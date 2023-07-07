Weird Al Yankovic is a skilled musician with a substantial net worth thanks to his funny songs and fantastic voice. He is famous for making comic versions of hit songs and sounding like other artists. His songs are well-known and liked all over the world.

Weird Al Yankovic Net Worth

As of 2023, Weird Al Yankovic has a net worth of about $20 million. He got this money from his comedy songs, covers and originals, as well as his live shows, acting jobs, and work as a music director.

Early Life

Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic was born in the city of Downey, California, on October 23, 1959. Mary Elizabeth and Nick Yankovic are his parents. He grew up in the city of Lynwood in California. His father was born in Yugoslavia. He went to California after World War II.

Alfred started making songs when he was seven years old. A door-to-door salesman from a nearby music school came to his family’s house and offered guitar or accordion lessons. Alfred’s folks chose to sign him up for classes on the accordion.

Weird Al found singers like Allan Sherman, Tom Lehrer, Spike Jones, and Stan Freberg through the popular radio show “Dr. Demento.”

Matthew went to California Polytechnic State University to study design. He was the top student at Lynwood High School and finished as the valedictorian.

Career

Dr Demento’s radio program was Weird Al Yankovic’s first employment at 16. The DJ played young Weird Al’s copycat tracks. He also began playing his accordion in coffee cafes. He performed the “2001: A Space Odyssey” theme and others.

Yankovic worked as a DJ for the school radio station while he was going to Cal to study design. Around this time, he began calling himself “Weird Al.” At first, Yankovic’s friends used the nickname to make fun of him, but he finally chose to use it.

Weird Al published his first song, “Take Me Down,” in 1978. Slo Grown added the piece. After “My Sharona”‘s popularity, Yankovic composed “My Bologna.”

Dr. Demento repeated. After hearing Yankovic’s version of “My Sharona,” The Knack’s lead singer suggested he sign with Capital Records. They signed Yankovic.

Weird Al Yankovic understood at this point that he could make a living as a singer and that his average college grades needed to state a bright future as an engineer.

In 1980, Weird Al Yankovic went on Dr Demento’s radio show and sang the funny song “Another One Rides the Bus.” A fun take on the Queen song “Another One Bites the Dust.” With this song, Yankovic got much attention and his first chance to be on TV.

The following year, in 1981, Yankovic went on tour with Dr. Demento’s radio show. After a manager saw Yankovic perform, he set up tryouts so the skilled musical comedian could assemble a whole band.

Al Yankovic’s following song, “I Love Rocky Road,” was a radio smash and helped him sign with Scotti Brothers Records. His debut album, “Self-titled,” was released. This album increased his fame and prosperity. He debuted on MTV. Yankovic resigned from the mailroom to sing full-time.

Weird Al Yankovic’s Career Continues

“Eat It,” a song from his next record, “Weird Al Yankovic in 3-D,” reached the top of the music charts at 12. This song and music video made fun of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

In 1992, Weird Al Yankovic released “Off the Deep End.””Smells Like Nirvana” was one of the best-known songs on the form. Yankovic’s first try at comedy was in this song, which made it special. It is said that Nirvana, the band that wrote “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” found Weird Al’s version funny.

Six of Yankovic’s songs were written by Rick Derringer during his career. Weird Al was given two Grammy Awards for their work together. Yankovic started making his songs in 1992.

He put out a new record in 1999 called “Running With Scissors.” Some of the songs on this album are well-liked, like “Pretty for a Rabbi” and “The Saga Begins.”

In 2014, Al Yankovic declared “Mandatory Fun” his final “regular” album. YouTube and other places helped him gain popularity. “Mandatory Fun” topping Billboard was unexpected.

Reviewers lauded the album. The paper’s best-known song was “Word Crimes,” a parody of Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.” Yankovic released new songs following “Mandatory Fun” whenever he wanted to.

UHF by Al Yankovic mocked Hollywood—his biggest film project. The film’s first box office performance might have damaged Yankovic’s reputation.

However, UHF gained cult status. Fans want the movie’s VHS cassettes, which might sell for hundreds of dollars.

Weird Al is an artist who has done more than most of his peers. He has also led shows on MTV and put on a mask for the CBS show The Weird Al Show. He also played Squid Hat on The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy on Cartoon Network.

Personal Life

Weird Al Yankovic changed what he ate in 1992 after he read “Diet for a New America.” He stopped eating meat and started eating only food made from plants. Yankovic married Suzanne Krajewski, who works for 20th Century Fox in the marketing department. They only have one child together.

Since he is a Christian, Yankovic doesn’t use drugs or drink booze. In 2004, his parents died from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a problem with their stove. Yankovic went on stage and did his show, even though he had found out a few hours earlier that they had been killed. This showed a lot of determination and hard work.

Real Estate

In 2001, Al spent $2 million on a big house in the Hollywood Hills. Recently, similar homes in the area cost between $7 and $9 million.

FAQs

How did Weird Al Yankovic start his career in music?

Weird Al Yankovic started in the music business when one of his spoof songs was played on Dr Demento’s radio show when he was 16.

What was the first Weird Al Yankovic spoof song that fans liked?

Weird Al Yankovic became famous with the brilliant spoof song “Another One Rides the Bus,” which he wrote in response to Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.”

Conclusion

Weird Al Yankovic has made money as a singer and comedian throughout his work. Because of his funny drawings and clever jokes, he has fans worldwide. Mysterious Al has always been a great singer, from his early days on Dr Demento’s radio show to his top-charting records and popular music videos today.

His net worth has grown because of how well-known he is and how good he is at making people laugh. Weird Al Yankovic net worth will keep growing as long as he keeps making funny songs and making people laugh. This shows how smart he is and how happy he makes his fans.