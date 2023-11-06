Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth, Early Life, and Career

Television has been a popular entertainment media since the 19th century. People enjoy attractive and quality shows. Because of this demand, many talented people built their careers in television. Lisa Vanderpump is one of those. She took the quality of a television show to the next level. Today, we will discuss Lisa Vanderpump net worth and how she earns it.

Who is Lisa Vanderpump?

Lisa Vanderpump is an English television personality. She is well recognized by her main cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is also an executive producer of Bravo’s popular reality television series Vanderpump Rules. Besides this, Lisa is also a businesswoman. She owns various businesses across the United Kingdom and the United States.

Short Bio of Lisa Vanderpump

Full Name Lisa Jane Vanderpump Birthdate 15 September 1960 (age 63) Birthplace Dulwich, London, England Nationality British, American Height 5’ 5” (1.65 m) Profession Television personality, businesswoman, producer Social Media Instagram, Twitter Net Worth $90 million

Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth

Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $90 million. Being a successful television star is one of the main reasons for her massive net worth. Her successful business ventures are another major source of her financial state. Also, Lisa’s various career attempts

Early Life

Lisa Vanderpump’was born in Dulwich, London. She has an older brother named Mark Vanderpump. Her father, John Vanderpump, is an ad agency art director, and her mother, Jean, is a homemaker. She started ballet dancing class at the age of nine. At the same time, she also attended Corona Academy drama school.

During her high school period, she was involved in films and television. She made her first film appearance at the age of 13 and later made her television debut in the following year. After completing high school., Lisa left he home to pursue an acting career.

Sources Behind Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth

Films

Lisa made her film debut in A Touch of Class (1973). She played a minor role in this movie. But Lisa was uncredited at the final release of the film. Later, she continued her supporting roles in Tommy, Lisztomania, and Bugsy Malone.

Lisa made her starring role debut in Alan Birkinshaw’s Killer’s Moon (1978), a British slasher film. His film became very popular at that time. Lisa earned her fame from this film.

After this successful film debut, she acted in two other hit films. Those are The Wildcats of St Trinian’s (1980) and Separate Lives (1995). Both of those films went viral and earned a lot. Lisa was paid a good amount for every film she acted in.

Television Series

Lisa made her first television acting debut in John Halifax, Gentleman, in 1974. This series became so popular. Lisa made her television fame from this series. This fame allowed her to appear in a lot of TV series like Katy, Kids, Leap in the Dark, Something in Disguise, Silk Stalkings, and many others. Those TV series paid for every appearance she made.

Television Shows

Besides acting in films and television, Lisa also appeared in many reality, game, and talk shows. In 2010, she became a main cast in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a top-rated reality television show. Lisa, as a main cast member, completed the first nine seasons of this show. She appeared in a total of 200 episodes of this show.

During this period, she also became a leading cat member in Vanderpump Rules, a reality show on the Bravo network. This show aired on January 7, 2013. Lisa is still continuing this show. In these 20 years, she completed 10 seasons with 198 episodes of the show.

Lisa also made guest appearances for some particular episodes on many popular television shows, such as Watch What Happens Live!, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, Celebrity Page, and so on.

As Lisa has high fame and demand in television, she got paid a high payment for appearing on those shows. These earnings became a major source of her net worth.

Producer

Lisa produced several hit television shows. She made her professional career debut in Vanderpump Rules. She has been the co-producer of this show since 2013. The show is still running on the Bravo network, with worldwide popularity. In 2021, Lisa produced and hosted her reality show, Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump. This show aired 12 episodes on E! Network.

Later, she also produced Vanderpump Dogs in the same year. All of those shows became very popular. Undoubtedly, she generated a vast amount from those shows. Lisa also announced her upcoming reality show, Vanderpump Villa, will be released soon.

Business Ventures

In 2005, Lisa co-owned SUR Restaurant & Lounge with her husband. Later, she opened her own restaurant, Villa Blanca, in 2009. She launched her second restaurant, Pump Restaurant, in West Hollywood. Lisa co-owned 36 different businesses across the United Kingdom and the United States with her husband, Ken Todd.

Personal Life

Family

Lisa Vanderpump met businessman Ken Todd at a Bar in Kensington, London, in May 1982. They married on 28 August 1982 at a United Reformed Church. They have a biological daughter as well as an adopted son. Lisa also has a stepson from Ken’s previous marriage.

In 2011, Lisa sold her Beverly Park home for $18.8 million. Currently, she is living in Beverly Hills, California, with her family.

Charity work

Lisa founded The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, a dog rescue center, in 2016. She raised $383,511.14 for her foundation Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. As of February 2023, This organization saved approximately 3,000 dogs in the United States.

FAQs

How much are Ken and Lisa worth?

Ken and Lisa’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $200 million together.

How are Lisa and Ken so rich?

Lisa and her husband, Ken, are rich because they own a lot of successful businesses.

Who is the richest in Real Housewives?

Diana Jenkins is the richest in Real Housewives, and Lisa Vanderpump is the fourth richest woman in this show.

How much is Villa Rosa worth?

Lisa and her husband bought Villa Rosa for $12 million in 2011.

Final Thoughts

Lisa Vanderpump net worth is a result of her representing skills. She applies her influential skills to gain her audience’s attraction, which leads her to quick success as well as to a remarkable financial state.