones cleaned, well-ironed, and within easy reach. For summers, you can switch to Khakis as they look very decent while adding a bit of style statement.

Some churches are not very rigid; they allow you to wear jeans. If your church also allows jeans, you can wear one. But make sure there are no patches, holes, prints, or slits in your jeans. Also, refrain from jeans with more than one shade or distressed jeans.

Do not wear shorts, as they are strictly not appropriate for church. Most churches nowadays have relaxed their dress codes, or they don’t have any. Some even allow casual wear for men. Yet, we must wear something presentable, especially for weekly services or special events. This is a tacit rule that one must follow.

What accessories to wear to church?

Men love to accessorize as much as women do. And if that is you, you might want to know what to wear to church. To start with the basics like belts, ties, and cufflinks – the color of your belt should match the color of your shoes.

In most churches, men save the tie for special occasions like weddings. You can wear a tie for weekly services also if that is how you want to make a style statement. You can wear ties that are not too flashy or have funky prints. Go for formal neckties in softer shades of blue and grey to look dapper yet low-key.

As far as cufflinks go, it is a traditional accessory that not many people wear today. However, if you prefer wearing them, you can wear something elegant, yet not so ostentatious. You can also choose some religious cufflinks to set the mood for prayers and offerings.

But there are other accessories that modern-day men prefer to wear, such as chains, bracelets, and rings. If you have to wear them for some important reason, choose a design that is not loud. But for other stuff, the ones we wear for fashion or to make a bold statement, it is best to remove them before entering the church. If you are still confused about which accessories are loud and what to wear to church, go for things that are neither chunky nor modish. Just keep it simple.

What footwear can be worn in church?

When it comes to shoes, preppy fashion is your best bet. You can go for leather loafers, oxford shoes, or boat shoes. You may also try socks in different colors and patterns to match your shoes. However, avoid sneakers or flip-flops since they are strictly against the rules of what to wear to church.

What to wear to church other than these?

Besides the above, you can wear a nice formal blazer in neutral or solid colors. Cardigans and jackets are also permissible, provided they look unassuming. Formal suits are also something you can wear if you want. But since most churches have changed and laxed the rules over the years, most do not require you to dress up this way.

Don’t bring hats. They are considered disrespectful in many churches, and some even ask you to remove them. This belief stems from the practice of removing one’s hat in the presence of someone superior. So, this gets applied to churches as well since you are in the presence of The Almighty. However, some churches require women to wear something to cover their heads. So do check with your church, if the rule applies to men also.

For Children

What to wear to church?

Children below ten may wear shorts, shirts, and girls can wear dresses. No athleisure, cut-offs, or spandex are suitable for children as you are planning what to wear to church. Be it adults or kids, T-Shirts are not considered a church-appropriate dress code. And their shoes and sandals must be clean.

What Color Should You Wear to Church?

While putting together an outfit for the upcoming Sunday, select darker colors. Darker colors have a formal look and also convey respectfulness. That said, you can opt for bright colors in the summer. But make sure the bright colors do not shine so much or become so flashy that it distracts others. You need to select muted colors. Pastels, light blues, pale purples, and baby pinks are best for summer. Printed clothes are fine as long as they don’t give a bold look or the prints are not flamboyant. As discussed earlier, no animal prints, no cartoons, and no funky messages on the dresses you choose for yourself.

Can We Wear Jeans to Church?

Wearing jeans depends on what the church allows when it comes to what to wear to church. While The Bible does not give specific instructions about jeans, it depends on how orthodox the church is. Most churches have eased up on Sunday outfits and allowed jeans to be worn by men and women. However, some orthodox churches still frown upon wearing denim as they regard it as too casual. Some even think of it as Satan’s influence.

If your church is lenient about wearing denim, you can opt for straight-cut, mid-, or high-rise jeans. Stay away from skinny or low-cut jeans. Also, do not wear ripped or torn jeans or ones with slits, cuts, patches, holes, or any other embellishments or patterns, no matter how acceptable they are in your church. Also, prefer darker shades to lighter ones.

Is it Ok to Wear Casual Clothes to Church?

While some churches are open to casual attire, some churches still stick to formal dress codes for both men and women. While some believe that you should come to God as you are and as you feel comfortable, some others maintain that you should look your best when you are in His Presence. So, you should find out about the dress code in your church if there is one.

How to Find Out What Dress Code Your Church Follows?

Each congregation has its own way of dressing for Sunday or weekday services. However, dress codes at churches are now a thing of the past, with a few exceptions at times. However, if you really want to be sure and not feel embarrassed, there are five ways to find out what to wear to church:

Call up someone you know who goes to the same church as you. Before doing this, make sure the person has the necessary details. Look up the website of your church to see if there is any specific mention of the dress code. These days, many contemporary churches have websites giving details and information for the devotees. See if there is any picture of any devotees during service on the website. What are they wearing? That is a good way to get an understanding of what to wear to church. Just go to the church one Sunday morning dressed up conservatively. Look around and observe what most of the other people are wearing. This should give you a good idea of what is acceptable and what is not. Also, check what your church leaders are wearing. You can wear the same kinds of attire. And that is your best bet. If you feel like, ask your minister or priest to share their thoughts on the topic. If you have the number of the church, or if it is on their website, call them before turning up to find out what to wear to church.

What To Wear to Church When You Don’t Have Much Time

See, this is something that you want to do every Sunday morning. But let’s say you don’t get enough time to prepare in the morning or the days before – people do have hectic lives – in that case, here are a few suggestions you might want to consider:

Invest in a few wrinkle-free shirts and slacks. They are really a blessing when you don’t have time to put together an ensemble.

Keep a modest jacket or blazer hanging in your closet. Keep them within reach but untouched till Sunday. You don’t want to make them dirty when time is a constraint.

Always have a below-the-knee length skirt handy for last-minute attire changes.

Go low-key on the make-up. A light dab of foundation and maybe a bit of kohl and nude lipstick is all you need. No girl needs to be told where to keep these.

What Does The Bible Say About Dress Code in Church?

The Bible does not lay any guidelines on clothes. Rather, it focuses on more important things. Instead of external adornment, The Bible helps us become better humans, thus adorns our hearts and souls. The Bible and church, for that matter any religious place, expect us to use our good judgment in figuring out what to wear to church.

Conclusive Insight

With changing times and increasing stress in our lives, human beings are looking for a moment of peace. And what could be a better place than church to find peace. So, many churches are becoming more lenient and accepting towards their devotees and their choices. This includes their choice of clothes too. Having said that, it is compulsory for devotees also to understand the solemnity of a place like a church. They should respect the purpose and the sentiments of others who are there to worship. And therefore, it is obligatory that Christian men and women know what to wear to church and look good too, but not scream for attention.