Choose the Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Your Lovely Eyes

Though focusing on improving the natural features and inner beauty should be the idealistic thing to do for every person, enhancing your external appearance is not completely wrong. After all, even psychologists and personality development experts have proved that the way you look affects your mood significantly.

Can you deny the fact that whenever you dress well and look your best, you experience a tremendous boost in your self-esteem and confidence? In order to feel good about themselves, people choose proper attire and elegant accessories. When it comes to women, they go an extra mile by applying a wide range of products to different parts of their bodies.

Even if they have to face hassles in choosing the best drugstore eyeliner or lipstick, they don’t hesitate a bit. Makeup has become a vital part of the lives of most women. They don’t step out of their homes without applying a certain level of makeup on their face.

Whether it’s drugstore cosmetics or high-end cosmetics, all types of cosmetic products have a demand in the market. The comparison between these two types of cosmetic products is always a hot topic for discussion, especially amongst experts in the cosmetic, beauty, skincare, and makeup industries. Even other women never leave a chance to share their opinions whenever this topic gets brought up in their social and professional circles.

Now, just like many ladies out there, if you are also wondering, “What is the difference between drugstore cosmetics and high-end cosmetics?”, let us explain it to you in brief. Along with that, we will also share information regarding some drugstore eyeliners, each of which can definitely bag the title of the “best drugstore eyeliner”.

Drugstore Cosmetic Products V/S High-End Cosmetic Products

Covering each and every point of difference between the drugstore cosmetic brands and the high-end cosmetic brands is not possible in just one section of any blog post. So, we have touched the basics here so that you can make an informed decision after reading about the drugstore eyeliners listed here.

The fact that you are curious to find out the best drugstore eyeliner (that’s why you have landed on this page) proves that you have been buying cosmetic products of drugstore brands or you are currently interested in trying out the drugstore cosmetic products.

So, let’s cover some details here. The major difference between the drugstore cosmetic products and the high-end cosmetic products is that the former products are relatively cheaper. The various reasons cited for the same are the usage of lower quality and less costly ingredients as well as outdated technology and formulations. Drugstore cosmetic brands are often accused of providing limited variety.

However, these perceptions have changed a lot in recent years. Consumers are becoming more aware and money-conscious day by day. Instead of going by the word of someone, they take the bold step of trying the products themselves before reaching a conclusion.

Your skin requires more care than you think as it can become the victim of wrong makeup products that you choose. Due to the fear that drugstore cosmetics can harm the skin, people used to stay away from them. But it’s worth mentioning here that drugstore cosmetics have come a long way. You can now apply them without any fear or worry.

Eyeliner is used for applying color in the form of a line to the area around the contours of the eyes. Thus, with the help of eyeliner, you can emphasize the contour of your eyes. The appearance and aesthetics of your eyes change drastically after the application of eyeliner as it makes your eyes look larger.

Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner As the name suggests, this eyeliner from the renowned Maybelline brand is a liquid eyeliner with a flex tip brush tip that is hyper easy. Once applied, the color on the rim of the eyes does not smudge, flake, or crack. The company claims that the color will last for 24 hours. Though it’s a liquid eyeliner, Maybelline hyper easy liquid pen no-skip eyeliner does not skip or slip. The custom hexagonal grip allows you to get the optimal control while applying the eyeliner, and thus, the smooth glide. This eyeliner has also been tested for suitability in case of sensitive eyes and contact lenses. NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Retractable Eyeliner Available in 12 different colors, NYX Professional Makeup eyeliner comes in pencil form. This retractable mechanical eyeliner has a creamy texture. Thus, it has an intense pigmentation that is usually present in a liquid eyeliner. Being smudge-proof and a long-lasting eyeliner, it stays all day long, even in hot and humid weather conditions. Your search for the best drugstore eyeliner is incomplete without considering this option. Applying NYX professional mechanical eyeliner offers a smooth application and a matte finish. This eyeliner is an ideal drugstore product for those who believe in leading a vegan lifestyle. Neutrogena Nourishing Eyeliner Pencil with a Built-in Sharpener Created for providing a precise application and a long-lasting effect, Neutrogena Nourishing eyeliner pencil has a built-in sharpener and smudger. With this pencil eyeliner, you can achieve both a casual look and a smokey look. For a casual look, you need to glide the eyeliner smoothly along the contour of your eyes. Whereas for a smokey look, you need to use a smudger after applying a thicker line. Having olive oil and rainforest shea butter included in its formulation, Neutrogena Nourishing eyeliner pencil has been tested by dermatologists and ophthalmologists. It is completely safe for people with sensitive eyes or contact lenses. Pixi Beauty Endless Silky Waterproof Pencil Eyeliner Made with the stay-put gel formula, Pixi Beauty Endless Silky Pencil Eyeliner is both waterproof and smudge-proof. The color will remain intact for the whole day without the need for reapplication. It comes in multiple shades ranging from Black Caviar and DeepPlum to OpalOvercoat and SilverReflex. This creamy eyeliner glides onto your eyelashes smoothly and seamlessly. In a single stroke, you will be able to achieve the desired thickness and look. The biggest factor that makes Pixi Beauty Endless Silky Pencil Eyeliner a candidate for the title of ‘Best Drugstore Eyeliner’ is its suitability for all skin types. It is free from harmful ingredients like paraben. This eyeliner contains vitamin E. Physician’s Formula Ultra-Fine Eyeliner Plus Eyelash Serum Manufactured in a cruelty-free manner, Physician’s Formula Ultra-Fine eyeliner provides the benefits of both an eyeliner and an eyelash serum. With its gel form and shimmery finish, this product works as a liquid eyeliner as well as a lash booster. By using this eyeliner, not only can you get perfect lines but also an enhanced appearance of eyelashes. Created with a high-tech Japanese formula, Physician’s Formula Ultra-Fine Eyeliner is both water-resistance and smudge-resistant. The effect obtained after applying this eyeliner stays for a long duration. This eyeliner comes in black color.

Our list in which we have intended to include every drugstore eyeliner that can be easily classified as the best drugstore eyeliner ends here. We want to draw your attention to an important point. Irrespective of the makeup products or cosmetic brands you choose, you should apply and take off your makeup properly and safely.

Needless to say, your face has thinner skin as compared to the other parts of your body. So, whether it’s your eyes or your lips, you should select each cosmetic product with due diligence. You need to take special care of your face.

Wrapping Up

You can choose the eyeliner that can prove to be the best drugstore eyeliner for you by considering your specific requirements and budget.