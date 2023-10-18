Kyrie Irving Net Worth, Early Life, and Career

Sports are one of the sources of entertainment. Basketball is a well-known sport throughout the world, and Kyrie Andrew is a popular name in American and Australian Basketball and is considered the best ball handler of all time in this game. He has good fame in sports with a good wealth. In this article, we will discuss Kyrie Irving net worth.

Who is Kyrie Irving?

Irving’s full name is Kyrie Andrew Irving. By profession, he is a basketball player and well-known to basketball Lovers as Kyrie Andrew. Kyrie Irving became such a popular name when he won an NBA Championship in 2016 with his team the Cavaliers. After that he was renowned in Basketball history. The Dallas Mavericks is the team that is currently hiring him as a regular player.

Irving is an All-Star eight times and also a three-time member of the All-NBA Team and he is the only one in that list.

Short Bio of Kyrie Irving

Full Name Kyrie Andrew Irving Birthdate March 23, 1992 (age 31 years) Birthplace Melbourne, Australia Nationality American and Australian Height 1.88 m Profession basketball player Current team Dallas Mavericks Nicknames Ankletaker, Kyrazzle-Dazzle, Kyrie, Kyriediculous, Mr. 4th Quarter, Mr. Overtime Social Media Instagram, Twitter Net Worth $90 million

Kyrie Irving Net Worth

Kyrie Irving’s net worth is $90 million. That huge net worth he made from his basketball career. He is also one of the highest-paid basketball players. Irving’s salary is $38.39 Million in 2024. He made his sports talent a magnificent wealth. His performance in Basketball never made him disappointed to make a good salary from his team management and his sponsor companies.

Early Life

Kyrie Irving was born on March 23, 1992 in Melbourne, a city of Australia. Drederick Irving is the name of his father who is a former basketball player, and his mother is Elizabeth Irving. His father Drederick was a basketball player in his student life and played for the Basketball team of Boston University which was his main inspiration.

When he was two years old Irving’s family moved to the United States.So, he got dual citizenship in both Australia and America.

Kyrie’s mother died of an illness when he was just four, and his father raised him with the help of Kyrie’s aunts. Kyrie Irving’s father is the main inspiration to become a basketball player, as his father was also a basketball player.

Kyrie Irving’s high schools were Montclair Kimberley Academy (Montclair, New Jersey) and St. Patrick’s (Elizabeth, New Jersey). Irving also went to the college of Duke University, but he had not completed his bachelor’s degree yet from Duke University.

Kyrie Irving started to take part in the basketball match from his high school. He played for Montclair Kimberley Academy in his first and second years in high school. And when he was at his college level, he played with the Blue Devils during the 2010-2011 basketball season.

Facts Behind Kyrie Irving Net Worth

NBA salary

Kyrie Irving’s salary was a significant factor behind his economic success. He is among the NBA players with the highest salaries. He charged $37,037,037 in the 2023-24 season. And it was not the first time that he took that much money. He was taking that amount from the last three years. And he has made a $126 million contract of four years with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Forbes, an American business magazine, Irving earned $35 million in 2022-23. Forbes ranked him the 12th-highest-paid athlete in the world.

Tournament prize money

Kyrie Irving was in the United States national team that was playing in the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He was the tournament’s MVP and won the gold medal for his team. For being MVP in 2014, Irving won $1 million in prize money. He also won $1,399,000 for winning the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He won the NBA Rookie award in 2013. This award gave him $300,000 in the account. In 2016, he again became the MVP of the NBA and won $699,500 for winning the Finals MVP award. The following year, he got $280,000 for making the 2017 All-NBA First Team.

Besides this big prize money, he also got many other medium amounts of prize money, like $210,000 for making the 2015-2016 All-NBA Second Team. The next one is $150,000 for making the 2012-13 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Irving has also earned many prize money for taking part in the NBA. His excellent performance helped to make so much money from those events and awards.

Sponsorship and Endorsement

Irving has earned a significant amount of money from sponsorship and endorsements with different companies. He is currently under contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and this company is giving him $111,420,890 over four years.

Irving made good contact with signature shoe deals with Nike. This deal with Nike gave him US $11 million in 2019, and His signature sneakers were the second best-selling line of 2017. Some other sponsorship companies are Skullcandy headphones, Pepsi,2K Sports, and Uncle Drew (partial ownership).

Irving earned $17 million from endorsements in 2022-23. And the previous year, he earned $33 million from endorsements.

Acting Career

Irving also has an acting career. In a Pepsi commercial, he appeared as Uncle Drew. He also wrote and directed episodes 1-4 of this series. This series also has been a popular sports comedy series. This acting career gives him some money to make a good amount of wealth.

Awards

Irving won many Awards in his lifetime. Some of those are mentioned below:

FIBA Basketball World Cup MVP (2014)

Summer Olympics gold medal winner (2016)

USA Basketball Male Athlete (2014)

Best Team ESPY Award (2016)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2012)

Personal Life

Kyrie Irving has been engaged to Marlene Willerson for a couple of years. Since 2019, they have been living together. Kyrie Irving has two children with Marlene Willerson. Whatever, they are not married yet.

FAQs

How are Kyrie’s handles so good?

Expert’s opinion is the primary strategy of Irving’s handles is a very low dribble. Irving said about this topic when he asked in the media, “You try things in practice in a solo session seeing defenders, putting myself in a situation that I will be able to execute in the game.”

Why is Kyrie Irving unique?

Kyrie Irving is a very discreet basketball player. Many people consider Irving to have the best ball-handling skills in the history of the NBA.

Has Kyrie ever been a top 10 player?

Kyrie Irving is one of the best players in NBA history. By coincidence, he has actually never been a top-10 player in the NBA.

Is Kyrie Irving popular?

Yes, of course, Irving is very popular as a professional Basketball Player. He has 20 million social media followers.

Final thought

Kyrie Irving is the name of talent in NBA history. By his skillful handling of Basketball, he won the hearts of money people. His talent makes him a star player and gives him so much wealth. Kyrie Irving Net Worth is still a good topic of discussion among his fans. Still, he has a long basketball career in the future to increase his wealth.