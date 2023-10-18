Taiwan’s Pioneering Solutions for Modern Businesses

The efficient movement of goods, information, and resources has always been critical for a business’s operational success, but as the world rapidly advances, the intricacies of managing these logistical needs are evolving. The demand for faster, more accurate, and cost-effective delivery has led to the rise of complex supply chains that span continents. Simultaneously, consumers’ expectations have soared, leaving businesses with the formidable task of meeting these demands. The advent of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics has brought both challenges and opportunities to the logistics domain. With Taiwanese technology at the forefront of innovation, effective solutions are being created year after year that pave the way for seamless operations.

In 1993, the Ministry of Economic Affairs introduced the Taiwan Excellence Award with the purpose of honoring brands that are leaving a significant imprint on worldwide industries. Every year, a rigorous evaluation process scrutinizes brands across the dimensions of “R&D,” “Design,” “Quality,” and “Marketing.” This meticulous assessment reveals exceptional products that not only satisfy the “Made in Taiwan” criteria but also embody remarkable “Innovative Value.” These awarded products then become emblematic of the domestic industries, receiving governmental endorsements to enhance the creative image of Taiwanese businesses worldwide.

The HEP-2300 series, by MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., is one of the winning products of Taiwan Excellence Award. It is a power solution, especially for outdoor waterproof and harsh environments. It comes with IP67 waterproof, dustproof, 10G anti-vibration capability, and fanless design with an extruded aluminum case and provides high-voltage output models, including 55/115/230 and 380V. These outputs can be operated for charging、electrolysis、laser cutting, and UV curing equipment. The voltage can be adjusted in three ways, including a built-in resistor, through the programmable (PV/PC) function, and through a digital communication such as CANBus/PMBus /MODBus. This voltage adjustment makes this device convenient for system integration and control by human-machine interface.

HEP-2300 series also provides three wiring methods, including terminal block, waterproof wiring cable, and waterproof connector. The waterproof connector type can be used for 4G/5G telecom radio equipment RRU and AAU. Complaint with the latest EN/UL 62368-1 information equipment regulations and OVC III design, HEP-2300 offers better insulation distance and clearance for safety insulation requirements.

Another groundbreaking product backed by Taiwan Excellece award is EverFocus’s Smarter AI Mirror features a built-in Neural-network Processing Unit (NPU), which is an innovative application of bionic technology. Its AI objectrecognition is applied to video streaming to perform three recognition models: object detection, body recognition, and object cutting. This Video Streaming is composed of continuous image frames, and identifies all image frames through the AI object-recognition and the neural network processor (NPU). The Smarter AI Mirror is equipped with optical flow detection that helps in measuring vehicle’s movements and directions more accurately. Packed with waterproof IP67 and low latency display, it warns drivers with warning icons, triggers and alarm sounds.

As businesses continue to navigate the evolving landscape of logistics, Taiwanese technology is undeniably shaping the future. Logistics is the backbone upon which operational success is built. With the global economy becoming increasingly interconnected and customer expectations soaring, businesses must adapt and evolve their logistical strategies. In this journey, Taiwanese technology emerges as a beacon of innovation, providing solutions that address the multifaceted needs of the modern logistics landscape.

