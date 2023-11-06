Kenan Thompson Net Worth, Early Life, and Career

Nowadays, people love to watch comedy acting. It became an essential part of any kind of film. Because of this demand, many actors build their careers in comedy acting. Kenan Thompson is one of those. He makes a film more attractive by applying comedy senses. Today, we will discover Kenan Thompson net worth and the facts behind it.

Who is Kenan Thompson?

Kenan Thompson is an American actor. He is well-recognized for his comedy. He has been a cast member of popular television show Saturday Night Live since 2003. This made him the longest-tenured cast member in this show’s history. Kenan also acted in several hit films. He ranked at number 88 on the VH1 network’s 100 Greatest Teen Stars.

Short Bio of Kenan Thompson

Full Name Kenan Thompson Birthdate May 10, 1978 (age 45) Birthplace Columbus, Ohio, U.S. Nationality American Height 5’ 9” (1.74 m) Profession Actor, comedian Social Media Instagram, Twitter Net Worth $13-20 million

Kenan Thompson Net Worth

Kenan Thompson’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $13-20 million. Acting in a lot of hit films and popular television series is the main reason behind his net worth. He appeared in many long-running television series. Besides this, Kenan’s various career attempts have had a significant impact on his financial state.

Early Life

Kenan Thompson was born in Columbus, Ohio. He has two siblings. At the age of five, Kenan’s mother, Elizabeth Ann Thompson, admitted him to an acting class.

Later, he attended his high school at Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Georgia. Kenan started performing in his school plays. During high school time, he became a cast member of CNN’s popular show “Real News for Kids.” Kenan also made his film debut in his senior high school year.

Sources Behind Kenan Thompson Net Worth

Films

Kenan made his film debut in D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994). He played a minor role in this film. Later, Kenan made his starring role debut in Heavyweights (1995). This film succeeded at the box office with $17.6 million in total earnings.

In 2004, Kenan starred in a popular film, Barbershop 2: Back in Business. In the same year, he got a leading role in Fat Albert. Both of those films became viral worldwide. Kenan gained his fame from those films.

With this fame and popularity, Kenan starred in a lot of hit films, such as Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Snakes on a Plane, Stan Helsing, The Magic of Belle Isle, and many others.

All of his films became successful and earned millions at the box office. As a result, Kenan became a highly demanded-actor in the industry. For this reason, he was paid a high payment for acting in films. Thus, Kenan’s earnings from films became one of the major sources of his net worth.

Television

Kenan has made an influential career in television. He made his television debut in a sketch comedy television series, All That (1994). Kenan got the main role in this series. The series became famous worldwide. It earned six awards in total.

Kenan continued his main role in seasons 1 to 5 and completed a total of 101 episodes until 1999. During this period, Kenan also cast the main role in Kenan & Kel. There, he completed four seasons of his series.

Kenan had his most enormous television success in 2003. He became a regular cast member of Saturday Night Live. This show is regarded as the most influential show in the history of American television. Kenan completed 20 years with the show and is still continuing his cast.

Besides these long-running shows, Kenan also made guest appearances on many popular shows and series, such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Match Game, Double Dare, The Masked Singer, and others. Kenan got paid for his every appearance on those shows and series. These earnings are another major source of his net worth.

Host

Kenan hosted many popular shows. With his comedy and humor, he became a popular host on television. In 2011, Kenan hosted The ’90s Are All That for five years. From this show, he got massive fame as a host.

With this fame, Kenan hosted several award ceremonies like the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards, the 47th People’s Choice Awards, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and the 48th People’s Choice Awards. Those shows paid Kenan for his hosting.

Voice Over

Besides acting in film and television, Kenan also voiced many superhit animation films and cartoon series. In 2008, he gave voice to Space Chimps.

Later, he got his most prominent voice-over project for the famous film series The Smurfs. Kenan voiced in two films of this series. Approximately $1 billion has been earned by this series.

With this much success, Kenan also voiced in several other hit films, such as Rock Dog, Wonder Park, Trolls World Tour, Trolls World Tour, and many others.

Kenan voiced many cartoon series like Nature Cat, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Trolls: TrollsTopia, and Bless the Harts. He also gives voices in several long-running animated series.

From 2013 to 2015, Kenan gave voice to The Awesomes, an animated cartoon series. Kenan was paid a good amount for his every voice-over project, which increased his net worth widely.

Awards

Kenan Thompson won five awards and was nominated for 27 times. His winning awards are as follows.

Star on the Walk of Fame

Young Hollywood Award

2x Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Personal Life

In 2011, Kenan Thompson married Christina Evangeline, who is a model. Together they have two children. The couple were separated On April 7, 2022. Later, Kenan officially filed for divorce On June 15 of the same year.

FAQs

How much money is Kenan worth?

Kenan Thompson’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $13-20 million.

How much does Kenan get paid?

Currently, Kenan charges $100,000 per episode and $2-4 million for a film.

Who is the longest person on SNL?

Kenan Thompson is the longest person on SNL.

What does Kenan do now?

He is continuing his cast in Saturday Night Live.

Final Thoughts

Kenan Thompson net worth is a result of his attractive skills. Television or film, everywhere he gained quick success through his talents. With this strategy, he brought success to his financial state.