Shakira Net Worth, Early Life, Career

Shakira is a Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, businesswoman, and philanthropist who has become one of the most successful Latin music artists ever.

She has sold over 75 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Latin music artists ever. Shakira's music incorporates Latin, pop, and rock influences, and she is known for her powerful vocals and hip-shaking belly dance moves.

Shakira Net Worth

As of 2023, Shakira has an estimated net worth of around $300 million. She is one of the richest singers worldwide and one of the wealthiest artists in Colombia.

Shakira has sold between 70 to 75 million records worldwide throughout her career, making her one of history's best-selling Latin music artists. Her tours and live performances have grossed over $1 billion in ticket sales revenue.

Shakira’s highest-grossing tour was the Tour of the Mongoose in 2003, which grossed over $90 million from 60 shows worldwide. Her 2016 El Dorado World Tour sold over 1 million tickets and grossed $140 million in box office receipts.

Shakira also has a lucrative business empire in music publishing, fragrances, beauty products, and startup investments, contributing significantly to her massive net worth. She has endorsement deals with Procter & Gamble, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Actimel.

Early Life

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll was born on February 2, 1977, in Barranquilla, Colombia. She is the only child of Nidia Ripoll and William Mebarak Chadid.

Her paternal grandparents emigrated from Lebanon to New York City, where her father was born. When Shakira was only 4, her father took her to a Middle Eastern restaurant, where Shakira first heard the doumbek, a traditional drum used in Arabic music. She started dancing on the table, and the experience ignited her passion for music.

Shakira wrote her first poem, titled “La Rosa De Cristal,” when she was only 4 years old. As a child, Shakira influenced by folklore, South American mythology, and Arab culture, which influenced her earlier songs.

Education

Shakira attended a Catholic school and grew up listening to rock bands like Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Nirvana, The Police, and U2. She has stated that rock music influenced most of her earlier work. At age 10, Shakira signed up for a Middle Eastern dance class and learned belly dancing, which would later become her signature move.

In school, she was often sent out of class for being too disruptive and hyperactive. Shakira realized she could express herself better through music and dance as a kid. At age 13, she signed with Sony Colombia. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the tapes were destroyed in an arson fire at the recording studio. She later signed with Columbia Records at age 15.

Music Career

Shakira debuted her first studio album, Magia, in 1991, when she was only 14. The album did not fare well commercially, selling only 1,200 copies. However, she released her second studio effort, Peligro, in 1993, and it became her first major hit on the Latin charts.

Her third album, Pies Descalzos, released in 1996, made her a superstar in Latin America. It sold over 5 million copies and spawned hits like “Estoy Aqui,” “Un Poco de Amor,” and “Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos.”

Shakira crossed the English pop market in 2001 with her first English album, Laundry Service. The album included the smash hit songs “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes” and sold over 13 million copies worldwide. That propelled Shakira into global stardom and cemented her status as the biggest Latin pop crossover artist in the world.

Over her long career, Shakira has experimented with various musical styles, including folk, rock, Arabic, and mainstream pop. Some of her other significant hits over the years include “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Waka Waka,” “Can’t Remember to Forget You,” and “Chantaje.” She is the highest-selling Colombian artist, selling between 70 to 75 million records globally.

Business Ventures

Aside from her wildly successful music career, Shakira has undertaken several business ventures and endorsement deals contributing to her net worth.

In 2010, she launched her fragrance line titled S by Shakira. The perfume line was in partnership with global beauty brand Puig. She expanded the line to include body lotions, deodorants, and other beauty products.

In 2014, Shakira became the global ambassador for British multinational consumer goods company Procter & Gamble. She represented brands like Head & Shoulders, Oral-B, and Pantene by appearing in advertisements.

In 2012, Shakira invested an undisclosed amount in Gardenuity, an online gardening startup. She also invested $30 million in the Spanish-language edtech startup Magic Box in 2022.

Shakira has invested in other startups, including the visual search engine Magic Pixel, the online booking platform Rappi, and the early childhood education provider DayOne.

Endorsements Deals

Shakira has had lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Sony Ericsson, Spanish bank La Caixa, and luxury watchmaker Rolex.

In 2020, she became Rakuten Viber’s global spokesperson and signed a new deal with T-Mobile. The same year, she became the face of yogurt brand Actimel’s new ad campaign.

Shakira’s business understanding and ability to secure high-value endorsement and partnership deals have enabled her to build her fortune. Her ventures beyond music have proven highly successful and contributed significantly to her net worth.

Personal Life

Shakira began a relationship with Argentine lawyer Antonio de la Rúa in 2000. In 2010, the couple announced their separation.

In 2010, Shakira met and fell in love with Gerard Piqué, a Spanish soccer player, while filming the music video for her World Cup anthem, “Waka Waka.” The two confirmed their relationship in 2011. They have two sons together – Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, born in 2015.

In June 2022, after 11 years together, Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation. In her statement, Shakira requested privacy at this difficult time as they figure out the future of their relationship as parents.

Philanthropic Work

Shakira is well-known for her extensive philanthropic efforts and charity work, primarily focused on helping children in need.

In 1997, at age 20, she founded the Pies Descalzos Foundation to provide education and nutrition programs for impoverished children in Colombia. The foundation opened several schools in marginalized areas and has provided education opportunities to over 6,000 children across Colombia.

In 2003, Shakira worked as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and advocated for global children’s rights. She was an advisor for several UNICEF programs and campaigns for children and young people.

She was honored with the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award in 2011 for her philanthropic contributions. President Obama appointed Shakira to his Presidential Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics the same year.

FAQs on Shakira Net Worth

What is Shakira’s full name?

Shakira’s full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll. She was born on February 2, 1977, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

How many albums has Shakira sold worldwide?

Shakira has sold between 70 to 75 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling Latin music artists ever. She has 11 studio albums, 2 live albums, 2 compilation albums, and 2 EPs.

What was Shakira’s first significant hit song?

Shakira’s third studio album ‘Pies Descalzos’ brought her major success in Latin America in 1996. This album’s singles’ Estoy Aquí’, ‘Un Poco de Amor,’ and ‘Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos’ made Shakira a famous Latin pop star.

Is Shakira married?

As of 2023, Shakira is not married. She was in a long-term relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique from 2011 to 2022. They have two children together. In June 2022, Shakira and Pique announced their separation after 11 years together.

Final Thoughts

Shakira’s journey from a young, hyperactive girl in Barranquilla to becoming one of the world’s most successful Latin pop artists has been remarkable. Her unique music style incorporating rock, Arabic, and Latino influences propelled her to global stardom.

With record sales of over 75 million and multiple hit songs, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Waka Waka,” Shakira became a household name by the 2000s. Her electrifying live performances, including her Super Bowl halftime show, have cemented her status as one of the most incredible dancers and performers ever.