Romeo Miller Net Worth, Early Life, Career

Romeo Miller, also known as Lil’ Romeo, is an American rapper, actor, entrepreneur and model who has a net worth of $7 million.

Romeo is the son of well-known rap mogul Master P Romeo. He started in the entertainment industry at a young age and has successfully transitioned from child star to business mogul.

As of 2024, Romeo Miller has an estimated net worth of around $7 million. Much of his wealth comes from his successful career working in the entertainment industry.

Miller gained fame and fortune at a very young age. His debut album went platinum, selling over 200,000 copies when he was just 11 years old. He also succeeded as an actor, starring in major films and TV shows throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

Additionally, Romeo has brought in significant earnings from business ventures such as his hosting role on the BET reality series Failing Up: Wealth, Health & Heart. He also launched a digital media company called YEA! (Your Everyday Achievers) in 2019. This company creates content around entrepreneurship and is part of Miller’s broader focus on building generational wealth.

Early Life and Education

Romeo was born Percy Romeo Miller Jr. on August 19th, 1989, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is the son of rapper and entrepreneur Master P and former rapper Sonya C.

Romeo showed an interest and talent in music from a very early age after being signed to his father’s record label, No Limit Records, at just five years old.

Romeo released his debut album, Lil Romeo, in 2001 when he was just 11 years old. The album reached number six on the Billboard 200 chart, launching the young rapper’s career.

In 2003, Romeo enrolled at Beverly Hills High School in California. He was a talented basketball player at the school and was offered a scholarship from USC. However, he turned it down to focus on his entertainment career.

Music & Acting Career Beginnings

Romeo achieved commercial success as a rapper at a very young age. His debut album went on to sell over 200,000 copies. After signing to his father’s No Limit record label, Romeo would embark on a successful music career throughout the 2000s, releasing several studio albums and touring with the No Limit label.

However, Romeo also pursued acting. In 2002, he starred in Honey with Jessica Alba, his feature film debut. That would lead to other roles in commercial films like Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and Lottery Ticket. Romeo also starred in his Nickelodeon sitcom Romeo! from 2003 to 2006.

Sources of Income

Romeo Miller has amassed multi-million dollar wealth through various sources. He has transitioned from a young musician and actor into an established business mogul and investor.

Romeo gained fame and critical acclaim at 11 with his Billboard-charting debut studio album. He signed to his father Master P’s No Limit record label.

However, Romeo would release eight studio albums that enjoyed commercial success, establishing him as a bankable hip-hop artist and tour performer during the 2000s. Album sales and touring accounted for a significant portion of his early wealth.

Romeo starred in commercial films and TV shows for Nickelodeon, BET, HBO and more. Acting has provided a steady income since he was a pre-teen. Now in his 30s, Romeo continues taking on select acting projects across television and film.

Awards and Achievements

Romeo Miller has racked up an impressive array of honors and accolades across music, acting, sports, business, and philanthropy. He achieved commercial success at 11 when his debut studio album ‘Lil Romeo’ went platinum, selling over 200,000 copies.

This Billboard charting album earned Romeo nominations from the Billboard Music Awards and BET Awards in the early 2000s. His music career now stretches over two decades with ten albums, several charting singles, and nominations from award shows like the Grammys and BET Hip Hop Awards.

Miller has also thrived on screen with TV shows and films, earning him honors like Outstanding YoungStars Performance at the Black Reel Awards for his Nickelodeon series Romeo!

Business Ventures

Romeo has expanded into business ventures outside of music and acting. In 2019, he founded YEA!- Your Everyday Achievers. It is a digital media company that creates content for young entrepreneurs and future business leaders.

He also continues to act, star in films, and release new music. Romeo has successfully transitioned from a child star into an established business mogul and brand in the entertainment industry.

Some of his most recent ventures include hosting the BET reality show Failing Up: Wealth, Health & Heart and releasing his Own Your Life album in 2019.

Salary and Earnings

Romeo Miller’s career spans music, film, television, and business ventures – his salary and earnings over the years have varied considerably.

In his early days as a musician signed to No Limit Records, Romeo was making an estimated salary of over $100,000 per year. His debut album, selling over 200,000 copies, likely earned the young rapper over $2 million when accounting for music royalties and touring revenue.

As an actor, reports indicated Romeo earned around $100,000 per episode for his Nickelodeon TV show Romeo! During its 3-year, 60+ episode run – this salary amounted to over $7 million.

Personal Life

Romeo began dating actress Angela Simmons, daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Run, in 2015 after years of friendship. However, the two called off their relationship in 2018. Romeo also has two children.

His daughter, Tytyana Miller, with actress Drew Sangster, passed away in May 2022 at the age of 29 after struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. Romeo fathered a son, Romeo Miller Jr., in 2022 with Drew Sangster.

Despite ups and downs in his personal life, Romeo continues building his brand and net worth as an established business mogul, actor, and rapper with many ventures across industries, from music to fashion to technology.

Philanthropy

Giving back has always been important to Romeo Miller. Over the years, he has been involved in charitable foundations and initiatives to help causes close to his heart.

In 2011, Miller founded the Romeo Miller and Master P Beats By The Pound Scholarship at the University of Southern California. The goal is to assist new undergraduate students who demonstrate financial need. Academic achievements are also considered by the scholarship committee when selecting recipients.

Miller is also an avid supporter of The Boys & Girls Club organization. He filmed a PSA and became a spokesperson for the non-profit’s “Keeping Kids on Track” campaign, which provides education and intervention programs to at-risk youth.

FAQs on Romeo Miller Net Worth

How did Romeo Miller get discovered?

Romeo was first discovered by his father, Master P, at age 5. Impressed by Romeo’s talents, Master P signed him to his record label, No Limit Records. That led to Romeo releasing his debut album at age 11 in 2001, launching his entertainment career.

What was Romeo Miller’s most successful song?

Romeo’s highest charting single was “My Baby” featuring Soulja Boy, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Rap charts in 2007. The single went certified platinum, selling over 1 million copies.

What TV shows has Romeo Miller appeared in?

Some of Romeo’s well-known TV acting credits include starring in his own Nickelodeon series “Romeo!” from 2003-2006, a recurring guest role on The Steve Harvey Show, leading cast roles in Napoleon Dynamite and Honey movie adaptations into animated TV series and hosting the reality show Failing Up: Wealth, Health & Heart.

Is Romeo Miller dating anyone currently?

Romeo is not dating anyone publicly. His last relationship was with Angela Simmons, which ended in 2018. Romeo has two children – a daughter, Tytyana Miller, who sadly passed away in 2022, and a baby boy, Romeo Miller Jr., born in 2022.

Bottom Line

Romeo Miller has achieved extraordinary success in the entertainment industry over the past two decades. He has transitioned from a young musical prodigy into an accomplished and versatile artist, proven actor, savvy investor, and generous philanthropist.

Starting with immense fame and his first million dollars earned by age 11 – Romeo could have quickly faded out like many young stars. However, with business-savvy guidance from his father, Master P and his ambition and work ethic, Romeo diversified his career.