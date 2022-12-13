If you have not been living under the rock, there is no chance that you have heard of Nicky Hilton. Even if you have missed to read or hear a news piece about this celebrity, we are sure that her name might have aroused the following question in your mind.

“Is Nicky Hilton related to Paris Hilton?”. Well, your question is not completely illogical. A guess that Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton are related makes absolute sense because relatives of celebrities often become popular. However, claiming that Nicky Hilton is popular just because she is related to Paris Hilton, who is an American artist, businesswoman, media personality, and socialite would be incorrect.

The fact that you are reading this blog post on Nicky Hilton net worth today proves that Nicky Hilton has managed to create wealth for herself. While being related to a celebrity can bring anyone fame or popularity, it cannot bring anyone money.

Therefore, it’s clear that Nicky Hilton has climbed her way up to success and riches. Even if she tries hard to stay away from the spotlight, due to being the sister of Paris Hilton, the media keeps an eye on her personal and professional life on a constant basis. She gets the media attention not just because of her association with Paris Hilton but also because of her own achievements. Nicky Hilton has a remarkable career, an impressive net worth, and an amazing family. Let’s learn more about each of these aspects of her life in detail in this blog post.

Who is Nicky Hilton?

As you must have already read in the previous paragraph, Nicky Hilton is the younger sister of Paris Hilton. She has built her career in multiple fields like fashion designing, modeling, and authorship. Nicky Hilton has also established business firms in a variety of industries, including but not limited to perfumery, fashion, jewelry, cosmetics, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Thus, it’s easy to guess why Nicky Hilton net worth is a topic of interest for many. People want to find out the amount of wealth she has amassed from her various endeavors. But it’s worth mentioning here that Nicky has accumulated a huge net worth through her dedication and resilience in every endeavor she has picked up. So, while people get fascinated by her riches, you should remember that she has put in a lot of hard work.

Nicky Hilton Net Worth

Now, let’s get to the real question whose answer you want to seek. The net worth of Nicky Hilton, the younger sister of Paris Hilton, is US $50 million (50 million U.S. Dollars). This is the same amount that trusted sources like ‘Celebrity Net Worth’ have claimed when it comes to the net worth of Nicky Hilton.

Not many people know that the Hilton family is associated with Barron Hilton, who created a distinct place for himself and his business in the industry of hotels. His father was the hotelier, Conrad Hilton, who used to own the Hilton Hotels Corporation. He fulfilled the roles of the chief executive officer, chairman, and president of the corporation. Conrad Hilton was also a sportsman, philanthropist, and a businessman. Conrad Hilton also used to run Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, a humanitarian charity organization.

An interesting part about the Nicky Hilton net worth is that Nicky inherited some money from Barron Hilton, who is her grandfather. Contrary to what most people think, the wealth Hilton family inherited from Barron Hilton was just $135 million. The business magnate donated 97% of his wealth to Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. Thus, only the remaining 3% of his wealth went to his family. It is estimated that the share of Nicky Hilton in the inheritance was $5 million.

According to reliable sources, Nicky Hilton has earned over $50 million (50 million U.S. Dollars) from her professions and business enterprises. Another interesting fact about the net worth of Nicky Hilton is speculated to increase tremendously due to her wedding to James Rothschild.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild got married on July 10, 2015 in the United Kingdom. Her husband belongs to the Rothschild family, which is undoubtedly one of the most influential European banking dynasties from Frankfurt. It is a wealthy Jewish family that became famous in the late 18th century. Mayer Amschel Rothschild, the head of the family, established his first banking house in the town of Frankfurt. James Rothschild has a net worth of around $1.3 billion. The collective net worth of the Rothschild family is $400 billion.

Early Life & Education

Apart from Nicky Hilton net worth, if you also want to know about the childhood, teenage, and other aspects of Nicky’s life, continue reading this blog post. The fashion designer and the model was born on October 5, 1983 in New York City, New York, USA.

But she was brought up in Los Angeles, a city famous for having the iconic ‘Hollywood’ sign board and being the land of show business. Other members of her family are her parents and three siblings. Nicky’s father Richard Hilton works in the field of real estate. Her mother Kathy Hilton is a former actress. Her elder sister is Paris Hilton, her two younger brothers are Barron Hilton II and Conrad Hilton III.

Nicky Hilton graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart, which is an all-girls Catholic school, in the year 2001. She was raised as a Roman Catholic. The ancestors of Nicky Hilton have spent time in Germany, Italy, Norway, Ireland, and Scotland. Although she does not have a formal degree, the American model and author has undertaken courses at Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons School for Design.

Nicky Hilton Career

The reason behind the huge Nicky Hilton net worth is her fantastic career. Nicky Hilton began her career in the field of fashion designing in the early 2000s. She launched her own clothing brand in the year 2004. Nicky became the face of a well-known Australian brand in the year 2005.

Nicky Hilton launched her second clothing brand in 2007. The products of this brand were sold at a higher place than the products of her previous clothing brand. In the year 2010, Nicky launched a line of perfumes under the brand name ‘eLuxe’. The line contains just ten fragrances, but each of them have been crafted intelligently. In the same year, she launched a jewelry line, which includes pieces of fashion jewelry. Then, Nicky Hilton went on to launch a handbag collection in collaboration with Linea Pelle.

The handbag collection by Nicky is memorable because it is a capsule collection. Nicky Hilton launched a cosmetic line in collaboration with Smashbox in 2015. The cosmetic line features three limited-edition makeup kits. Just like a capsule collection of handbags, she also launched a capsule collection of clothes. This collection named ‘Mommy and Me’ was introduced in 2018 in collaboration with the fashion label Tolani.

It was a limited-edition collection that included just twenty pieces. Nicky Hilton launched another collection Alka Tolani, the designer behind Tolani fashion label in the year 2019. The next entrepreneurship endeavor by Nicky Hilton was a footwear collection that she launched in the same year. The collection was named ‘Nicky Hilton x French Sole’. It features lovely designs of flats. She has an unwavering passion for designing footwear.

Learning about the Nicky Hilton net worth is incomplete without learning about Nicky’s endeavor of opening hotels. She opened two hotels named ‘Nicky O Hotels’ through partnership in the year 2006. But her venture did not perform well. While Nicky sued her partner in 2006, her partner sued her in 2007. Her venture in the hospitality industry might not have become successful, but her effort at writing a book brought her immense success. Nicky released her first book titled ‘365 Style’ in the year 2014.

So, you can understand that Nicky Hilton works on multiple endeavors or business ideas simultaneously. Looking at the timeline of the launch of her different business enterprises, it becomes clear that Nicky has been working relentlessly.

How Much Money Does Nicky Hilton Have?

Nicky Milton, as mentioned earlier in this blog post, has earned more than $50 million by working as an entrepreneur, model, and an author. She has many feathers on her hat. While businesses like clothing and handbags show her style quotient, the book written by her shows her creative skills. The thought she puts into designing clothes, footwear, handbags, accessories, jewelry, perfumes, and other products indicates her sincerity and smartness.

Just like her earnings, the net worth of Nicky Hilton, i.e., Nicky Hilton net worth is also $50 million. However, the combined net worth of the model and her husband is much more. The products created and launched by Nicky become instantly popular. Customers start demanding for those products even if the prices charged are premium.

Thus, you should not get shocked if you come to know that the net worth of Nicky has increased in the coming years. Along with money, Nicky Hilton also has properties and expensive art pieces. She and her husband have multiple properties. They have a house in London and a penthouse in New York.

How Did Nicky Hilton Make Her Money?

As you must have figured out by now, Nicky Hilton earns money from the different business opportunities in diverse industries. She enters into collaboration deals with popular companies, artists, or professionals to launch various types of merchandise. Her products are available in physical stores as well as on online stores. She can set the price she deems right by taking into account factors like the anticipated demand from customers, hype created in the market, and uniqueness of the products.

Apart from business endeavors, Nicky Hilton also earns by working as a model. She was one of the two brand ambassadors of the Australian innerwear line named ‘Antz Pantz’ in the year 2005. Nicky Hilton was also featured on the cover of New Zealand and Romanian editions of Lucire, which is a fashion magazine.

An important contribution to Nicky Hilton net worth is her book. The ‘365 Style’ book written by her is available in physical stores as well as several online platforms, such as Amazon and AbeBooks. It is also available in the eBook format. The book has been received well. The reviews posted by the customers on Amazon suggest that this book is quite different from the usual books published in the fashion category.

Nicky Hilton’s Appearance

Born on October 5, 1983 in New York City, Nicky Hilton is 39 years old as of today. Her height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimeters. She weighs 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her weight increased a bit after she got married. Nicky Milton pays attention to her diet. She eats seafood, lean meats, vegetables, and fruits. The body measurements of Nicky Hilton are 34-24-34 inches. The color of her hair is blonde. Her eye color is blue.

Nicky Hilton Boyfriend and Relationship

As already mentioned earlier in this blog post, Nicky Milton has three siblings – one of which is a sister and the remaining two are brothers. She married Todd Meister, who was childhood friend, on August 15, 2004. The wedding took place at the Vegas Wedding Chapel in the city of Las Vegas in the Nevada state of USA. Todd Meister is a businessman. He is the Chairman and CEO of Meister Company LLC. He has taken up many endeavors prior to this as well.

However, the marriage was annulled even before the completion of three months in November 2004. Nicky married James Rothschild, about whom we have discussed a few points in this post, on July 10, 2015. The wedding took place at ‘The Orangery’ in Kensington Palace Gardens in the city of London.

Many people are often interested in knowing about the relationship status and married life of Nicky Hilton and not just Nicky Hilton net worth. For those who don’t know, Kensington Palace Gardens is an exclusive street near Kensington Gardens and Kensington Palace in Kensington, west of central London. The couple started dating in the year 2011 and became officially engaged in the year 2014. They have three children, one of whom is a son and the other two are daughters.

Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild met each other for the first time at a wedding that took place in the beautiful city of Rome in 2011. To be more precise, they met during the cocktail hour of the wedding. The bride was Petra Ecclestone, a fashion designer and socialite, and the groom was James Stunt, an entrepreneur and art collector.

Though Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt are no longer together, their wedding proved to be a great opportunity for Nicky Hilton to meet James Rothschild. Nicky and James bought a penthouse in New York while they were waiting to welcome their third child.

What Happened to Nicky Hilton?

Nicky Hilton has been a part of controversies or scandals. A piece of news that drew the attention of the people worldwide toward Nicky and other members of the Hilton family was that they received a total of merely 3% of the total assets owned by Barron Hilton. Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton, and other members of the family showed their strength, courage, and integrity by avoiding to be disappointed.

Instead of getting disappointed, they focused on their careers to make more wealth. The only time when Nicky Hilton was in the news for an unpleasant reason was when she and her partner in their business ‘Nicky O Hotels’ sued each other in the court.

FAQs on Nicky Hilton Net Worth

What Does Nicky Hilton Do?

Nicky Hilton is an entrepreneur, model, fashion designer, and an author. She is a celebrity with huge popularity across the world. She has launched several businesses, most of which have turned out to be highly successful. She is also known for being the sister of Paris Hilton, a celebrity everyone knows. Nicky Milton is quite active on social media as well. She has around 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She has more than 671K followers on Twitter.

What is the Net Worth of Nicky Hilton?

Nicky Hilton net worth is estimated to be $50 million (50 million U.S. Dollars) as of today. She has multiple sources for generating revenue. She carries out modeling assignments for major brands. Nicky Hilton also earns money from the products she designs and sells in the market. Some of these products are apparels, handbags, jewelry, and accessories.

When was Nicky Hilton Born?

Nicky Hilton was born on October 5, 1983, in New York City, New York, USA. But she was raised in the city of Los Angeles in the state of California in the USA. She has spent her childhood with her parents and three siblings. In just the young age of 39, Nicky Hilton has made a lot of accomplishments.

Conclusion

Nicky Hilton has also started to be known as ‘Nicky Rothschild’ and ‘Nicky James Rothschild’ after her wedding to James Rothschild. They say, “What’s in a name?”. Well, they are true to a certain extent. Even if Nicky changes her name completely, no one can take away her accomplishments and success from her. We hope that you would like our blog post on Nicky Hilton net worth informative and interesting.