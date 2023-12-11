Prince Harry Net Worth, Early Life, Career

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a prominent British royal family member with an estimated net worth of $60 million.

Harry has been in the public eye since birth as the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Now in his late 30s, Harry has had an eventful life and career so far.

His mother’s tragic early death shaped much of his life. As a young man, Harry attended elite schools like Eton College before starting a 10-year career in the British Army.

Prince Harry Net Worth

Prince Harry’s wealth comes from inheritances from his mother, Princess Diana, and his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother Elizabeth. In addition to these inherited sums, he earned an income during his military years and received financial support from his father, Prince Charles.

Harry also accumulated personal assets such as property. His current estimated net worth is around $60 million. After stepping back as senior working royals, Harry and Meghan secured lucrative business deals like production partnerships with Netflix and Spotify that now provide them income. As the couple continues projects like these, their net worth will likely keep rising.

Early Life and Family

Prince Henry Charles Albert David, known as Prince Harry, was born in London, England, on September 15, 1984. He is the second son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

After his parents divorced in 1996, Harry and his older brother William split their time living with both parents. Harry formed a close bond with his mother and was devastated after she died in a car accident in 1997 when Harry was just 12 years old.

Harry also has a large extended family on both sides. His grandmothers are Queen Elizabeth II and the late Frances Shand Kydd. His uncle, Prince Andrew, aunt Sarah Ferguson, and cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also close relations.

Education and Military Career

Harry attended prestigious schools, including Ludgrove Prep School and Eton College. After graduating from Eton in 2003, Harry took a gap year, where he traveled through Australia and Africa. In 2005, he enrolled at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to train as an Army officer.

After Sandhurst, Harry was commissioned as an officer in the Blues and Royals regiment of the Household Cavalry. He served in the British Army for ten years, conducting two tours in Afghanistan and rising to the rank of Captain. His military service ended in 2015 but remained essential to his life.

Sources of Prince Harry’s Wealth

Prince Harry’s current financial status is seen as relatively modest compared to other members of the British royal family. Nonetheless, he has accrued his fortune through inherited wealth, income from his military career, and more recent lucrative business deals and partnerships.

Prince Harry’s money originated from inheritances from his late mother, Princess Diana, and his great-grandmother, Queen Mother Elizabeth. These trusts have been estimated to total around $10 million to $25 million.

His father, Prince Charles, also helped fund his lifestyle via the Duchy of Cornwall estate, which supports Harry and other royals through its massive land holdings and other investments.

For 10 years as a working military officer and helicopter pilot, Prince Harry drew a salary and allowances like other soldiers in addition to his royal funding. When he left the army after two tours in Afghanistan, his net pay from military service likely approached roughly $450,000.

The Impact of Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in January 2020 their “step back” from senior royal duties and intent to split time between the UK and North America. The news sent shockwaves through Britain and its tabloid media landscape.

Dubbed “Megxit” as a commentary on Meghan’s purported influence in the move, the exit represented a dramatic break from expectations for the couple to be full-time working members of the royal family. However, Harry agreed to remove his “His Royal Highness” title and forfeit specific roles and financial support he might otherwise have received.

The decision immediately stirred controversy over whether this represented an abandonment of duty or a brave move for personal independence. Relations between Harry and their brother William and his father Charles became visibly strained. Yet the couples’ subsequent interview with Oprah Winfrey further displayed an irreparable fissure between the Sussexes and other senior royals.

Real Estate Holdings

Prince Harry retains an impressive collection of real estate in the UK and the United States following his royal exit.

His most famous residence remains Frogmore Cottage, located on the grounds of Frogmore House in Windsor. This home gifted by the Queen underwent £2.4 million renovations in 2018 ahead of Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. The property remains their base when visiting Britain, though they have since repaid renovation costs.

Harry also previously lived at Nottingham Cottage while serving the royal family. The cozy home on the grounds of London’s Kensington Palace was the prince’s residence from 2013 until his marriage, after which it was transferred to other royals.

Having stepped back from official duties, the Sussexes took up temporary residence in Canada before settling in California’s Santa Barbara County. They reside in a sprawling £11 million mansion with nine bedrooms purchased in 2020.

Philanthropy and Royal Duties

Prince Harry has undertaken many philanthropic endeavors and official royal duties as a senior royal family member. Alongside Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Harry has been actively involved in dozens of charitable organizations in causes like conservation, mental health, empowering youth, and supporting veterans.

Some of his major charitable projects have included the founding of Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV/AIDS, and the Invictus Games, an international sports event for wounded veterans. Harry has also promoted causes like encouraging COVID-19 vaccination and environmental awareness.

Personal Life and Relationships

Prince Harry has been one of the world’s most eligible bachelors since adulthood. He has had relationships with several socialites and celebrities before eventually settling down with American actress Meghan Markle.

In his late 20s, Harry garnered attention for high-profile relationships with celebrities Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, chronicled intensely by the tabloid media. However, after these years of playboy bachelorhood, at age 31, Harry met Meghan Markle on a blind date in 2016 and quickly fell in love.

Meghan Markle, best known for her role on the hit TV show Suits, initially seemed an unlikely match for a British royal, given her status as an older divorced American actress of mixed-race heritage. But despite raised eyebrows, their chemistry sparked a serious commitment within months. After a year and a half of courtship, Harry proposed, and the couple wed in 2018.

FAQs on Prince Harry Net Worth

Why did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the royal family?

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in January 2020 to become financially independent and escape intense media scrutiny in Britain.

What is Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William like now?

Once very close as children, tensions recently grew between the two brothers. William expressed concerns over Harry’s fast-moving romance with Meghan, while Harry resented perceived slights.

How much is Prince Harry worth after leaving royal status?

After their exit, Harry and Meghan quickly secured lucrative business deals like partnerships with Netflix and Spotify worth over $100 million.

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live now?

The Sussex family has established roots in Montecito, an affluent Santa Barbara, California, community about 100 miles from Los Angeles. They reside in an estate among exclusive gated compounds said to provide seclusion from paparazzi and space for young Archie and Lilibet to lead more normal lives.

Final Words

Prince Harry’s life has been defined by extraordinary privilege and pressure. From childhood, he endured an unimaginable tragedy with the death of his beloved mother. He sought purpose, serving his nation admirably for years in uniform.

However, craving normalcy and change over time, he walked away from the confining life of duty and protocol for royal members.