Seth Meyers Net Worth, Early Life, Career

Seth Meyers is an American comedian, writer, producer, actor, and television host with a net worth of $26 million.

He is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers has had a long and successful career in comedy and television.

As of 2024, Seth Meyers has an estimated net worth of $26 million. He has accumulated his multimillion-dollar fortune through his successful comedy and television career.

Much of his net worth comes from his time as head writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live. Though SNL cast salaries are not made public, headwriters are known to cost around $25,000 per episode. Meyers’ participation in over 150 SNL episodes from 2001 to 2014 likely contributed millions to his earnings.

Additionally, Meyers’ role as host of Late Night with Seth Meyers since 2014 has considerably boosted his wealth. As a popular late-night talk show host, industry experts estimate his annual salary could be anywhere from $5 to $15 million.

Between his hosting salary, producer fees, and other entertainment income, Late Night remains a significant source of wealth for the comedian.

Early Life and Education

Seth Meyers was born on December 28, 1973, in Evanston, Illinois, to Hilary Claire and Laurence Meyers. His mother was a French teacher, while his father worked as a finance executive. Meyers was the youngest of four children in a suburban town near Chicago.

Meyers said that comedians such as David Letterman, Steve Martin, and Monty Python significantly influenced his childhood comedic sensibilities. He enjoyed making up characters and performing imaginary talk shows in his basement. Although shy as a kid, Meyers began testing his improv comedy chops while attending Northwestern University.

Meyers graduated from Northwestern University in 1996, majoring in film and acting with various improvisational groups. He was a member of the Northwestern improv troupe Mee-Ow, where he helped create characters and sketches.

While most members eventually faded out, Meyers continued to hone his craft after graduation by training under-celebrated Chicago improv coach Del Close.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from Northwestern University, Seth Meyers began his comedy career in earnest by joining the cast of Boom Chicago, an English-speaking improvisational comedy troupe based in Amsterdam. He moved to Amsterdam in 1996 to work with the group, which gave him vital experience performing sketch comedy and honing his improv skills.

While working abroad, Meyers continued submitting audition tapes to Saturday Night Live, a lifelong dream job for the young performer. After over two years with Boom Chicago, he finally got his big break in 2001 when SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who had noticed Meyer’s audition tape, hired him to join the SNL cast as a featured player.

Starting at 27 years old, Meyers had already showcased dedication to the craft of comedy, sharpening his natural talents by performing in suburban Chicago’s improv scene and Amsterdam’s thriving theater community.

This early career trajectory exhibiting his abilities to adapt and commit would soon translate into success on a much larger stage with SNL.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

When former Late Night host Jimmy Fallon moved to The Tonight Show in 2014, Seth Meyers was chosen to replace him as the new Late Night host. This represented a major career shift for Meyer, transitioning from his 13-year stint on Saturday Night Live to headlining his popular late-night talk show.

Meyers brought a unique comedic style to Late Night, incorporating his talents for sharp political satire, dry wit, and conversational ad-libbing honed from his improv days.

From day one, he made the role his own, establishing a lighter, quirkier show with a mix of parody news segments, celebrity interviews, and eclectic musical guests.

Over time, Late Night with Seth Meyers has grown incredibly successful with Meyer at the helm, consistently pulling in over 1.5 million nightly viewers. His poignant commentary on politics and current events strikes a cultural nerve, while interviews reveal Meyers’ genuine interest in learning each guest’s story.

Sources of Income

Seth Meyers has amassed his fortune through various entertainment-related income sources throughout his prolific career in show business.

His primary source of annual income is through hosting Late Night with Seth Meyers. As a popular late-night talk show host on NBC, industry estimates put his yearly salary between $5 million and $15 million. That is reportedly his highest regular income stream yearly.

In addition, Meyers earns sizable income as executive producer of Late Night and from his production company Sethmaker Shoemakers Productions. As his boss creates digital short-form comedy content, production fees contribute significantly to his wealth.

Residuals from Meyers’ 13 seasons on Saturday Night Live also continue paying off in royalties today. Reruns and licensing deals from 150+ episodes featuring his writing or on-screen appearances still fetch lucrative payouts for the comedian.

Business Ventures

Seth Meyers has explored various business ventures that have contributed to his net worth. In 2013, Meyers co-created the animated superhero comedy TV series The Awesomes with SNL head writer Michael Shoemaker.

The show centered around a ragtag group of misfit superheroes and aired for four seasons on online streaming giant Hulu. As creator and executive producer, The Awesomes gave Meyers valuable experience in online content production.

Further displaying his penchant for creating comedy, Meyers partnered with Mike Sweeney in 2016 to establish Sethmaker Shoemakers Productions—an entertainment production company focused on developing funny short-form digital content.

However, the company has produced content for platforms like the YouTube comedy channel IFC and Funny or Die.

Personal Life and Relationships

Seth Meyers has married Alexi Ashe, a human rights lawyer, since 2013. The two met at a wedding where Ashe’s sister married one of Meyers’ friends. They hit it off immediately and have been happily married for over a decade.

Meyers and Ashe have two children— their first son, Ashe Olsen Meyers, was born in 2016, and their second son, Axel Strahl Meyers, was born in 2018.

Despite his busy hosting schedule, Meyers remains a doting, hands-on father and family man. He takes his kids to work at 30 Rock, makes pancakes, and often brings his sons along on work trips to Paris and Amsterdam.

In his free time away from hosting duties, Meyers enjoys playing recreational hockey, picking up sports like tennis and kickboxing, and going to concerts with his wife. He remains close with friends from his earlier improv days, even hiring many to write for Late Night.

How did Seth Meyers get his start in comedy?

Seth Meyers’ comedy career began while he was a student at Northwestern University. He started performing improv comedy with various campus groups, which gave him his initial start. After graduating, he joined the Amsterdam-based improv troupe Boom Chicago, further building his skills.

Why did Seth Meyers leave SNL?

In 2014, after 13 years on Saturday Night Live, Seth Meyers departed to take over hosting Late Night after Jimmy Fallon moved to The Tonight Show. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels chose Meyers as Fallon’s replacement to headline his late-night talk show.

Is Seth Meyers related to Rashida Jones?

No, Seth Meyers and actress Rashida Jones are not related. But their similar last names and dark hair sometimes confuse them. Their kinship is only a coincidence, as the two celebrities have no familial ties.

Seth Meyers’ current net worth is around $26 million. His wealth comes from his work on Saturday Night Live, hosting Late Night, production deals, business ventures, and various acting/comedy projects over his prolific career in the entertainment industry.

Bottom Line

Seth Meyers has thrived as one of the most beloved personalities on television, with undeniable talent and sharp comedic skills. From his early improv days to becoming the host of his late-night show, Meyers continues to entertain and make his mark in the comedy world.

His $26 million net worth and thriving career are a testament to his successful path from an ambitious young performer to a household name. There is no doubt that there is still much more to come from Seth Meyers in the years ahead.