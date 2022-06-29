How to Remove Eyelash Extensions at Home in a Safe Manner

Every woman wants to look beautiful as it boosts their confidence. In today’s time, a lot of options are available to women for enhancing their beauty. From home remedies and over-the-counter products to beauty treatments and surgical procedures – ladies can choose one or more options from them.

One of the beauty treatments that is conducted at salons is eyelash extensions. Makeup artists and other beauty professionals apply eyelash extensions to the eyelashes of people. Eyelash extensions can completely change the way you look. You don’t need to go through the trouble of applying heavy eye makeup products. Eyelash extensions can improve your physical appearance in a drastic way.

Before learning how to remove eyelash extensions, you should know why eyelashes have to be removed. When eyelashes are applied by beauty professionals to your eyes, they look absolutely wonderful. But over a period of time, these extensions don’t look the same as before. They start falling off gradually, thereby ruining the appearance of your eyes.

Therefore, people either get new eyelash extensions or live with natural eyelashes for a while. If you go to a salon for a fill-in, the makeup technicians working over there will handle everything. But if you decide not to go for a fill-in, you need to remove the eyelash extensions.

You can either take help from professionals to get your eyelash extensions removed or do it yourself. It’s usually recommended to get professional help because extensions are applied by using professional-grade glue. If you try to remove them on your own without having the knowledge of how to remove eyelash extensions properly, your eye area might get an infection.

However, in some circumstances, it might become necessary for you to remove your eyelash extensions on your own. So, it works in your favor to have the required knowledge. We have mentioned some tips and techniques in this blog post using which you can remove eyelash extensions at home safely.

Learn How to Remove Eyelash Extensions with these Tips

Eyelash extensions have become increasingly popular in recent years owing to their appeal. Most ladies get the cosmetic treatment of eyelash extensions. In such a scenario, you must learn how to remove eyelash extensions at home. We hope that the tips explained here will be of use to you.

Apply Castor Oil

Oils have been proven to decrease the strength of adhesives used for attaching eyelash extensions. It’s a known fact that oils are also used to remove makeup at home. You need to start by removing all your eye makeup, such as mascara, eyeliner, etc. Take a cotton pad and dip it in castor oil. Now, rub the cotton pad on your eyelashes. You need to rub it along the top of your lash line where the extensions are attached.

But you must take care that the oil does not fall into your eyes. If, by mistake, the castor oil gets into your eyes, you need to immediately wash your eyes with water. You can get an added benefit when you use this method of applying castor oil to remove eyelash extensions. Castor oil can increase the length of your natural eyelashes.

Use Steam and Coconut Oil

Learning how to remove eyelash extensions is incomplete without learning this method, as it’s quite effective. This method involves the use of steam and coconut oil. First, you need to wash your face so that the eye makeup gets removed.

Now, boil water in a large bowl. Take this bowl and put your face over it while keeping your head covered with a towel so that you can soak the steam in. It will make your eyelash extensions become loose as the strength of the adhesive gets reduced.

Take coconut oil in a small bowl and warm it up a bit. You can check the warmth of the oil by dripping your finger in it. It should not be too warm or too cold. Take cotton pads and dip them in the warm oil. Place these pads over the eyelashes and let them stay there for five to ten minutes. Wipe the extensions with the oily cotton pad gently. The extensions will start falling off and sticking to the cotton pad.

Take a Steamy Shower

If you want to learn a simple method regarding how to remove eyelash extensions, then you will surely find this method extremely helpful. You don’t need to boil the water or warm up the oil. You just need to take a steamy shower.

But you should remember that all your eyelash extensions will not fall off after just one steamy shower. You need to repeat the process for a few times to get the expected results. Both heat and moisture can weaken the adhesive used to bond eyelash extensions to the eyelashes.

Irrespective of the method you choose, you should stay careful. It’s important to ensure that your eyes don’t get hurt while trying to remove eyelashes. You need to stay careful even while experimenting with different methods to learn how to remove eyelash extensions properly.

Final Thoughts

If you are not in a hurry to remove your eyelash extensions, you should approach a professional. You should resort to removing eyelash extensions at home only when it’s not possible for you to take professional help.